Nesbitt, Del Solar share opening-round lead in Ecuador

QUITO, Ecuador –Canada’s Drew Nesbitt and Chile’s Cristobal Del Solar posted rounds of 6-under 66 to share the opening-round lead at the Banco del Pacifico Open in the capital city of Ecuador. Nesbitt carded his 66 during a morning of ideal conditions, while Del Solar had to endure tougher conditions, with the wind picking up in the afternoon at Quito Tennis & Golf Club.

Trailing the co-leaders by one, there’s an eight-way tie for third. Those firing 67s were Colombia’s Juan Pablo Luna, Peru’s Luis Fernando Barco, Argentina’s Marcos Montenegro, Mexico’s Isidro Benitez and U.S. players Brad Schneider, Conner Godsey, Joseph Winslow and Brendon Doyle.

Starting at 7 a.m. off No. 1, Nesbitt turned an unfortunate break on the second hole into his first of four consecutive birdies. “The sun was right on our eyes, but I hit a really good golf shot. I didn’t even know where it went, but it was about twelve feet away and I made it,” he said of the terrific 230-yard 6-iron he hit at the downhill par-3.

His birdie string was followed by back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 6 and 7, but he bounced back with a birdie on 8 and then closed out the round with birdies on three of the final four holes.

Coming off consecutive missed cuts, Nesbitt needed a start like this to get his confidence back and defend his spot inside the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List Top 10. “The last two weeks I put too much pressure on myself, getting a little bit too stressed, so I just tried to relax a little bit and play confident golf out there. It worked really well today,” said the Toronto native, who entered this week ranked eighth on the season-long race to move up to the Korn Ferry Tour.

While Nesbitt enjoyed perfect conditions, in the afternoon Del Solar saw the wind pick up to make the course play a lot tougher. “The greens are good, but late in the day they were a little bumpier. I know the course was playing really hard, but I played extremely well. I made a ton of putts and that was pretty helpful,” said the Florida State University alum.