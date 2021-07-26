Matthews wins 2020-21 Player of the Year honors

“I wouldn’t have been able to get here if it wasn’t for the way I finished 2019 out. I had a very tough year on the Korn Ferry Tour, I didn’t play well at all, played by a couple of injuries and I was able to come to Argentina and finish fifth and second to regain my status on this Tour,” he said recalling that trip down south as a turning point in his promising career.
Having played as well as he did this season, Matthews is full of confidence heading into the future. He said he can’t wait to get the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season started in order to chase his lifelong dream of playing and being successful on the PGA TOUR.
“I feel like my game is trending upwards and I feel like there’s really no turning back for me where I am right now and the way I’m playing. I feel like the next few years are going to be really fun,” he concluded with a grin.
Behind Matthews, the remaining four players inside the Order of Merit top-5 also secured Korn Ferry Tour cards. They are Americans Sam Stevens (No. 2), Conner Godsey (No. 3) and MJ Maguire (No. 5). Finishing in fourth place, Mexico’s Alvaro Ortiz was the leading player from Latin America this season.