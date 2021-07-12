Celia fulfills Open Championship dream

SANDWICH, England—Colombian Ricardo Celia arrived at Royal St. George’s last Friday with the satisfaction of fulfilling one of his professional dreams: playing in a major, in this case The Open Championship, which this year celebrates its 149th edition.

The two-time PGA TOUR Latinoamérica winner secured his spot in the last major of the season after claiming the 114th Visa Open de Argentina presented by Macro, an event he won in November 2019, 20 months ago.

That weekend, Celia beat Brandon Matthews, PGA TOUR Latinoamerica’s current Points List leader. Celia prevailed on the second hole of an intense playoff. The 29-year old had planned to play The Open Championship in July 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed that plan.

A year later, Celia is about to enjoy the enormous award accorded him in Buenos Aires.

“It is a dream come true. Playing an event of this caliber is something I will never forget. I feel like I’m in a kind of movie surrounded by the best actors on the planet. The happiness I feel is indescribable,” said Celia, who traveled with his father to England for the event that begins Thursday.

Achieving that dream this week, Celia has added some extra bonuses that have made it even more special. On Monday, he played his practice round with Phil Mickelson, winner of 45 PGA TOUR titles who recently captured the PGA Championship, and Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open champ.

“I wanted to put some pressure on myself before the first round to experience a little of what the tournament will be like. Playing with two idols like Mickelson and DeChambeau was amazing,” Celia explained of their noon tee time. “We talked about the course, how to play certain holes, the location of the flags. We talked about everything.”

The Colombian registered early for the practice rounds, and when he saw there was a space with Mickelson and DeChambeau he did not hesitate. His partner for Tuesday’s practice round will be Tony Finau, and on Wednesday he will play 18 holes with another of his idols, Englishman Lee Westwood.