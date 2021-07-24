Alligood survives quintuple-bogey 10 to lead by one in Tulum

So, how did he manage to put the 10 out of his mind?

“I mean, you have to do your best to just ignore it. You can’t sit there and think negatively about it. You have to kind of just move on, and I was able to birdie the next hole and played the back nine pretty solid from there, so I did a good job at just putting it behind me, kind of laugh at it and move on,” explained the University of North Florida alum, who shot even-par on the back nine, with a birdie on 14 and a bogey on 15.

Alligood reached the final hole tied for the lead with Cook, who had one last, bad break when his great approach shot spun off the green and cost him a bogey. “I guess at the beginning of the week (if) you tell me I’m one back going to the final day, I’m probably pretty happy, but it sucks when you shoot 43 on the back. That’s terrible, I had all 5s and one 3,” said a disappointed Cook in disbelief after making five bogeys and a double bogey on the back nine.

On Sunday, the final round will be played in threesomes, starting off Nos. 1 and 10 at 7:53 a.m. The final group of Alligood, Cook and Nesbitt will tee it off at 9:50 a.m., off No. 1. Alligood and Cook will enter the final day of the 2020-21 season with a chance to break inside the Points List top 10, while Nesbitt is hoping to break inside the top-five or with a good share of luck to walk away with Player of the Year honors. The stakes will be high for the final trio and for several others Sunday.

Key Information

The 58 players who made the cut accounted for a scoring average of 74.79 Saturday at PGA Riviera Maya. The scoring average was at 76.43 Thursday and at 76.51 Friday.

Tour No. 1 Brandon Matthews carded a 5-over 77 Saturday to drop into a tie for 31st, but he remains in position to finish the season in the top spot on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List.

This is how the players inside the Points List top 10 sit after 54 holes: