The First Look: 2021 Banco del Pacífico Open

The locals could not be prouder of the opportunities an event like this brings for the promotion and development of golf. “Having an international event as big as this one, allows our youngest players to watch and learn from highly skilled professionals who compete at a very high level. This is a great opportunity to keep growing the game in Ecuador,” said local player José Andrés Miranda, a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member and also a coach for the Ecuadorian Golf Federation.

The number of fans in attendance has been significant in the past, but this time around, with the tournament following the health and safety guidelines approved by the Ecuadorian government, the crowds will be limited to a thirty percent density approval.

“We have set all the protocols and health measures to make this a safe environment,” said Nicolás Gross, the tournament promoter and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica partner in Ecuador. “We are very pleased about the plan we have in place. A couple of weeks ago, government health authorities came in for a site visit and approved the biosecurity measures implemented in conjunction with the club and the Tour.”

Scheduled to start on Thursday, the Banco del Pacifico Open features a field of 144 players from 20 countries, including 13 local players.

DATES: June 24-27, 2021

OFFICIAL NAME: Banco del Pacifico Open

HASHTAGS: #BancoDelPacificoOpen21

SCHEDULE: Seventh of eight event on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica 2020-21 season

VENUE: Quito Tennis & Golf Club – Quito, Ecuador

PAR/YARDS: 72 (36-36) 7,412

ORDER OF MERIT: Winner earns 500 points

PURSE MONEY: U.S. $175,000 (winner claims U.S. $31,500)

LAST CHAMPION: Augusto Núñez, Argentina – Not playing this week

CUT: Top 55 and ties

FIELD SIZE: 144 players (including 8 who entered via Monday qualifying)

FIELD BREAKDOWN: There are 144 players from 20 countries set to play this event. The following are the number of players by country: United States (69), Argentina (15), Mexico (14), Ecuador (13), Colombia (8), Canada (4), Chile (4), Brazil (2), Dominican Republic (2), Peru (2), Spain (2), Bolivia (1), Finland (1), France (1), Guatemala (1), Italy (1), Netherlands (1), Norway (1), South Korea (1) and Venezuela (1).

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:

Monday, June 21 – Open Qualifier

Tuesday, June 22 – Practice Round

Wednesday, June 23 – Pro-Am

Thursday, June 24 – First Round

Friday, June 25 – Second Round (cut for the top-55 and ties)

Saturday, June 26 – Third Round

Sunday, June 27 – Fourth and Final Round

THE TOURNAMENT:

On the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule since 2014, the Banco del Pacifico Open has provided a great test of golf through the years, identifying great champions as current PGA TOUR players Tyler McCumber and Nate Lashley. The last player to win it was Argentina’s Augusto Núñez, who went on to claim PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Player of the Year honors in 2019 and currently plays on the Korn Ferry Tour. The following is a quick look at tournament winners between 2014 and 2019: