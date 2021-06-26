-
Nesbitt puts pedal down, opens four-shot lead in Ecuador
June 26, 2021
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
- Drew Nesbitt will be looking for his second career victory on PGA Tour Latinoamérica Sunday. (Media/PGA TOUR)
QUITO, Ecuador–Holding a one-shot lead over eight players through 36 holes, Drew Nesbitt fired a week-low, 7-under 65 Saturday to open a four-shot lead at the Banco del Pacifico Open. The Toronto native moved to 16-under 200 with 18 holes left to play at Quito Tennis & Golf Club.
“There was a lot of players, good players, one shot behind me, and I needed to make sure that I went out and played a very good round of golf, and that’s exactly what I did,” said Nesbitt of his stellar third-round. “Right from the first hole through 18, I tried to make sure I was giving myself birdie looks on every hole, and I was able to capitalize on a few of them. It was a great round of golf.”
Making the field as the runner-up at the Monday qualifier, Mexico’s Emilio González carded a 67 to charge into solo second, at 12-under. One shot farther back is González’s countryman Isidro Benítez, Brazil’s Alex Rocha and U.S. players Jacob Bergeron, JD Hughes, Nicolo Galletti and Mitchell Meissner, all tied for third.
After making his first birdie of the day on No. 3, Nesbitt hit probably his best shot at the drivable, par-4 fourth. “I hit a really good golf shot to about 10 feet, and I was able to make the eagle putt,” he said of a solid 300-yard drive over the trees at the 401-yard dogleg left.
“It just takes a good solid drive to get it on that green,” explained Nesbitt of a shot that takes both guts and skill. “I have been able to dial in the line over the corner, as it’s pretty blind, but having played here in the past and through the practice rounds, I was able to really dial in a spot where I needed to get it on to the green. I was able to do that.”
Although he made bogey at the next, a string of three consecutive birdies, from Nos. 6 through 8, left him in full control. A birdie at the par-5 11th extended his lead to four right before officials suspended play for an hour and 25 minutes due to lightning in the area.
“I think my putter got cold a little bit on the back nine. I had a bunch of looks that I didn’t make, whereas on the front-nine I was making those putts. At the end of the day, it didn’t cost me any shots either, and I was able to shoot a bogey-free, 2-under on the back nine, which is a more difficult nine,” Nesbitt said of the round he closed with pars and a birdie on 17.
Starting at 10:20 a.m., Sunday, Nesbitt will be looking for his second career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica win. More importantly, a victory here would help him charge into the third spot on the 2020-21 season Points Standings with only one tournament left to play.
Did you know Drew Nesbitt carded a final-round 62 to come from behind and win his first and only PGA TOUR Latinoamérica title, at the 2019 Mexico Open? He entered the final round trailing by five, in a tie for seventh, before going on to win by two shots at Tijuana Country Club in Tijuana, Mexico.
Key Information
Players completed the second round earlier in the day, with 56 players making the cut at 2-under.
The final-round tee times will run from 7:02 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. Sunday, with all the players starting off No. 1 in threesomes.
Making only his third career start on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Emilio González is solo second through 54 holes. The 23-year old from San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, missed the cut in his first career start, at the 2020 Puerto Plata Open, and then tied for 23rd at the 2021 Mexico Open in March.
A St. Mary’s University (San Antonio, Texas) alum who turned professional seven months ago, Emilio González joined this field by carding a 5-under 67 to tie for second at the Monday qualifier. “I wasn’t really planning to come. I had asked for a sponsor’s exemption, but I was unable to get it. I decided to come at the last minute, played the Monday qualifier and did well, so I’m just taking advantage of this opportunity,” said González, one of only six players with three rounds in the 60s this week.
Drew Nesbitt (leading at 16-under), Jacob Bergeron (tied for third, at 11-under), Alex Rocha (also tied for third) and Conner Godsey (tied for ninth, at 10-under) are inside the top 10 on both the tournament and the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List. Solid finishes could help all of them gain valuable ground on the season-long race Sunday at Quito Tennis & Golf Club.
This is how the top-10 players inside the Points List stand through 54 holes:
Points List
Player
Position, Score
1.
Brandon Matthews (U.S.)
T13, 69-68-70 (9-under)
2.
Sam Stevens (U.S.)
CUT, 69-80 (5-over)
3.
Álvaro Ortiz (Mexico)
CUT, 72-77 (5-over)
4.
MJ Maguire (U.S.)
T38, 68-71-74 (3-under)
5.
Alex Rocha (Brazil)
T3, 69-67-69 (11-under)
6.
Conner Godsey (U.S.)
T9, 67-69-70 (10-under)
7.
Leandro Marelli (Argentina)
CUT, 73-78 (7-over)
8.
Drew Nesbitt (Canada)
1, 66-69-65 (16-under)
9.
Rowin Caron (Netherlands)
CUT, 73-70 (1-under)
10.
Jacob Bergeron (U.S.)
T3, 71-67-67 (11-under)
Third-Round Weather
Changing conditions throughout the day, going from sunny to cloudy and back to sunny, with a high of 52. Wind N at 8 mph. A thunderstorm in the area forced officials to suspend play at 2:45 p.m. The suspension lasted until 4:10 p.m.
