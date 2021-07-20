Anatomy of a (very long) season

March 17, 2020

The phone rings, and Lange answers. It is the clinic calling. Lange has tested positive for COVID-19, but he is the only one of his friends who has contracted the virus. Although he shows zero symptoms and feels “normal,” he immediately enters quarantine at his parents’ home. He also notifies PGA TOUR Latinoamérica officials, and the Tour contacts Patrick Newcomb, a Tour player who shared a room with Lange during the week in Mazatlán. They also call all the players Lange played with during the week, and everybody tests negative. PGA TOUR Latinoamérica issues a statement involving Lange’s situation.

“We appreciate Victor’s prompt disclosure of his diagnosis, which allows the PGA TOUR to not only alert those he may have come in contact with during his lone PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start this season but also provides an opportunity to remind fans of the critical need to follow current recommendations and mandates to protect others,” a portion of the statement reads.

March 27, 2020

With COVID-19 dominating the news and deaths worldwide reported daily, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica announces the postponement of five additional tournaments—eight in all—through the Bupa Match Play, scheduled for May 28-31 in Cancun, Mexico.

“At this time, we are analyzing various models for a revised schedule that could start in conjunction with the PGA TOUR’s Charles Schwab Challenge, or later in the summer,” a message to PGA TOUR Latinoamérica players states. “Our intent is to play a full season, but the final number of tournaments we conduct will be dependent on when we can restart the season and golf course availability with our federation partners and host organizations.”

Rhinehart, and his staff, including Director of Business Affairs Cristina Vanderbeck, knows they face challenges their counterparts at the PGA TOUR’s other five affiliated Tours won’t encounter to the same degree: trying to hold tournaments in multiple countries. The work begins, staff coordinating with each country and observing a wide array of varying policies surrounding the pandemic.

“We knew we couldn’t make a blanket approach, understanding what the government and golf federation, for instance, in Peru was thinking could be totally different from what was happening and what we would encounter in Chile,” Rhinehart remembers. “We had to reconfirm our schedule and figure out where to play. It was definitely been a great exercise in patience.”

“It was countless calls, and video conferences with the different federations, partners and government officials,” Vanderbeck says last week, “to learn and understand the different restrictions, which ranged from full closures to curfews, etc. We also had to think of our members, their nationalities and what countries they had visited last. That, too, would have an impact on whether or not they were allowed to enter a certain country. There was never a unilateral position, so we had to treat every country differently and respect how they were handling the situation.”

April 1, 2020

By the time the calendar turns to a new month, Lange, still with no symptoms, feeling healthy and his doctor giving him OK to resume his day-to-day activities, is ready to return to his chosen profession. The problem? There is literally no place for him to play tournament golf.

April 16, 2020

As expected, the PGA TOUR announces the resumption of its season, beginning with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, in late-May. Commissioner Monahan shares his thoughts:

“Today’s announcement is another positive step for our fans and players as we look toward the future, but as we’ve stressed on several occasions, we will resume competition only when—working closely with our tournaments, partners and communities—it is considered safe to do so under the guidance of the leading public health authorities.”

May 4, 2020

The Korn Ferry Tour announces it will resume play and conduct a wraparound season, taking its 2020 tournaments and folding them into a revised 2020-21 season, with five new tournaments a part of the schedule as well as a reshaped fall swing. The Tour also announces that Korn Ferry Tour players won’t move on to the PGA TOUR until the after the concluding event of the 2020-21 season, the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in Newburgh, Indiana, in early September. That trickles down to the International Tours: No players moving up to the Korn Ferry Tour for at least a year.

May 29, 2020

Understanding that visitors entering Canada must self-quarantine for 14 days by government mandate, the Mackenzie Tour realizes with a short weather window and the financial burden quarantining would put on non-Canadian players, it makes the decision and announces it is canceling its season.

June 11, 2020

The Korn Ferry Tour resumes play after canceling 10 tournaments. Two new events in Florida, in Ponte Vedra Beach and St. Augustine, kick off the circuit’s revamped schedule.

June 19, 2020

Argentina tournaments, with a significant place on the 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule, continue in jeopardy. Slated to host three tournaments, as well as three additional events in the pre-pandemic-planned 2020-21 wraparound season (two official and one Qualifying Tournament), restrictions in the country force Tour officials give its originals schedules a major facelift. They recognize that playing any tournaments in Argentina in 2020 won’t happen, competition there in 2021 also looking more and more unlikely.

Vanderbeck, with her Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking ability, becomes the point person with both Argentina and Brazil but, in essence, all of Latin America.

“When we looked at the diversity of our Tour and the different countries and cultures, we immediately thought how our work would be impacted during a pandemic,” Vanderbeck recalls of her constant communication with those in Latin America. “Once our season was initially postponed, we stayed really close with all our partners in order to find the best way to keep our season alive.”

July 14, 2020

The PGA TOUR announces the formation of the LOCALiQ Series, a set of eight tournaments designed for members of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China. All eight tournaments are scheduled in the Southeastern U.S. between August and October.