-
-
Cook maintains three-shot lead through 36 holes
-
July 23, 2021
By Gregory Villalobos, PGATOURLA.COM
- July 23, 2021
- Ben Cook carded three birdies and three bogeys Friday at PGA Riviera Maya. (Media/PGA TOUR)
TULUM, Mexico–Ben Cook carded a Friday afternoon 72 to defend his three-shot lead at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season-ending Bupa Championship presented by Volvo. The man who fired a course-record-setting 66 in the opening day stands at 6-under 138 at the demanding PGA Riviera Maya course.
There are only four other players in red numbers through 36 holes, with Andrew Alligood at 3-under after carding a 69 earlier in the day. At 2-under, Canada’s Drew Nesbitt is solo third after back-to-back 71s. Alistair Docherty and Patrick Newcomb are tied for fourth at 1-under.
Mexico’s own Alvaro Ortiz is both the leading local and leading Latin American player. In a tie for sixth at even-par, he is joined by MJ Maguire and Frenchman Jeremy Gandon.
With the course playing extremely tough for an average score of 76.47 strokes through two days, the cut ballooned to 6-over. It happened to be the fourth highest cut ever on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
“It went well. I mean, I had it going on (my first) nine,” said Cook of a round he started at the par-four No. 10. “I shot 2-under on (that side), feeling good and I just made a couple of dumb bogeys on the last four holes.”
On his very first hole of the day, Cook dribbled his ball into the water off the tee, but he found it sitting on grass and was able to hit it out. Then, he hit his third shot within two feet to set up a nice par save. “That was a good way to start,” he said with a laugh.
He birdied 11, 14 and 16, making a lone bogey on 15, to make the turn at 2-under. With most of the afternoon contenders faltering, his lead suddenly stretched to five shots.
“The front-nine felt basically identical. I was hitting it great, didn’t really miss it in spots I couldn’t. I made some good putts again and I didn’t even hit it bad,” he said about a final stretch in which he bogeyed Nos. 5 and 7 to go back to even par for the day. “I just hit it over the green literally three holes in a row (five through seven) and one of them cost me a bogey. And then, on 8, I had a funky lie and I just hit it too far. I just grinded, trying to make pars, which is a good score around here.”
Looking into the weekend, the 27-year-old from Caledonia, Michigan, knows a three-shot lead on a course like this doesn’t really mean much. “I just have to keep pressing. I mean, you can’t just keep complacent and play defense, you still have to try to make some birdies. Everybody here is so good and there are going to be a lot of guys that are going to play great this weekend. Just be patient in the sense that par is a really good score, but still have to capitalize on the holes that are birdie holes,” responded the man who remains in position to jump inside the valuable top-10 on the season-long points race.
Did you know that the highest cut ever on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica dates back to 2013? On its first trip to Cordoba, Argentina, for that year’s Abierto OSDE del Centro, the Tour saw the cut-line move to 8-over par. At the time, the newly redesigned greens were tough to handle, causing a barrage of high scores at Cordoba Golf Club.
Key Information
The cut came at 6-over and it was made by 58 players from 14 countries.
At 6-over, this week’s cut was the highest of the 2020-21 season and the fourth highest ever on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. The following are the highest registered cuts in a span of 136 Tour events played up until today:
8-over, 2013 Abierto OSDE del Centro at the par-71 Cordoba Golf Club in Cordoba, Argentina.
7-over, 2012 Colombia Open at the par-72 Club El Rincón de Cajicá in Bogota, Colombia.
7-over, 2016 Brazil Open at the par-71 Olympic Golf Course in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
6-over, 2021 Bupa Championship at the par-72 PGA Riviera Maya in Tulum, Mexico.
5-over, 2012 Argentina Classic at the par-71 Olivos Golf Club in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
5-over, 2013 VISA Open de Argentina at the par-72 Nordelta GC in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The scoring average for the 125 players who completed their rounds today came at 76.51 strokes, slightly higher than yesterday, when 130 players averaged 76.43 strokes.
