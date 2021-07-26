×
  • Matthews wins 2020-21 Player of the Year honors

    Four other PGA TOUR Latinoamérica players are also headed to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022

  • Brandon Matthews holding the Roberto De Vicenzo Award trophy, presented to him Sunday at the conclusion of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. (PGA TOUR)
  • TULUM, Mexico – Following a solid season of two wins and 3 top-5s in 7 starts, American Brandon Matthews claimed PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Player of the Year honors Sunday to secure full exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour for the 2022 season.

    “Obviously this year has been great. I won twice and played some really good golf,” said Matthews, who won the Puerto Plata Open in December and the Club at Weston Hills Open in June, in a span of three consecutive starts.

    The 27-year-old Temple University alum managed to defend the Tour’s top spot through the final stretch of a grueling season that lasted 500-plus days, beginning on March 5, 2020 and finishing on June 25, 2021.

    “I’m very thankful for the officials and everybody who runs this Tour. I believe we are the only International Tour to finish a full season,” Matthews said of the challenging unusual season completed during the COVID-19 pandemic. “To give us the opportunity to succeed is really important and has been amazing for us.”

    With a tie for 33rd at the season-ending Bupa Championship, Matthews collected a grand total of 1,191 points to close the year holding a 124-point lead. Money wise, the number one player on Tour got paid in all seven of his starts for $74,534 in season earnings for a $7,684-dollar lead.

    “I did not miss a single cut on this Tour the entire year, which I’m proud of. I might have had a few bad holes here and there occasionally, but other than that it’s been a solid two years of golf,” says the man who has been on a very consistent run since November of 2019.

    Coming off a tough season on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he made only four cuts in 21 starts in 2019, he traveled down to Argentina to tie for fifth at the Neuquén Argentina Classic and finish second at the VISA Argentina Open, where he caught the golf world attention when he gracefully embraced a fan with down syndrome that distracted him while trying to hit an eight-foot birdie putt to extend a playoff he lost to Colombia’s Ricardo Celia.

    Matthews reacts after a missed putt during a playoff at the 2019 VISA Open de Argentina at the Jockey Club in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)

    “I wouldn’t have been able to get here if it wasn’t for the way I finished 2019 out. I had a very tough year on the Korn Ferry Tour, I didn’t play well at all, played by a couple of injuries and I was able to come to Argentina and finish fifth and second to regain my status on this Tour,” he said recalling that trip down south as a turning point in his promising career.

    Having played as well as he did this season, Matthews is full of confidence heading into the future. He said he can’t wait to get the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season started in order to chase his lifelong dream of playing and being successful on the PGA TOUR.

    “I feel like my game is trending upwards and I feel like there’s really no turning back for me where I am right now and the way I’m playing. I feel like the next few years are going to be really fun,” he concluded with a grin.

    Behind Matthews, the remaining four players inside the Order of Merit top-5 also secured Korn Ferry Tour cards. They are Americans Sam Stevens (No. 2), Conner Godsey (No. 3) and MJ Maguire (No. 5). Finishing in fourth place, Mexico’s Alvaro Ortiz was the leading player from Latin America this season.

    The players who finished in the sixth-through-10th positions on the Points List are exempt into the finals of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament. They are Patrick Newcomb (No. 6), Alex Rocha (No. 7), Drew Nesbitt (No. 8) Jacob Bergeron (No. 9) and Andrés Gallegos (No. 10).

    Top10
    The Points List top-10 players following the 2020-21 season closing ceremony at PGA Riviera Maya in Tulum, Mexico. (PGA TOUR)

    Final PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List Top 10

    Rank

    Player (Country)

    Points

    Wins

    1

    Brandon Matthews (U.S.)

    1,191

    2

    2

    Sam Stevens (U.S.)

    1,067

    1

    3

    Conner Godsey (U.S.)

    1,041

    1

    4

    Álvaro Ortiz (Mexico)

    888

    1

    5

    MJ Maguire (U.S.)

    860

    1

    6

    Patrick Newcomb (U.S.)

    830

    1

    7

    Alex Rocha (Brazil)

    797

    1

    8

    Drew Nesbitt (Canada)

    795

    -

    9

    Jacob Bergeron (U.S.)

    539

    -

    10

    Andrés Gallegos (Argentina)

    466

    -

