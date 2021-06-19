-
Newcomb, Stevens, Pereda share 54-hole lead in Colombia
June 19, 2021
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
June 19, 2021
- Patrick Newcomb had a third-round-low 66 to move up from a tie for ninth into the tie for the lead. (PGA TOUR)
BUCARAMANGA, Colombia—Firing a third-round-low 66 at the Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo, Patrick Newcomb joined second-round leader Sam Stevens, who shot 69, and opening-round leader Raul Pereda, 68, in a three-way tie for the lead Saturday.
The co-leaders stand at 9-under 204 with 18 holes left to play at Club Campestre Bucaramanga, where PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is enjoying a successful return to Colombia after a four-year absence.
Trailing by two, Alex Weiss is solo fourth at 7-under. Juan Carlos Benítez and Aaron Terrazas are joined by Paul Imondi in a three-way tie for the fifth at 6-under. Another shot back, Toni Hakula, Conner Godsey and Linus Lilliedahl are tied for eighth.
“I hit it really well the first day, but no so good the second day, and got around with the same score (69), and then today, all kind of came together, so it was really nice,” said Newcomb while discussing a 5-under 66 that featured an eagle, four birdies and only one bogey. He overcame a three-shot deficit to move from a tie for ninth into the tie for the lead.
A winner of one tournament on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and two on the Mackenzie Tour in 2017, Newcomb is hopeful about taking advantage of his position and experience. “This is a big week for me. I’m getting older now, so when you get a chance to win you have to take advantage of it,” said the 31-year-old from Benton, Kentucky.
Inside the top-2 the entire week, both Pereda and Stevens have yet to win on the PGA TOUR’s International Tours. However, both have already recorded professional wins, with Pereda winning twice on the Mexican Tour and Stevens winning three times on the All-Pro Tour last year.Sam Stevens had four birdies and two bogeys Saturday at Club Campestre de Bucaramanga. (Media/PGA TOUR)
Halfway through the afternoon, it seemed like Stevens would go on to open a big gap at the top. With three birdies on the front-nine, the 24-year-old from Fort Worth, Texas, got to 10-under, opening a three-shot lead. A couple of three-putts for bogey on 11 and 13 slowed him down, before a birdie on 17 allowed him to move back to 9-under.
“Honestly, today I felt like I played the best I have all week. I hit it awesome, but the putting just wasn’t great today, but that’s all right. Hopefully it will turn around tomorrow, and I will just swing it the way I have been swinging it,” said the man who moved into the fifth spot on the Tour Points Standings with a runner-up finish last Sunday.
Playing with Stevens in the last group, Pereda reached the final hole leading by one, at 10-under. His closing bogey at the 195-yard par-three prevented him from claiming the outright lead back.
“It was another great day. I never got ahead of myself, which at times is easy to do. I stayed calm throughout the round. I played solid off the tee and putted really well. I can’t ask for more, so I’m pleased to be where I am at,” said the 24-year-old from Cordoba, Veracruz.Mexico's Raul Pereda bogeyed the final hole Saturday to miss on his chance of taking the outright lead into Sunday in Bucaramanga. (Media/PGA TOUR)
Starting off No. 1 at 10:40 a.m. local time—11:40 a.m. Eastern Time—the final trio should be a fun one to watch Sunday.
Did you know Patrick Newcomb won three tournaments on the PGA TOUR’s International Tours in 2017? His first win came at the Honduras Open on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, where he edged out Hank Lebioda in a playoff, and the other two came later that year at the Mackenzie Tour’s Syncrude Oil Country Championship and the Cape Breton Open.
Key Information
In case of a victory Sunday, Patrick Newcomb could move up to sixth on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List. Raul Peredawould climb into the fourth spot, while Sam Stevens would make it into the second spot.
The first week of the season as PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 1 hasn’t gone well for Brandon Matthews. Coming off two wins in his last three Tour starts, the 26-year-old from DuPont, Pennsylvania, ran out of gas today and carded an unusual 8-over 79, his highest score in 18 career starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Matthews slipped down to 61st at 10-over, currently last among the players competing this weekend. Regardless of this week’s outcome, Matthews will remain the Tour No. 1.
This is how the players inside the Points List top 10 stand through 54 holes:
Points List
Player
Position, Score
1.
Brandon Matthews (U.S.)
61, 71-73-79 (10-over)
2.
Álvaro Ortiz (Mexico)
Not playing
3.
MJ Maguire (U.S.)
T39, 68-72-75 (2-over)
4.
Alex Rocha (Brazil)
CUT, 72-73 (3-over)
5.
Sam Stevens (U.S.)
T1, 66-69-69 (9-under)
6.
Conner Godsey (U.S.)
T8, 70-69-69 (5-under)
7.
Drew Nesbitt (Canada)
CUT, 73-75 (6-over)
8.
Leandro Marelli (Argentina)
T39, 68-76-71 (2-over)
9.
Jacob Bergeron (U.S.)
CUT, 75-79 (12-over)
10.
Andrés Gallegos (Argentina)
T39, 73-70-72 (2-over)
In a tie for 25th at 1-under, two-time PGA TOUR Latinoamérica champion Ricardo Celia , who carded a 68 today, and Nicolás Quintero, who shot 69, are the leading Colombian players. A native of the city of Cali who is heading into his Junior year at Barry University, Quintero was the only amateur to make the cut this week. “It was nice to make the cut and be able to play two more days. This is a great opportunity to learn more about my game and the things I need to work on,” said the 20-year-old.Currently inside the top 25, Nicolás Quintero was the only amateur to make the cut this week at Club Campestre de Bucaramanga. (Media/Colombian Golf Federation)
Quintero’s caddie this week is Esteban Jaramillo, a fellow Colombian amateur who became the second-youngest player to compete on the Korn Ferry Tour. He accomplished that feat at the age of 14, playing the Club Colombia Championship at Bogota Country Club in February of 2016.
The following are the scores and positions for the six Colombians who are still in contention:
Position, Score
Player
T25, 71-72-69 (-1)
Nicolás Quintero (a)
T25, 72-72-68 (-1)
Ricardo Celia
T32, 74-70-69 (par)
David Vanegas
T39, 70-69-76 (+2)
Oscar Patiño
T52, 70-74-73 (+4)
Camilo Aguado
60, 72-72-76 (+7)
Andrés Echavarría
Quotable
“My flight (into Bucaramanga) got delayed this week. I was back in Jacksonville (Florida), and I didn’t get here until Wednesday morning. I landed at 7 a.m. and played the Pro-Am at 10:40. (Back home) I worked with my roommate, Greg Eason. He just looked at my set-up and we changed a few things. I have been great ever since; It’s been a great week.”—Patrick Newcomb about his late arrival after missing the cut last week
“I played really well today; I was very patient. I hit it in the rough a couple of times, and then kind of played to the middle of the green. Out here, you are going to have some birdie opportunities, so if you hit it out of position, you just have to put in on the green and take your par. That’s what I did.”—Patrick Newcomb
“I’m just going to stick with the same game plan, put the ball in the fairway, put the ball in the green and see what happens. If you start getting too aggressive, this place can really bite you. You see guys be near the lead and all of a sudden they are 1-over, 2-over, so I’m trying to stay patient.”—Patrick Newcomb
Third-Round Weather
Partly cloudy, with a high of 82. Humidity at 72 percent. Wind WNW at 5 mph.