Eight of the ten players who entered the week inside the Points List top 10 are still in the hunt at PGA Riviera Maya. The two who missed the cut were Jacob Bergeron and Leandro Marelli, who rank 8th and 9th respectively. The current projections show Marelli dropping outside the top-10, with tournament leader Ben Cook jumping from 20th to 8th.
This is how the players inside the Points List top 10 sit after 36 holes:
Ranking
Player
Position, Score
Projected Points List
1.
Brandon Matthews (U.S.)
T9, 73-72 (1-over)
1
2.
Conner Godsey (U.S.)
T22, 69-78 (3-over)
3
3.
Sam Stevens (U.S.)
T15, 75-71 (2-over)
2
4.
Álvaro Ortiz (Mexico)
T6, 74-70 (par)
4
5.
MJ Maguire (U.S.)
T6, 74-70 (par)
6
6.
Alexandre Rocha (Brazil)
T22, 71-76 (3-over)
7
7.
Drew Nesbitt (Canada)
3, 71-71 (2-under)
5
8.
Jacob Bergeron (U.S.)
CUT, 73-83 (12-over)
9
9.
Leandro Marelli (Argentina)
CUT, 76-75 (7-over)
12
10.
Andrés Gallegos (Argentina)
T15, 72-74 (2-over)
10
Playing back in Mexico, where he has collected 800 of his 838 points this PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, Alvaro Ortiz snapped a streak of two consecutive missed cuts that saw him drop from first to fourth on the Points List. As the only Latin American player still with a shot at PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Player of the Year honors, Ortiz will enter the weekend in a tie for seventh after rounds of 74-70. “Today’s 2-under puts me in good position heading into the weekend. It’s nice to be able to play the weekend after missing a few cuts in a row. I’m excited about having a chance to chase Ben,” said the 25-year-old from Guadalajara.
The Mexican contingent had a strong performance Friday. In addition to Ortiz, there are two other players inside the top-10, with Raul Pereda and Aaron Terrazas at 1-over in a tie for ninth. There were 15 local players in the field and the following are the nine who remain in contention:
Position, Score
Player
T7, 74-70 (par)
Alvaro Ortiz
T9, 77-68 (+1)
Raul Pereda
T9, 70-75 (+1)
Aaron Terrazas
T15, 75-71 (+2)
Juan Carlos Benítez
T22, 70-77 (+3)
Oscar Fraustro
T35, 71-77 (+4)
Jorge Villar
T43, 74-75 (+5)
Rodolfo Cazaubón
T50, 75-75 (+6)
Gonzalo Rubio
T50, 78-72 (+6)
Isidro Benítez
In a tie for 109th following an opening 10-over 82 that featured two double-bogeys and six bogeys Thursday, Brazil’s Rafa Becker bounced back to fire a 4-under 68 to share the low round of the day with Raul Pereda and make the cut on the number. Becker opened the day carding the low-nine of the week, a front-nine of 4-under 32 that included six birdies and one double-bogey. His 14-stroke improvement was the best of the day at PGA Riviera Maya.
Quotable
“Knock on wood, I haven’t lost a ball yet. Just like I said yesterday, if you keep it between the trees you are going to be doing all right.”—Ben Cook
“It was a lot windier (this afternoon) that it was yesterday (morning), especially on my front nine (the back nine). It made it that much harder to hit the fairways, which are already narrow.”—Ben Cook
“I switched up some clubs today just because the wind was a little bit stronger and a little bit in a different direction. Yesterday I hit more 3-woods and today I hit more hybrids just because it was more downwind, and I didn’t need the 3-woods. Again, just playing to the big parts of the fairways off the tees. I would rather have a 7, 8 or 6-iron into a green instead of being in the woods.”—Ben Cook
Second-Round Weather:
Sunny in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon. It was hot and humid, with a high of 90. Wind variable, with gusts to 12 mph.
-
-