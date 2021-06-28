-
-
Open Qualifying Info: Bupa Championship
-
June 28, 2021
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
- June 28, 2021
- The registration for the Open Qualifying for the Bupa Championship presented by Volvo will start on Tuesday June 29th at 9:00 am
Open Qualifying Information
Date: Wednesday July 14th, 2021
Golf Course: The Club at Weston Hills – Tour Course, Weston - Florida
Maximum field size: 144 players
Open Qualifying Spots: 10
Entries will be based on first come first serve.
Entry Fee:
Members – PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Korn Ferry Tour, Forme Tour and PGA Tour Series-China: US$ 100
All other players: US$ 200
*Open Qualifying entry fees will be credited towards Tournament Entry fee for qualified players
Online registration opens on June 29th, 2021 at 9:00 am ET
Registration Deadline: July 12th, 2021 (subject to capacity)
CLICK FOR REGISTRATION LINK
BUPA Championship presented by VOLVO – Tournament Information
Dates: July 19 – 25, 2021
Golf Course: PGA Riviera Maya Golf Club by Bahia Principe – Tulum, Mexico
Field size: 144 players
Purse: US$ 175,000 (55 + ties)
Official Hotel: Bahia Principe Hotels and Resorts (Special discount rates for players and family)
Players who earn points in PGA Tour Latinoamerica are eligible according to their position to receive the following benefits:
- Top-5 players in the final 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List earn Korn Ferry Tour Membership for 2022 season.
- Top-10 players in the final 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List are exempt to Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School Final stage.
- Top-11 to 25 players in the final 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List are exempt to Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School Second stage.
- Top-60 players in the final 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List get exempt status for PGA Tour Latinoamérica 2022 season.
-
-