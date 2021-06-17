Pereda breaks out of slump with opening 64, leads by two in Bucaramanga

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia—Carrying a heavy load of self-doubt into the Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo, having missed the cut in two of his last three starts, Mexico’s Raul Pereda turned things around by firing an opening, 7-under 64 Thursday morning. His bogey-free effort was good enough for a two-shot lead over Sam Stevens, who is coming off a runner-up finish. A weather delay prevented the completion of first-round play.

Making it a trio of American players behind Pereda, Garrett May and Michael Buttacavoli shot 4-under 67s to share the third spot. There are 10 players tied for fifth, at 3-under, including Order of Merit No. 2 MJ Maguire and Argentina’s Leandro Marelli, who recorded the first albatross of the season at the par-5 No. 8.

Lighting in the area cut the day short at 5:12 p.m., local time, with 30 players still on the course. Those players will be in position to resume play at 7 a.m. Friday and in position to proceed with the second round as originally scheduled.

“Before heading to Weston (last week), I played a Mexican Tour event, and I missed the cut. Then, I got to Weston, and missed the cut, too. So, I came in here with my wires crossed, wondering what I was going to do on such a tough golf course as this one,” said Pereda about playing at Club Campestre de Bucaramanga this week.

Although it is his first time here, the short 6,394-yard par-71 layout felt quite familiar. “It reminds me a lot of the golf course where I grew up in Cordoba (Veracruz, Mexico). It’s a course where you have to hit it up, down, left, right. It’s mostly a matter of placing the ball, so you don’t need to hit driver everywhere,” added Pereda, who found much needed peace of mind when “something clicked” during his first range session here.

Starting on No. 10 at 7:20 a.m., Pereda got going with birdies on four of his first six holes. After saving a good par on 10, he went on to one-putt the following four holes. He followed his hot start with seven consecutive pars before closing with three birdies on his last five.