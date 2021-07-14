  • Open Qualifying: 2021 Bupa Championship

    Mexico’s Texas Harper, 26, carded a bogey-free 67 to secure the top spot

  Harper will be making his fourth start of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season next week at PGA Riviera Maya.