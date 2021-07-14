-
Open Qualifying: 2021 Bupa Championship
Mexico’s Texas Harper, 26, carded a bogey-free 67 to secure the top spot
July 14, 2021
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
July 14, 2021
- Harper will be making his fourth start of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season next week at PGA Riviera Maya. (Texas Harper/Instagram)
WESTON, Florida – A bogey-free 5-under 67 that featured birdies on Nos. 1, 3, 7, 11 and 14 secured Mexico’s Texas Harper the top spot at the Open Qualifier for the Bupa Championship presented by Volvo. Providing ten tournament spots, the 18-event was played earlier today at The Club at Weston Hills. Below are the ten players who succeeded in making the field of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season-ending tournament, to be played next week at PGA Riviera Maya in Mexico.
