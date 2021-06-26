Nesbitt puts pedal down, opens four-shot lead in Ecuador

QUITO, Ecuador–Holding a one-shot lead over eight players through 36 holes, Drew Nesbitt fired a week-low, 7-under 65 Saturday to open a four-shot lead at the Banco del Pacifico Open. The Toronto native moved to 16-under 200 with 18 holes left to play at Quito Tennis & Golf Club.

“There was a lot of players, good players, one shot behind me, and I needed to make sure that I went out and played a very good round of golf, and that’s exactly what I did,” said Nesbitt of his stellar third-round. “Right from the first hole through 18, I tried to make sure I was giving myself birdie looks on every hole, and I was able to capitalize on a few of them. It was a great round of golf.”

Making the field as the runner-up at the Monday qualifier, Mexico’s Emilio González carded a 67 to charge into solo second, at 12-under. One shot farther back is González’s countryman Isidro Benítez, Brazil’s Alex Rocha and U.S. players Jacob Bergeron, JD Hughes, Nicolo Galletti and Mitchell Meissner, all tied for third.

After making his first birdie of the day on No. 3, Nesbitt hit probably his best shot at the drivable, par-4 fourth. “I hit a really good golf shot to about 10 feet, and I was able to make the eagle putt,” he said of a solid 300-yard drive over the trees at the 401-yard dogleg left.

“It just takes a good solid drive to get it on that green,” explained Nesbitt of a shot that takes both guts and skill. “I have been able to dial in the line over the corner, as it’s pretty blind, but having played here in the past and through the practice rounds, I was able to really dial in a spot where I needed to get it on to the green. I was able to do that.”

Although he made bogey at the next, a string of three consecutive birdies, from Nos. 6 through 8, left him in full control. A birdie at the par-5 11th extended his lead to four right before officials suspended play for an hour and 25 minutes due to lightning in the area.

“I think my putter got cold a little bit on the back nine. I had a bunch of looks that I didn’t make, whereas on the front-nine I was making those putts. At the end of the day, it didn’t cost me any shots either, and I was able to shoot a bogey-free, 2-under on the back nine, which is a more difficult nine,” Nesbitt said of the round he closed with pars and a birdie on 17.