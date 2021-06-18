Stevens grabs 36-hole lead in Bucaramanga

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia—Trailing by one after an opening 66, Sam Stevens carded a 69 Friday to claim the outright lead halfway through the Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo.

At 7-under 135 through 36 holes, the 24-year-old from Fort Worth, Texas, holds a one-shot lead over Sweden’s Linus Lilliedahl, who carded a second-round-low 66, and Mexico’s Raul Pereda, who followed a tournament-leading 64 with a 72.

Five players sit in a tie for fourth, at 5-under, with Brazil’s Rafa Becker joining U.S. players Paul Imondi, Michael Buttacavoli, Thomas Walsh and Alex Weiss.

“I thought today was pretty good. Honestly, I felt that I did some things better today than I did [Thursday]. I just didn’t get some putts to fall, but it was solid, it was pretty stress-free,” said Stevens about his performance on a cloudy day that saw him make three birdies and a lone bogey at the last.

Playing in the first grouping of the day, off No. 1 at 6:30 a.m., Stevens did not expect his 7-under total to be good enough for the outright lead, but nobody was able to catch him. “I might be chasing someone who is four, five ahead, but 7-under is good these first two days and I like the way I’ve been swinging it and how I’m approaching the course. I think that I should be good,” said the man who has finished inside the top 12 in all four of his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts this season, including a runner-up performance last Sunday at The Club at Weston Hills Open.

Today’s 69 was Stevens’ 15th round in the 60s in 18 rounds played this season. With his stroke average improving to 67.88 through today, he currently holds the lowest scoring average on Tour. If he manages to keep the pace and win, he could move up from fifth to second on the Points List.

Did you know Sam Stevens had an outstanding summer on the All Pro Tour last year? He won three times, topping $100,000 in earnings and capturing the money title. He had two victories in Arkansas and one in Kansas.

Key Information

The cut came at 2-over, with 61 players making it to the weekend.

The third round is scheduled to start at 8:20 a.m. Saturday, with all 60 players starting on No. 1. The final group—featuring SamStevens, Linus Lilliedahl and Raul Pereda—will tee it off at 12 p.m.

Playing in the morning, Linus Lilliedahl was pleased with his game-plan execution, as he had a four-stroke improvement for a second-round-low 66. “A hot driver paved the way to a good round today,” said the 27-year-old from Sweden. “I took a fairly aggressive approach off the tee, and for the first time in my life I hit all the fairways.”