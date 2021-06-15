-
The First Look: Holcim Colombia Classic
-
-
June 15, 2021
By Communications, PGATOURLA.COM
-
BUCARAMANGA, Colombia — After four years, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica returns to Colombia, this time to play the Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo. The sixth event of the 2020-21 season will be held for the first time at the Club Campestre de Bucaramanga. The tournament will feature 19 of the top-20 on the Points List. American Brandon Matthews makes his debut as the Tour’s No. 1 player, a position he earned last week with his win in Florida. Álvaro Ortiz, No. 2 on the list, is not in attendance after earning an invitation to this week’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in Southern California.
This will be the 12th time the Tour has visited Colombia and the second in Bucaramanga. The Tour held the 2014 Colombia Open at Ruitoque Country Club. That year, Colombian David Vanegas won.
DATES: June 14-20, 2021
OFFICIAL NAME: Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo
HASHTAGS: #ColombiaClassic #pgatourla
SCHEDULE: Sixth event of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season
VENUE: Club Campestre de Bucaramanga
PAR/YARDS: 71 (36-35), 6,394
POINTS LIST: Winner earns 500 points
PURSE MONEY: U.S. $175,000 (winner claims U.S. $31,500)
CUT: Top 55 and ties
FIELD OVERVIEW:
SIZE: 144 players (including 12 who will play via Monday qualifying)
PGA TOUR LATINOAMÉRICA WINNERS: 21
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:
Monday, June 14 – Practice Round
Tuesday, June 15 – Practice Round
Wednesday, June 16 – Practice Round and Pro-am
Thursday, June 17 – First Round
Friday, June 18 – Second Round (cut for the top-55 and ties)
Saturday, June 19 – Third Round
Sunday, June 20 – Final Round
THE TOURNAMENT: This will be the sixth edition of the Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo. The last time it was played was in 2017, at the Club Campestre de Cali. The winner Colombia’s Andrés Echavarría, who finished at 8-under to beat his compatriot Daniel Zuluaga and England’s Kelvin Day by two strokes. It was Echavarría’s first win in his 40th career start.
Echavarría is one of eight Colombians who have won at least one PGA TOUR Latinoamérica event since the Tour began in 2012. In addition to his triumph in Cali, the University of Florida graduate has another victory on the Tour, this one in the 2019 Molino Cañuelas Championship in Argentina.
Past Winners
|
Year
|
Name
|
Score
|
Venue
|
2012
|
Sebastián Fernández (Argentina)
|
68-69-68-70—275 (-9)
|
Club Campestre de Cali
|
2013
|
José de Jesús Rodríguez (México)
|
67-64-70-70—270 (-14)
|
San Andrés Golf Club
|
2014
|
Nicholas Lindheim (EE. UU.)
|
67-68-67-67—269 (-19)
|
Pueblo Viejo Country Club
|
2015
|
Mitch Krywulycz (Australia)
|
68-69-67-66—270 (-10)
|
Club Campestre El Rancho
|
2016
|
Andrés Echavarría (Colombia)
|
70-66-71-69—276 (-8)
|
Club Campestre de Cali
NOTES ON THE LIST OF COMPETITORS:
This week's field is made up of 144 players from 19 countries.
The breakdown of the 144 players per country in the field this week: United States (79), Colombia (29), Argentina (15), Mexico (9), Canada (5), Brazil (3), Ecuador (2), Australia (1), Bolivia (1), Finland (1), France (1), Guatemala (1), Spain (1), Netherlands (1), Norway (1), South Korea (1) and Peru (1)
This week is not be the first time Brandon Matthews arrives at an event as the leader of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List. In 2017, after finishing top 10 at the Colombia Open in Bogota, the American achieved the first of his three victories PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, at the Molino Cañuelas Championship. At that time, at just 22 years, seven months, 13 days, Matthews became the youngest American player to win on the Tour.
Four-and-a-half years have passed since, and Matthews once again is experience what it feels like to lead the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica standings. The American is coming off a victory at The Club at Weston Hills Open in Florida. It was his second victory of the season and the third in 18 events played on the Tour.
At Weston, the Temple University graduate birdied the 72nd hole to reach 22-under 266 and outpace Sam Stevens. Matthews had to play 30 holes Sunday due to weather delays, 12 of his third round and 18 for his final round.
Matthews’ other victory of the season occurred in December 2020, at the Puerto Plata Open, in the Dominican Republic. At the Playa Dorada Golf Course, the 26-year-old dominated the last 36 holes of play, and at 26-under he outpointed fellow American Jacob Bergeron by five strokes.
