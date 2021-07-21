Matthews holds lead heading into season finale in Tulum, Mexico

TULUM, Mexico –The PGA TOUR Latinoamérica players’ race to move up to the Korn Ferry Tour is down to one final event, set to start Thursday at PGA Riviera Maya. The season-ending Bupa Championship presented by Volvo promises to provide plenty of fireworks, with seven players still in the hunt for Player of the Year honors and 17 others still entertaining chances to move inside the Points List top five.

As the only two-time winner this campaign, Brandon Matthews enters the tournament atop the Tour standings. With 1,170 points, the 26-year old from Dupont, Pennsylvania, holds a 167-point lead over Conner Godsey, with Sam Stevens only 180 points behind.

With this week’s tournament winner claiming 500 points and the runner-up 300, Matthews, Godsey and Stevens are in control of their fates. A win by any of them would lock up the much-coveted top spot, which provides a full 2022 Korn Ferry Tour card.

“All I have to do is play the way I’ve been playing the last six months and I’ll be all right,” said Matthews when asked about his mindset heading into such an important week.

The 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season has been long—as in 16 months long—but it has also been short, with only eight tournaments on the schedule, a variation caused by the global pandemic. Somehow, it has been a marathon and a sprint at the same time.

“After the last year and a half, it’s nice to play a full season, even if it’s only eight events,” continued Matthews about an unpredictable season that went over the 500-day mark. “We are really thankful to be able play a season when many people haven’t had that opportunity. It’s a great place for the final event and it’s going to be a great week.”