The First Look: 2021 Banco del Pacífico Open

QUITO, Ecuador –PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is off to a fast and furious finish in a season slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic. After having only four tournaments in a span of fourteen months, the Tour is playing four tournaments in seven-week stretch to close out the year and graduate a new generation of players to the Korn Ferry Tour. The third of those last four events is the 2021 Banco del Pacifico Open, which finds the Tour back in Quito, Ecuador.



Established in 2014 and celebrating its seventh edition this week, the tournament played at Quito Tennis & Golf Club has become a favorite of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica players.

“Everyone has been telling me for the last couple of weeks how great this place is, and I saw it with my own eyes today and it truly is unbelievable,” said Tour No. 1 Brandon Matthews, who is making his first visit to Quito. “The course is perfectly manicured. Everything from greens, tees, rough, bunkers and the flowers, everything is just tremendous. It’s a really special place and I’m looking forward to playing this week.”

Another factor that makes this Tour stop unique is the altitude, with Quito at 9,350 feet above sea level. The thin air makes the ball fly a lot further, forcing players to adjust. “It’s fun. Playing in elevation is always really enjoyable. You have to think a lot and do a lot of math with the percentages. It’s based a lot of feel too, depending on your trajectory the ball goes an insanely different yardage,” added Matthews.