-
-
Stevens grabs 36-hole lead in Bucaramanga
-
June 18, 2021
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
- June 18, 2021
- At 7-under 135 through 36 holes, Stevens holds a one-shot lead over Sweden’s Linus Lilliedahl and Mexico's Raul Pereda. (Media/PGA TOUR)
BUCARAMANGA, Colombia—Trailing by one after an opening 66, Sam Stevens carded a 69 Friday to claim the outright lead halfway through the Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo.
At 7-under 135 through 36 holes, the 24-year-old from Fort Worth, Texas, holds a one-shot lead over Sweden’s Linus Lilliedahl, who carded a second-round-low 66, and Mexico’s Raul Pereda, who followed a tournament-leading 64 with a 72.
Five players sit in a tie for fourth, at 5-under, with Brazil’s Rafa Becker joining U.S. players Paul Imondi, Michael Buttacavoli, Thomas Walsh and Alex Weiss.
“I thought today was pretty good. Honestly, I felt that I did some things better today than I did [Thursday]. I just didn’t get some putts to fall, but it was solid, it was pretty stress-free,” said Stevens about his performance on a cloudy day that saw him make three birdies and a lone bogey at the last.
Playing in the first grouping of the day, off No. 1 at 6:30 a.m., Stevens did not expect his 7-under total to be good enough for the outright lead, but nobody was able to catch him. “I might be chasing someone who is four, five ahead, but 7-under is good these first two days and I like the way I’ve been swinging it and how I’m approaching the course. I think that I should be good,” said the man who has finished inside the top 12 in all four of his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts this season, including a runner-up performance last Sunday at The Club at Weston Hills Open.
Today’s 69 was Stevens’ 15th round in the 60s in 18 rounds played this season. With his stroke average improving to 67.88 through today, he currently holds the lowest scoring average on Tour. If he manages to keep the pace and win, he could move up from fifth to second on the Points List.
Did you know Sam Stevens had an outstanding summer on the All Pro Tour last year? He won three times, topping $100,000 in earnings and capturing the money title. He had two victories in Arkansas and one in Kansas.
Key Information
The cut came at 2-over, with 61 players making it to the weekend.
The third round is scheduled to start at 8:20 a.m. Saturday, with all 60 players starting on No. 1. The final group—featuring SamStevens, Linus Lilliedahl and Raul Pereda—will tee it off at 12 p.m.
Playing in the morning, Linus Lilliedahl was pleased with his game-plan execution, as he had a four-stroke improvement for a second-round-low 66. “A hot driver paved the way to a good round today,” said the 27-year-old from Sweden. “I took a fairly aggressive approach off the tee, and for the first time in my life I hit all the fairways.”
Opening his second day with eight pars in a row and a birdie on 9, Mexico’s Raul Pereda shot 2-over on the back nine, finishing bogey-bogey for a 72 that cost him the lead. “Despite the score, I feel it was a solid round. Today’s score does not reflect how well I did out there on the course,” said the 24-year-old who played in the afternoon.
For the second consecutive day, a player had an albatross at the par-5 eighth, which measures 525 yards. Following in the footsteps of Argentina’s Leandro Marelli, who hit driver and an 8-iron in the first round, today Guatemala’s José Toledo had his own 2, hitting a 303-yard 3-wood off the tee and then putting his ball in the bottom of the cup with a 5-iron from 222 yards. Toledo went on to shoot even-par 71 to move into a tie for 12th, at 3-under, for the week.
Coming off a victory that turned him into the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 1, Brandon Matthews had two consecutive rounds in the 70s for the first time this season to make the cut on the number. With rounds of 71-73 he is tied for 45th, at 2-over par. Matthews has won twice in four starts this season, with his worst finish a tie for 37th at the Mexico Open in March.
This is how the players inside the Points List top 10 stand through 36 holes:
Points List
Player
Position, Score
1.
Brandon Matthews (U.S.)
T45, 71-73 (2-over)
2.
Álvaro Ortiz (Mexico)
Not playing
3.
MJ Maguire (U.S.)
T18, 68-72 (2-under)
4.
Alex Rocha (Brazil)
CUT, 72-73 (3-over)
5.
Sam Stevens (U.S.)
1, 66-69 (7-under)
6.
Conner Godsey (U.S.)
T12, 70-69 (3-under)
7.
Drew Nesbitt (Canada)
CUT, 73-75 (6-over)
8.
Leandro Marelli (Argentina)
T45, 68-76 (2-over)
9.
Jacob Bergeron (U.S.)
CUT, 75-79 (12-over)
10.
Andrés Gallegos (Argentina)
T33, 73-70 (1-over)
Tied for 12th at 3-under, Oscar Patiño is the best of six Colombian players who qualified for the weekend. That list includes Nicolás Quintero, the only amateur to make it through. He’s tied for 33rd. There were 29 local players in the field and the following are the ones still in contention:
Position, Score
Player
T12, 70-69 (-3)
Oscar Patiño
T33, 71-72 (+1)
Nicolás Quintero (a)
T45, 72-72 (+2)
Ricardo Celia
T45, 74-70 (+2)
David Vanegas
T45, 72-72 (+2)
Andrés Echavarría
T45, 70-74 (+2)
Camilo Aguado
Quotable
“Definitely, getting the ball on the fairway is the most important part because some of these fairways are pretty narrow. The greens are tricky too, with a lot of slope, so the putts can be difficult. I’m trying not to be too negative about not making a few.”—Sam Stevens about the challenges the short, par-71 Club Campestre de Bucaramanga provides
“The driving game (was my highlight). Off the tee box, I drove it on all the short par-4s. I hit it on the green on five for a two-putt birdie. I hit in on the green on 14, or just over (the green), but couldn’t get birdie there. I’m driving it well and putting myself in good positions to make easy birdies.”—Linus Lilliedahl
“Me and the course are clicking. I don’t think I have played my best golf yet, so I’m going to continue to put in some good work and do some good practice after the round and see if I can play even better, which I think is very likely.”—Linus Lilliedahl
“I had a couple of bad swings that got me off position, and as I said [Thursday], being on the right spot on the fairway rewards you a lot. That didn’t happen today. I hit it long on 10, then I hit it left on 11 (and) on 18 it went into the stands. Those are tough recovery shots because you are trying to play it safe, and the course is quite dry, and you can’t control the way the ball bounces.”—Raul Pereda
Second-Round Weather
Mostly cloudy, with a high of 81. Humidity at 76 percent. Wind NNW at 7 mph.
-
-