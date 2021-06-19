Newcomb, Stevens, Pereda share 54-hole lead in Colombia

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia—Firing a third-round-low 66 at the Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo, Patrick Newcomb joined second-round leader Sam Stevens, who shot 69, and opening-round leader Raul Pereda, 68, in a three-way tie for the lead Saturday.

The co-leaders stand at 9-under 204 with 18 holes left to play at Club Campestre Bucaramanga, where PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is enjoying a successful return to Colombia after a four-year absence.

Trailing by two, Alex Weiss is solo fourth at 7-under. Juan Carlos Benítez and Aaron Terrazas are joined by Paul Imondi in a three-way tie for the fifth at 6-under. Another shot back, Toni Hakula, Conner Godsey and Linus Lilliedahl are tied for eighth.

“I hit it really well the first day, but no so good the second day, and got around with the same score (69), and then today, all kind of came together, so it was really nice,” said Newcomb while discussing a 5-under 66 that featured an eagle, four birdies and only one bogey. He overcame a three-shot deficit to move from a tie for ninth into the tie for the lead.

A winner of one tournament on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and two on the Mackenzie Tour in 2017, Newcomb is hopeful about taking advantage of his position and experience. “This is a big week for me. I’m getting older now, so when you get a chance to win you have to take advantage of it,” said the 31-year-old from Benton, Kentucky.

Inside the top-2 the entire week, both Pereda and Stevens have yet to win on the PGA TOUR’s International Tours. However, both have already recorded professional wins, with Pereda winning twice on the Mexican Tour and Stevens winning three times on the All-Pro Tour last year.