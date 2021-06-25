-
Nesbitt grabs lead as second-round is suspended by darkness in Quito
June 25, 2021
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
- Drew Nesbitt followed and opening 66 with a 69 to take a one-shot lead in Quito. (Media/PGA TOUR)
QUITO, Ecuador –Playing in the third group that started the second round off No. 10 in the afternoon, Canada’s Drew Nesbitt was lucky to made it home right before PGA TOUR Latinoamérica official blew the horn and suspended play due to darkness at 6:15 p.m. local time. His second-round 69 got him to 9-under through 36 holes, allowing him to move ahead of a group of eight players standing at 8-under at the weather-delayed Banco del Pacifico Open.
The ones tied for second are Mexico’s Isidro Benítez, Brazil’s Alex Rocha and U.S. players Mitchell Meissner, Joseph Winslow, Brendon Doyle, JD Hughes, Nicolo Galletti and Conner Godsey. As one of 37 players who did not finish today, Godsey has room for improvement with six holes left to play Saturday, starting at 7:15 a.m.
After having a slow week in Colombia, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List No. 1 Brandon Matthews is back in contention. The 26-year old followed an opening 69 with a 68 and is only two shots off the lead. He is joined by Argentina’s Tano Goya in a tie for tenth.
“It was difficult today. We had the delay and that kind of froze me a little bit, to be honest. I was playing very good before that,” said Nesbitt, who entered the day in a two-way tie for the lead after an opening 66 Thursday.
The Toronto native birdied Nos. 10, 12 and 15 to start his day, but had a double-double on 16 before play stopped on what he called a “poor club decision when the weather was starting to get bad.” After he made birdie on 17, a thunderstorm moved into the area forcing a suspension that lasted for one hour and 39 minutes.
“You know I managed to hang in there, basically played one-under after the restart,” added Nesbitt, who made back-to-back birdies on 4 and 5 and a bogey on 6 to close out his round at Quito Tennis & Golf Club.
Key Information
The cut for the top-55 and ties through 36 holes is currently projected at 1-under.
With 37 players yet to finish the second round, play will resume at 7:15 a.m. Saturday.
Round 3 tee times will be approximately from 10:00 a.m. to 11:40 a.m., with players teeing off Nos. 1 and 10 in threesomes.
Sharing the lead with Nesbitt after an opening 66, Chile’s Cristobal Del Solar struggled to shoot 1-over 73 to slip down into a tie for 17th.
Drew Nesbitt (leader), Alexandre Rocha (T2), Conner Godsey (T2) and Brandon Matthews (T10), are the four players inside the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List top 10 who are currently inside the tournament’s top 10.
Ranked second and third respectively, Sam Stevens and Alvaro Ortiz are the notables inside the Points List top 10 missing the cut this week. Coming off a win in Colombia, Stevens followed his opening 69 with an 80, while Ortiz shot 72-77 to join Stevens at 5-over for the week.
Today’s 8-over 80 put an end to Sam Stevens streak of 10 consecutive rounds in the 60s. It was by nine shots his highest score of a season in which he is leading the Tour with a stroke average of 68.00.
Including his U.S. Open start last week, Alvaro Ortiz has missed three consecutive cuts in as many weeks. Having won the Mexico Open last March, Ortiz entered this stretch as PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 1 and is now in jeopardy of dropping outside the Points List top 5.
This is how the players inside the Points List top 10 stand through 36 holes:
Points List
Player
Position, Score
1.
Brandon Matthews (U.S.)
T10, 69-68 (7-under)
2.
Sam Stevens (U.S.)
T109, 69-80 (5-over)
3.
Álvaro Ortiz (Mexico)
T109, 72-77 (5-over)
4.
MJ Maguire (U.S.)
T17, 68-71 (5-under)
5.
Alex Rocha (Brazil)
T2, 69-67 (8-under)
6.
Conner Godsey (U.S.)
T2, (8-under through 12)*
7.
Leandro Marelli (Argentina)
T113, (6-over through 15)*
8.
Drew Nesbitt (Canada)
1, 66-69 (9-under)
9.
Rowin Caron (Netherlands)
T55, 73-70 (1-under)
10.
Jacob Bergeron (U.S.)
T12, 71-67 (6-under)
José Andrés Miranda, the only PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member from Ecuador, followed his opening 70 with a 74 and is currently tied for 63rd, one shot outside the projected cut. His countryman Eduardo Yépez, an amateur who made the field by tying for second in the Monday Qualifier, is also at 2-over. However, Yépez has six holes left to play Saturday. No other local is in position to make the cut.
Quotable
“This is my first time playing here and I’m having a really good time. I have played in Denver a couple of times, but it’s nothing like this. I really like math, I majored in economics in school and it’s kind of fun to compute the distances and try to figure out how far I need to hit it based on the altitude and everything else.”—Mitchell Meissner
“Four years ago, I played this event. I didn’t really remember it a whole lot, but now that I have been out on the golf course I feel really comfortable out there. The golf course really feels like it suits my game. I have always enjoyed playing in altitude, historically I have had good finishes, from Latinoamérica Q-School in Bogota to the Korn Ferry Tour in Bogota and Colorado. I really enjoy playing in altitude.”—Joseph Winslow
“My strength, which is the driver, is working out pretty well. I’m very comfortable with the altitude. Where I leave, in Puebla (Mexico), the ball flies a lot too, so it’s a bit similar. My club is pretty similar too, with poa annua greens and the kikuyu throughout. I felt comfortable from day one and I feel I could have a great weekend.”—Isidro Benítez
“I feel I’ve gotten some pretty good numbers, made the right adjustments with yardages and I feel like I’m finally making putts this week. I didn’t really make any putts last week, but I have a good feel for the greens, I feel that I’m reading them well.”—Brendon Doyle
“I’ve been hitting almost every fairway, which has given me the chance to be able to tackle this pins. This course is very tight, so being able to hit the fairways is crucial out here. I figured out my putting a little bit on Wednesday, I had been struggling the past two weeks, but I have been able to make a lot more putts this past couple of days.”—Nicolo Galletti
“I completely lost my confidence over the past two weeks. There was something wrong with my swing that I couldn’t figure out. Fortunately, I adjusted the distribution of my weight in my stance, and I started to do better.”—Alex Rocha about turning things around after missing the cut the past two weeks
Second-Round Weather
Changing conditions throughout the day, evolving from partly cloudy to sunny and back to cloudy, with a high of 63. Wind N picked up in the afternoon at 8 mph. A thunderstorm in the area forced officials to suspend play at 1:30 p.m. The suspension lasted until 3:15 p.m. Play ended for the day at 6:15 p.m.
