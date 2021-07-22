Cook tames PGA Riviera Maya with course-record-setting 66

TULUM, Mexico–A birdie-birdie-birdie start on a very tough course set the tone early for Ben Cook Thursday in the opening-round of the Bupa Championship presented by Volvo. The 27-year-old from Caledonia, Michigan, went on to card a bogey-free, 6-under 66 and finished the day leading by three over fellow Americans Mookie DeMoss and Conner Godsey.

“I’m super thankful to get off to a great start, but playing well on day one doesn’t mean you win it. I have three more hard days ahead of me, and I’m just going to try to make as many birdies and pars as I can the next couple of days,” said Cook of an impressive start that set a new course record at the Robert Trent Jones II-designed PGA Riviera Maya.

Cook was one of only 16 players who shot under par and the only one to go bogey-free on a long, tight course surrounded by jungle and cenotes. Factor in the wind with the hot and humid conditions and players had an even tougher test.

“It’s a grind. Here you have to hit it straight off the tee. It’s just paramount to keep it in play to have a lot of chances for pars and birdies,” elaborated Cook, who only missed two greens all day. “You have to be super patient, managing your way around and hitting it to the right spots, the big parts of the fairway, where it might not be (done with) a driver. It was just a lot of hybrids and 3-woods for me today, and that was just my game plan; keep it in the fairway.”

In addition to his three birdies out of the gate, Cook had three more birdies on the back nine, on Nos. 11, 12 and 17. He called two of his six birdies “unexpected” as he managed to roll in a couple of 30-footers on 2 and 11, respectively.