Newcomb comes from behind for Bupa Championship playoff win

TULUM, Mexico–Kentucky native Patrick Newcomb edged out Mexico’s Oscar Fraustro on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff to win the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season-ending Bupa Championship presented by Volvo. Trailing by two at the start of the day and playing together on the next to last group, Newcomb and Fraustro pulled away from the rest of the pack with Sunday-low-rounds of 4-under 68 to finish regulation tied for first at 5-under 283.

The next best player was Frenchman Jeremy Gandon, who carded a 71 to finish solo third, three-shots behind. At 1-under, making it a group of five players in red numbers, 54-hole leader Andrew Alligood carded a 74 to tie for fourth with 36-hole leader Ben Cook, who posted a 73.

“I told one of my coaches who works on my putting, who has caddied for me quite a bit, that I needed nine good holes of putting. If I putt good for nine holes, I’ll win this thing [Sunday]. On the back nine, I putted really nicely,” said Newcomb, who charged to the top of the leaderboard with four birdies in a row from 11 through 14.

At that point Newcomb was leading by one, but Fraustro birdied the par-three 15th to pull even with him and have a match coming in. With the local making a ten-footer to save par on 17, Newcomb’s nerves got tested at the par-four final hole. He hit a great approach shot, but the ball landed just off the green and rolled back into firm sand for a difficult up-and-down.

“I maybe hit one of the best shots of my life,” Newcomb said of his 72nd hole heroics. “It was special. I walked back there, and I was walking to the ball, I was upset. As I looked back up at the slope, I don’t know—I guess it was my week—because I saw the place, the spot where the bounce, the spot where the second and third bounce had to be in the fringe, and it was going to roll right to the hole. I could have dropped a dime where I wanted to hit it, and I hit it right there. It’s hard to do stuff like that when it’s not your week.”

Back on 18 for the first playoff hole, Newcomb hit a pretty good downhill 18-footer, but his ball didn’t drop into the cup. “I’ve never had anything like that happen to me to win a golf tournament. A lot of the ball was over the hole. I couldn’t believe it wasn’t going to fall,” the 31-year old said of his misfortune at the time.