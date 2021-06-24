Nesbitt, Del Solar share opening-round lead in Ecuador

Coming into this week, Del Solar wasn’t as confident as today’s score shows. Having shot 73 or a higher score in five of his six rounds during the past two editions of this event, he was wondering how to turn things around.

“During the practice rounds I was hesitant about a game-plan, so I reached out to Horacio León,” said Del Solar, who had a call with his countryman who won this tournament in 2018. “I needed to know what the recipe for success was and he was kind enough to provide several tips that helped me a lot today.”

One of those tips gave him direction about how to play the opening hole, a pretty straight downhill par-4, where Del Solar had recorded several bogeys in the past. León advised him to hit driver right, into the ninth hole fairway. “That’s exactly what I did today. I hit driver and then I hit my second shot close, and I made the putt. I think I had never birdied that hole before, so that was great,” said the 27-year-old who went on to have a strong birdie-par-birdie-birdie start.

Halfway through the round he bogeyed Nos. 7 and 10, but then caught fire again with four birdies coming in on Nos. 12, 14, 16 and 17 to finish off the cool Quito afternoon.

“This year has been a bit tough for me,” said Del Solar, who entered the week ranked 27th on the Points List. “I’ve been working on a couple of swing changes throughout the year, but I haven’t played much to test those adjustments under pressure. Now, with a nice series of consecutive tournaments you kind of get into rhythm and things start to work out. Hopefully, we can finish the season well.”

Did you know Drew Nesbitt had the first and only 59 ever recorded on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica? Coming off an opening 8-over 79 at the 2018 Brazil Open and just trying to make the cut, he went on to fire a second-round 12-under 59 that featured three eagles. He was unable to maintain the momentum into the final two rounds, shooting 73-70 to tie for 49th.

Key Information

This is a 72-hole event with a cut for the top-55 and ties through 36 holes.

There were 65 rounds under par in the opening round, with 29 rounds in the sixties for a stroke average of 72.38 at the 7,412-yard par-72 at Quito Tennis & Golf Club.

Luis Fernando Barco (five birdies), Brad Schneider (five birdies) and Isidro Benítez (one eagle and three birdies) were the only players inside the top 10 who recorded bogey-free rounds. The three of them made it into the tie for third at 5-under 67.

Coming off a victory Sunday at the Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo, U.S. player Sam Stevens carded a 3-under 69 to start this tournament in a tie for 17th. Today’s 69 was the tenth consecutive round in the 60s for the man who currently owns the lowest scoring average on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica (68.00).

Holding an 80-point lead over Stevens on the Points List, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 1 Brandon Matthews also opened with a 3-under 69. Starting off No. 10 in the afternoon, Matthews had three birdies and a bogey on the back nine before recording only one birdie and eight pars on the front.

This is how the players inside the Points List top 10 started the tournament today: