Sam Stevens consistency pays off with one-shot win in Colombia

The first two albatrosses of the 2020-21 season were recorded this week by Argentina’s Leandro Marelli (first round) and Guatemala’s José Toledo (second round) at the 525-yard par-5 No. 8. Both Marelli and Toledo are the first two players to record two albatrosses during their PGA TOUR Latinoamérica careers.

Marelli made his first in 2016, during the second round of the Lexus Panama Classic at Buenaventura Golf Club in Rio Hato, Panama. Toledo had his first in 2019, during the third round of the Diners Club Peru Open at Los Inkas Golf Club in Lima, Peru.

This was also the third time PGA TOUR Latinoamérica has had two albatrosses during the same tournament. In March 2014, there were two albatrosses at the Guatemala Stella Artois Open at La Reunión Resort, a 2 by Englishman Charlie Ford at the par-5 15th and a 1 at by Argentina’s Cesar Monasterio at the par-4 10th. Four weeks later, playing the Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational at Club de Golf del Uruguay on April 25, there were two albatrosses on the same day. The first came from Colombia’s Juan Pablo Luna, at the par-5 14th, and the second by Argentine amateur Franco Martinangeli, who recorded a 1 at the par-4 first.

Quotable

“Today was pretty good, again. It was pretty solid. There were a few loose shots off the tee to start the round, but I was able to commit a little better throughout the round; just make better swings.” –Sam Stevens

“The last few holes I felt like I was making pretty good swings. I didn’t putt well, but the greens are tricky out here and it has been like that all week. I was just excited to get it in the house.”—Sam Stevens

“I made a great putt on 10 to get the back nine started, and it kind of got me going. I thought that I was going to maybe make a few more birdies. The whole back nine was pretty steady, pretty stress-free.”—Sam Stevens

“I felt that I hit it a little better from tee to green the past three days. My ball-striking was not as good, but I putted a little better. Basically, I made some 15-footers and 20-footers on the holes you need to birdie. It felt like I hit it better the previous days, but I scored the best today, so that’s the game of golf.”—Paul Imondi

“Actually, the eagle was very weird. I hit a hybrid, which I have been doing every day off that tee, but I pushed it right and it hit the tree and basically dropped straight down. I had basically 313 yards to the pin, and I hit a 3-wood as hard as I could and somehow got it on the front edge to about 25 feet and made the putt. I had been hitting 7- and 6-iron into that green the first three days, and today I hit a tree and a great 3-wood.”—Paul Imondi describing the eagle he made at the 507-yard par-5 No. 15

Final-Round Weather

Mostly cloudy, with a high of 81. Humidity at 77 percent. Wind WNW at 7 mph.