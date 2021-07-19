Totalplay Cup to measure PGA TOUR Latinoamérica players’ success starting in 2021-22

MEXICO CITY, Mexico—The PGA TOUR and Totalplay, through Grupo Salinas, announced Monday the launch of the Totalplay Cup as PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s new season-long competition. The sponsorship takes effect starting with the 2021-22 season and features a renaming of the Tour Points List to Totalplay Cup. The player holding the top spot at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season will be crowned Totalplay Cup champion. The Totalplay Cup champion will also claim PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Player of the Year honors and will be eligible to play in all Korn Ferry Tour open, full-field events the following season.

The announcement comes as the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season closes this week with the Bupa Championship presented by Volvo, set to start Thursday at PGA Riviera Maya, near Tulum. PGA TOUR Latinoamérica played its inaugural event in Mexico in September of 2012 and has in its history sanctioned 23 tournaments in the country. The Tour is staging its season finale here for the first time.

“Being able to make this historic partnership announcement with Totalplay on the heels of what has been an incredibly challenging season is a testament to the support we have received from our membership and all of our tournaments and partners throughout the region. We couldn’t be more excited about adding the Totalplay Cup to the pathway PGA TOUR Latinoamérica provides,” said Todd Rhinehart, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Executive Director.

“The Totalplay Cup, a landmark sponsorship for PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, also adds a new layer to the solid relationship between the PGA TOUR and Grupo Salinas in a market as important as Mexico, which is key to the development of golf in the region.

Totalplay is a total connectivity and entertainment platform, with technology administered by direct-to-home fiber optic. It currently offers coverage in 20 cities across Mexico, including Mexico City and its metropolitan area.

“Having our first-ever Cup sponsor in Totalplay definitely strengthens our position as a Tour,” Rhinehart continued, “allowing us to provide players who compete in Latin America with opportunities to chase their dreams of playing on the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA TOUR.”

The 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season is expected to start in November. The first Totalplay Cup champion will be looking to follow on the successful path taken by notable PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alums Sebastián Muñoz, Nate Lashley, Mito Pereira, Lanto Griffin, Roberto Díaz, José de Jesús Rodríguez, Julián Etulain, Nelson Ledesma and Harry Higgs.

“We are very excited to strengthen our partnership with the PGA TOUR through PGA TOUR Latinoamérica as we have witnessed how golf has substantially grown in Mexico and among our clients,” said Eduardo Kuri, CEO of Totalplay. “Following Grupo Salinas’ long-standing commitment, the new Totalplay Cup is a perfect fit for us in order to continue on the path towards promoting and growing the game not only in our country but throughout the continent.”

Similar to the role the FedExCup and Charles Schwab Cup plays for the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions, respectively, the Totalplay Cup will follow a points-based system to measure players’ success throughout the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. The Totalplay Cup will award each regular-season tournament winner 500 Totalplay points, with 300 going to the runner-up and 190 to the third-place finisher. There is a point-scale distribution already in place, allocating points to the 55 players and ties who make the cut at each tournament.