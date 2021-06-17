-
-
Pereda breaks out of slump with opening 64, leads by two in Bucaramanga
-
June 17, 2021
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
- June 17, 2021
- Pereda says the short course at CC Bucaramanga reminds him of the course where he grew up in Cordoba, Mexico. (Media/PGA TOUR)
BUCARAMANGA, Colombia—Carrying a heavy load of self-doubt into the Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo, having missed the cut in two of his last three starts, Mexico’s Raul Pereda turned things around by firing an opening, 7-under 64 Thursday morning. His bogey-free effort was good enough for a two-shot lead over Sam Stevens, who is coming off a runner-up finish. A weather delay prevented the completion of first-round play.
Making it a trio of American players behind Pereda, Garrett May and Michael Buttacavoli shot 4-under 67s to share the third spot. There are 10 players tied for fifth, at 3-under, including Order of Merit No. 2 MJ Maguire and Argentina’s Leandro Marelli, who recorded the first albatross of the season at the par-5 No. 8.
Lighting in the area cut the day short at 5:12 p.m., local time, with 30 players still on the course. Those players will be in position to resume play at 7 a.m. Friday and in position to proceed with the second round as originally scheduled.
“Before heading to Weston (last week), I played a Mexican Tour event, and I missed the cut. Then, I got to Weston, and missed the cut, too. So, I came in here with my wires crossed, wondering what I was going to do on such a tough golf course as this one,” said Pereda about playing at Club Campestre de Bucaramanga this week.
Although it is his first time here, the short 6,394-yard par-71 layout felt quite familiar. “It reminds me a lot of the golf course where I grew up in Cordoba (Veracruz, Mexico). It’s a course where you have to hit it up, down, left, right. It’s mostly a matter of placing the ball, so you don’t need to hit driver everywhere,” added Pereda, who found much needed peace of mind when “something clicked” during his first range session here.
Starting on No. 10 at 7:20 a.m., Pereda got going with birdies on four of his first six holes. After saving a good par on 10, he went on to one-putt the following four holes. He followed his hot start with seven consecutive pars before closing with three birdies on his last five.
“My goal was to hit many fairways, and I didn’t miss a single one. I stayed in position all day, only missing two greens but making two great up-and-downs,” said the Jacksonville University alum who turned pro in 2018. “I gained confidence with the putter, and then I stayed patient throughout the round.”
Did you know Raúl Pereda is also exempt to play the 2021 Forme Tour season? In addition to his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status—which he earned by finishing inside the top 10 at the 2020 Argentina Q-School—Pereda secured starts in the first four events of the upcoming Forme Tour season by tying for fifth at the Q-School played last February in Weston, Florida.
Key Information
This is a 72-hole event with a cut for the top-55 and ties through 36 holes.
Officials suspended play because of lightning in the area.
Thirty players—10 threesomes, five on each nine—were unable to complete the opening round.
Among the 112 rounds completed, there were 31 sub-par scores, with 18 of those in the 60s.
Coming off a runner-up finish that moved him into the fifth spot on the Points List this past Sunday, Sam Stevens kept rolling, with an opening-round, 5-under 66. The 24-year-old Oklahoma State University alum was at 1-over after a bogey on 12, his third hole, but he collected seven birdies on the remaining 15 holes.Sam Stevens during today's opening round at Club Campestre de Bucaramanga. (Media/PGA TOUR)
With a 67.94 stroke average, Sam Stevens entered this week holding the second-lowest scoring average on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Only two-time winner and current Tour No. 1 Brandon Matthews has a better scoring average (67.69).
Including Thursday’s round, Sam Stevens has played 17 rounds this season, with 14 of those rounds in the 60s. He has shot par only once and has yet to shoot over par.
After making a triple bogey-7 on No. 6, his 15th hole of the day, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 1 Brandon Matthews was at 3-over. An over-par round seemed unavoidable, but the 26-year-old showed his strength with an eagle-birdie finish to shoot even-par 71. Behind a final-round 73 at the Mexico Open last March, today’s 71 was Matthews’ second-highest score in a season in which he has shot 65 or lower in five of the 17 rounds.
This is how the players inside the Points List top 10 started the tournament today:
Points List
Player
Position, Score
1.
Brandon Matthews (U.S.)
T37, 71 (par)
2.
Álvaro Ortiz (Mexico)
Not playing
3.
MJ Maguire (U.S.)
T3, 68 (3-under)
4.
Alex Rocha (Brazil)
T53, 72 (1-over)
5.
Sam Stevens (U.S.)
2, 66 (5-under)
6.
Conner Godsey (U.S.)
T21, (1-under) through 15
7.
Drew Nesbitt (Canada)
T68, 73 (2-over)
8.
Leandro Marelli (Argentina)
T3, 68 (3-under)
9.
Jacob Bergeron (U.S.)
T106, 75 (4-over)
10.
Andrés Gallegos (Argentina)
T68, 73 (2-over)
Leandro Marelli recorded the first albatross of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season during an opening round of 68. Playing the par-5 eighth, which measures 525 yards, the 30-year-old from Argentina made a 2, hitting a 350-yard driver off the tee and then putting his ball in the bottom of the cup with an 8-iron from 191 yards. Marelli leads PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with the most top-10 finishes this season, having recorded four in five starts. Last Sunday he finished solo fourth to move into the eighth spot on the Points List.
There are 29 Colombian players in this week’s field, and they are currently led by Camilo Aguado and Oscar Patiño, who are tied for 21st after opening rounds of 1-under 70. Amateur Nicolas Quintero is the next best, tied for 37th, at even-par 71.
Quotable
“It’s a tough course, so you want to hit fairways to have an opportunity to putt for birdie. You don’t want to make things tough on yourself because the greens are a little difficult to read. This grass is tough, and the shortest putt can be the toughest one, too.”—Raul Pereda
“I feel that being accurate off the tee, hitting fairways all day long, makes a huge difference here, and it’s something anybody in this field would buy. Whenever I looked around, there were guys in the rough, hitting over the trees.”—Raul Pereda
“It was really good; pretty solid all the way around. I was 1-over through three, but I knew there are a lot of birdie holes, and you can give yourself a lot of opportunities. I just tried to stay patient, get the ball in the fairway and I did a pretty good job of that.”—Sam Stevens
“The course is awesome; it’s in great shape and it’s a great hotel and everything. It’s been a fun week so far. Hopefully I can keep it going.”—Sam Stevens
First-Round Weather
Partly cloudy, with a high of 82. Humidity at 76 percent. Winds NW at 6 mph. Lighting in the area forced Tour officials to suspend play for the day at 5:12 p.m. local time.
-
-