A special time for the Meissners
June 30, 2021
By Gregory Villalobos, PGATOURLA.COM
- The Meissner Family. Father, Kurt, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member, Mitchell, Forme Tour member, Mac, and their mother, Katie. (Courtesy of Mitchell Meissner)
Last week, playing 2,400 miles apart, Mitchell and Mac Meissner made sure to keep track of each other. While 24-year-old Mitchell was in contention at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Banco del Pacifico Open in Ecuador, 22-year-old Mac was making his professional debut, at the Forme Tour’s inaugural event in Watkinsville, Georgia.
“Golf is a big part of our lives, so it’s definitely cool to have both of us playing professionally now,” said Mitchell, who turned pro in 2018 and joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica in 2019.
Starting the Forme Tour season last Wednesday, with his dad, Kurt, caddying for him, Mac shot 72-67 to make it into a tie for 21st. Mitchell responded with rounds of 69-67 to move into a tie for second.
“When he shot 5-under (Thursday) to make the cut, I felt like I needed to go shoot 5-under to match him,” said Mitchell of his 67 Friday.Mitchell, left, caddied for Mac last April during his PGA TOUR debut at the Valero Texas Open. (Photo courtesy of Mitchell Meissner)
Mitchell went on to have a good finish in the altitude of Quito, Ecuador, posting closing rounds of 69-71 to record his first top-10 of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
“The last three weeks were really good for me. I was a little disappointed with how I putted on the weekend in Ecuador, but overall, I think that a top-10 finish in a field like this gives me a lot of confidence going forward. I’m really excited to get to Cancun and try to get inside the top 25 and get exempt through first stage (of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament),” said the Rice University alum who is headed into the last event of the season ranked 36th on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List.
His younger brother, a promising SMU alum who secured Forme Tour full exempt status as No. 8 on the inaugural PGA TOUR University rankings, didn’t have the best of weekends in Georgia. With rounds of 81-74, he slipped into a tie for 71st. However, it didn’t take him long to bounce back. Wednesday, only four days later, he carded an impressive, 10-under 62 to open the Forme Tour second event at Auburn University Club in Auburn, Alabama.
Mac Meissner carded an opening 10-under 62 to tie for the lead in the opening round of the Forme Tour's Auburn University Club Invitation Wednesday. (Media/PGA TOUR)
“The biggest thing I told me, especially after last week, is that one of the coolest things about pro golf is that if you miss the cut, or have a bad round or tournament, you will have another chance the next week. You have another chance to prove yourself,” says Mitchell. “There’s really no reason to get negative, and it’s really important to find positives, (to) find things that you can kind of build on. It’s easy to get down on yourself, so having a positive attitude and treating it as something you love to do is some advice that I will continue to give him and that I need to take myself sometimes.”
