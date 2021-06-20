Sam Stevens consistency pays off with one-shot win in Colombia

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia—Coming off a runner-up finish last Sunday, Sam Stevens kept a strong pace this week to come out on top and claim his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career victory, at the Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo. In a three-way tie for the lead at the start of this final day, Stevens shot 69 for the third consecutive day to finish at 11-under 273. He won by one over fellow American Paul Imondi, who carded a 67 to charge into solo second.

Rowin Caron also shot 67 and joined Patrick Newcomb in a tie for fifth. Newcomb had entered the day tied for the lead but faltered to a 1-over 72 to finish three strokes behind the winner.

Garrett May, one of two players to fire a final-row-low 65, finished at 7-under to make it into a three-way tie for fifth along with Ryann Ree and Juan Carlos Benítez.

David Vanegas, who finished as the low Colombian in a seven-way tie for eighth, recorded the other 65 of the final day. Mexico’s Raúl Pereda, who dropped from the tie for first with a final round, 3-over 74, was among those joining Vanegas at 6-under for the week.

“I knew, coming into this week that I was playing well, and when I got here I was really impressed with the course, really liked the layout,” said Stevens, the only player to have four rounds in the 60s this week at Club Campestre de Bucaramanga, a tricky par-71 that played only 6,394 yards. “I was able to keep playing well. I never got too far ahead of myself, and I was able to capitalize on the good shots and minimize the bad shots.”

Stevens shot 1-under on the front nine, making birdies on Nos. 1 and 8 with his only bogey of the day coming on five. A birdie on 10 got him to 11-under, where he would remain for the rest of the day by making eight pars coming in.