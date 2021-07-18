  • Inside the Field: Who is playing the Bupa Championship presented by Volvo?

  • MJ Maguire, Conner Godsey, Brandon Matthews, Sam Stevens and Mexico&apos;s Alvaro Ortiz are the leading five players heading into the Bupa Championship presented by Volvo at PGA Riviera Maya. (Media/PGA TOUR)MJ Maguire, Conner Godsey, Brandon Matthews, Sam Stevens and Mexico's Alvaro Ortiz are the leading five players heading into the Bupa Championship presented by Volvo at PGA Riviera Maya. (Media/PGA TOUR)