Cook maintains three-shot lead through 36 holes

TULUM, Mexico–Ben Cook carded a Friday afternoon 72 to defend his three-shot lead at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season-ending Bupa Championship presented by Volvo. The man who fired a course-record-setting 66 in the opening day stands at 6-under 138 at the demanding PGA Riviera Maya course.

There are only four other players in red numbers through 36 holes, with Andrew Alligood at 3-under after carding a 69 earlier in the day. At 2-under, Canada’s Drew Nesbitt is solo third after back-to-back 71s. Alistair Docherty and Patrick Newcomb are tied for fourth at 1-under.

Mexico’s own Alvaro Ortiz is both the leading local and leading Latin American player. In a tie for sixth at even-par, he is joined by MJ Maguire and Frenchman Jeremy Gandon.

With the course playing extremely tough for an average score of 76.47 strokes through two days, the cut ballooned to 6-over. It happened to be the fourth highest cut ever on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

“It went well. I mean, I had it going on (my first) nine,” said Cook of a round he started at the par-four No. 10. “I shot 2-under on (that side), feeling good and I just made a couple of dumb bogeys on the last four holes.”

On his very first hole of the day, Cook dribbled his ball into the water off the tee, but he found it sitting on grass and was able to hit it out. Then, he hit his third shot within two feet to set up a nice par save. “That was a good way to start,” he said with a laugh.

He birdied 11, 14 and 16, making a lone bogey on 15, to make the turn at 2-under. With most of the afternoon contenders faltering, his lead suddenly stretched to five shots.

“The front-nine felt basically identical. I was hitting it great, didn’t really miss it in spots I couldn’t. I made some good putts again and I didn’t even hit it bad,” he said about a final stretch in which he bogeyed Nos. 5 and 7 to go back to even par for the day. “I just hit it over the green literally three holes in a row (five through seven) and one of them cost me a bogey. And then, on 8, I had a funky lie and I just hit it too far. I just grinded, trying to make pars, which is a good score around here.”

Looking into the weekend, the 27-year-old from Caledonia, Michigan, knows a three-shot lead on a course like this doesn’t really mean much. “I just have to keep pressing. I mean, you can’t just keep complacent and play defense, you still have to try to make some birdies. Everybody here is so good and there are going to be a lot of guys that are going to play great this weekend. Just be patient in the sense that par is a really good score, but still have to capitalize on the holes that are birdie holes,” responded the man who remains in position to jump inside the valuable top-10 on the season-long points race.