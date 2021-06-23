-
The First Look: 2021 Banco del Pacífico Open
June 23, 2021
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
June 23, 2021
- Colombia's Ricardo Celia, the tournament winner in 2015, is the only past champions in this week's field at Quito Tennis & Golf Club. (Media/PGA TOUR)
QUITO, Ecuador –PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is off to a fast and furious finish in a season slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic. After having only four tournaments in a span of fourteen months, the Tour is playing four tournaments in seven-week stretch to close out the year and graduate a new generation of players to the Korn Ferry Tour. The third of those last four events is the 2021 Banco del Pacifico Open, which finds the Tour back in Quito, Ecuador.
Established in 2014 and celebrating its seventh edition this week, the tournament played at Quito Tennis & Golf Club has become a favorite of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica players.
“Everyone has been telling me for the last couple of weeks how great this place is, and I saw it with my own eyes today and it truly is unbelievable,” said Tour No. 1 Brandon Matthews, who is making his first visit to Quito. “The course is perfectly manicured. Everything from greens, tees, rough, bunkers and the flowers, everything is just tremendous. It’s a really special place and I’m looking forward to playing this week.”
Another factor that makes this Tour stop unique is the altitude, with Quito at 9,350 feet above sea level. The thin air makes the ball fly a lot further, forcing players to adjust. “It’s fun. Playing in elevation is always really enjoyable. You have to think a lot and do a lot of math with the percentages. It’s based a lot of feel too, depending on your trajectory the ball goes an insanely different yardage,” added Matthews.
The locals could not be prouder of the opportunities an event like this brings for the promotion and development of golf. “Having an international event as big as this one, allows our youngest players to watch and learn from highly skilled professionals who compete at a very high level. This is a great opportunity to keep growing the game in Ecuador,” said local player José Andrés Miranda, a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member and also a coach for the Ecuadorian Golf Federation.
The number of fans in attendance has been significant in the past, but this time around, with the tournament following the health and safety guidelines approved by the Ecuadorian government, the crowds will be limited to a thirty percent density approval.
“We have set all the protocols and health measures to make this a safe environment,” said Nicolás Gross, the tournament promoter and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica partner in Ecuador. “We are very pleased about the plan we have in place. A couple of weeks ago, government health authorities came in for a site visit and approved the biosecurity measures implemented in conjunction with the club and the Tour.”
Scheduled to start on Thursday, the Banco del Pacifico Open features a field of 144 players from 20 countries, including 13 local players.
DATES: June 24-27, 2021
OFFICIAL NAME: Banco del Pacifico Open
HASHTAGS: #BancoDelPacificoOpen21
SCHEDULE: Seventh of eight event on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica 2020-21 season
VENUE: Quito Tennis & Golf Club – Quito, Ecuador
PAR/YARDS: 72 (36-36) 7,412
ORDER OF MERIT: Winner earns 500 points
PURSE MONEY: U.S. $175,000 (winner claims U.S. $31,500)
LAST CHAMPION: Augusto Núñez, Argentina – Not playing this week
CUT: Top 55 and ties
FIELD SIZE: 144 players (including 8 who entered via Monday qualifying)
FIELD BREAKDOWN: There are 144 players from 20 countries set to play this event. The following are the number of players by country: United States (69), Argentina (15), Mexico (14), Ecuador (13), Colombia (8), Canada (4), Chile (4), Brazil (2), Dominican Republic (2), Peru (2), Spain (2), Bolivia (1), Finland (1), France (1), Guatemala (1), Italy (1), Netherlands (1), Norway (1), South Korea (1) and Venezuela (1).
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:
Monday, June 21 – Open Qualifier
Tuesday, June 22 – Practice Round
Wednesday, June 23 – Pro-Am
Thursday, June 24 – First Round
Friday, June 25 – Second Round (cut for the top-55 and ties)
Saturday, June 26 – Third Round
Sunday, June 27 – Fourth and Final Round
THE TOURNAMENT:
On the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule since 2014, the Banco del Pacifico Open has provided a great test of golf through the years, identifying great champions as current PGA TOUR players Tyler McCumber and Nate Lashley. The last player to win it was Argentina’s Augusto Núñez, who went on to claim PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Player of the Year honors in 2019 and currently plays on the Korn Ferry Tour. The following is a quick look at tournament winners between 2014 and 2019:
DATES
WINNER
SCORES
Sep. 25-28, 2014
Tyler McCumber, U.S.
67-67-71-70—275 (-13)
Sep. 10-13, 2015
Ricardo Celia, Colombia
70-66-70-69—275 (-9)
Sep. 15-18, 2016
Nate Lashley, U.S.
68-67-67-67—269 (-15)
June 1-4, 2017
Curtis Yonke, U.S.
69-68-68-65—270 (-14)
May 31-June 3, 2018
Horacio León, Chile
69-66-74-67—276 (-8)
3-6 October, 2019
Augusto Núñez, Argentina
68-67-64-67—266 (-22)
THE GOLF COURSE:
Founded over a century ago and at its current location since 1973, the Quito Tennis & Golf Club is the golf club with the longest tradition in Ecuador. Its narrow tree-lined course demands good strategy and precision off the tee. This course has consistently been one of the toughest on Tour. It was actually the toughest PGA TOUR Latinoamérica course in 2018 and the second toughest in 2015.
The following are the course numbers through the years:
Year
Score
Par
Tour Rank
Cut
Winning Score
2014
73.561
+1.561
6th of 17
143 (+1)
275 (-13)
2015
73.219
+2.219
2nd of 18
145 (+3)
275 (-9)
2016
71.639
+0.639
10th of 18
142 (par)
269 (-15)
2017
72.603
+1.603
5th of 17
144 (+2)
270 (-14)
2018
72.907
+1.907
1st of 16
145 (+3)
276 (-8)
2019
72.480
+0.180
5th of 15
145 (+1)
266 (-22)
* The course was played as a par-71 between 2015 and 2018.
PAR/YARDS: 72 (36/36) / 7,356
GRASS: Poa annua greens, Kikuyu fairways and rough.
DESIGNER: Fernando Gamboa (1973)
GREENS RE-DESIGNED BY: Boris Sokolof (1994)
72-HOLE RECORD: 266, Augusto Núñez (2019)
18-HOLE RECORD: 63, Mauricio Azcué (Round 2, 2014), Clodomiro Carranza (Round 1, 2019), Camilo Aguado (Round 4, 2019)
Welcoming this event for the seventh time in eight years, the Quito Tennis & Golf Club has tied Argentina’s Cordoba Golf Club in second place among the golf clubs that have staged the most PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments since the Tour inception in 2012. They only trail Peru’s Los Inkas Golf Club, which has welcomed the Tour for the past eight editions of the Peru Open.
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA POINTS LIST:
Brandon Matthews, the only two-time winner this season, enters the week holding the Tour lead by only 80 points over Sam Stevens, who won this past Sunday in Bucaramanga, Colombia. Mexico’s Alvaro Ortiz, coming off a missed cut at the U.S. Open, holds the third spot, 232 points behind Matthews. All the players currently ranked inside the top-10 are playing this week in Quito.
