The First Look: Bupa Championship presented by Volvo

TULUM, Mexico –The PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season-ending Bupa Championship presented by Volvo is all-set to start Thursday at PGA Riviera Maya. The 72-hole tournament will feature a field of 132 players from 24 countries, with players battling on several different fronts. The race for Player of the Year honors gets the most attention, but the competitors will be also playing to make the Points List’s top-5, top-10 and top-25, as there are several rewards available on the road that leads to the Korn Ferry Tour. Those far from the top spots will also be seeking to secure PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status, as the leading 60 in the Points List will be fully exempt to play the 2021-22 season starting in November.

Tournament Dates: July 22-25, 2021

Official Name: Bupa Championship presented by Volvo

Hashtag: #BupaChampionship

Schedule: 8th and final event of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season

Venue: PGA Riviera Maya – Tulum, Mexico

Par/Yards: 72 (36-36) 7,272

Points List: Winner earns 500 points

Purse Money: U.S. $175,000 (winner claims U.S. $31,500)

Cut: Top 55 and ties

Field size: 132 players (including 10 open qualifiers and 4 sponsor exemptions)

Field Breakdown: There are 132 players from 24 countries set to play this event. The following are the number of players by country: United States (69), Mexico (15), Argentina (13), Canada (5), Colombia (4), Brazil (3), France (3), Chile (2), Dominican Republic (2), Peru (2), Australia (1), Bolivia (1), China (1), England (1), Finland (1), Guatemala (1), Italy (1), South Korea (1), Netherlands (1), Norway (1), Puerto Rico (1), Scotland (1), Spain (1) and Sweden (1).

Tournament Schedule:

Wednesday, July 14 – Open Qualifier (Weston, Florida)

Tuesday, July 20 – Practice Round

Wednesday, July 21 – Pro-Am

Thursday, July 22 – First Round

Friday, July 23 – Second Round (cut for the top-55 and ties)

Saturday, July 24 – Third Round

Sunday, July 25 – Fourth and Final Round

Korn Ferry Tour Status Available:

The 2021 Bupa Championship presented by Volvo is the final chance for PGA TOUR Latinoamérica players to earn status on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour. Below is a breakdown of the Korn Ferry Tour status available for top 2020-21 Points List finishers.