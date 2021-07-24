  • Alligood survives quintuple-bogey 10 to lead by one in Tulum

  • Alligood, striking his tee shot on No. 17, will be paired with Ben Cook, far left, and Drew Nesbitt, Sunday at PGA Riviera Maya. (Media/PGA TOUR)Alligood, striking his tee shot on No. 17, will be paired with Ben Cook, far left, and Drew Nesbitt, Sunday at PGA Riviera Maya. (Media/PGA TOUR)