His results this season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica pushed Matthews 227 points ahead of Álvaro Ortiz in the race for the Roberto De Vicenzo Award that goes to the Player of the Year. Matthews looks to add move farther ahead of Ortiz as the Mexican is not playing in Colombia. Instead, Ortiz qualified for the U.S. Open in the San Diego, California, suburb of La Jolla.
MJ Maguire was unable to maintain the 54-hole lead he held at The Club at Weston Hills Open. A final-round 73 dropped him into fifth, five strokes behind Matthews. That top-five finish puts him in third place on the Points List. The American hopes to take advantage of Ortiz's absence this week in Bucaramanga to narrow the gap or pass Ortiz.
Maguire has not missed a cut in the 2020-21 season, his best result a victory at the Shell Open. At Doral in Florida, Maguire posted all four rounds in the 60s and held off Argentine Andrés Gallegos by two strokes. It is his only victory in four seasons and 37 tournaments played on the Tour.
Alexandre Rocha arrives in Bucaramanga after missing the cut last week at Weston. The Brazilian went down one notch on the Points List, where he now ranks fourth, 451 points behind Matthews. The 42-year-old's best moment of the 2020-21 season came at the season-opening event in March 2020, the Estrella del Mar Open. In Mazatlán, he posted a 29-under-par total (a record 72 holes in Tour events) that led to his second PGA TOUR Latinoamérica win.
Sam Stevens came close to victory at Weston. Missing a short birdie putt on the 72nd hole deprived him of a playoff with Matthews. Despite that, this was Oklahoma State graduate’s best result in his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career. The 24-year-old has finished top-15 in his last three events and comes to Bucaramanga in fifth place on the Points List. This is his second season as a member of the Tour. In 2019 he played 15 tournaments and finished No. 47 of the Order of Merit.
Highlights of the Top-10 Players on the Point List
|
Pos.
|
Player
|
Points
|
2020-21 Season
|
1.
|
Brandon Matthews (U.S.)
|
1065
|
Two-time winner
|
2.
|
Álvaro Ortiz, Mexico
|
838
|
Mexico Open winner
|
3.
|
MJ Maguire (U.S.)
|
734
|
Shell Open winner
|
4.
|
Alexandre Rocha (Brazil)
|
614
|
Estrella del Mar Open winner
|
5.
|
Sam Stevens (U.S.)
|
490
|
Solo second at The Club at Weston Hills Open
|
6.
|
Conner Godsey (U.S.)
|
448
|
Three top-10s
|
7.
|
Drew Nesbitt (U.S.)
|
400
|
Two top-10s
|
8.
|
Leandro Marelli (Argentina)
|
396
|
Four top-10s
|
9.
|
Jacob Bergeron (U.S.)
|
377
|
Solo second at Puerto Plata Open
|
10.
|
Andrés Gallegos (Argentina)
|
343
|
Solo second at Shell Open
The Holcim Colombia Classic will feature 29 local players in the field. The best on the Tour Points List are Camilo Aguado (23rd) and Santiago Gómez (34th). In addition to those two, this week at the Club Campestre de Bucaramanga will be the two-time Tour winner, Ricardo Celia, and Andrés Echavarría. Juan Angarita, Juan David Coy, Javier Gil, Camilo Samur and Juan Camilo Vesga.
TOUR LEADERS: The following are the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica stat leaders, through five events:
SCORING AVERAGE: 67.69 – Brandon Matthews, U.S.
LOWEST ROUND: 62 – Linus Lilliedahl, Daniel Hudson, Alexandre Rocha, Alejandro Tosti, Matt Ryan
SUB-PAR ROUNDS: 17 – Leandro Marelli, Argentina
ROUNDS IN THE 60s: 17 – Leandro Marelli, Argentina
PAR-5 PERFORMANCE: 45-under – MJ Maguire, U.S.
PAR-4 PERFORMANCE: 27-under – Leandro Marelli, Argentina
TOTAL BIRDIES: 106 – MJ Maguire, U.S.
TOTAL EAGLES: 7 – Alejandro Tosti and Leandro Marelli
THE GOLF COURSE: Usually, Club Campestre de Bucaramanga members play the golf course as a par-72. However, for this edition of the Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo, the 17th hole will be played as par-4 and not a par-5. That change changes the course to a par-71.
On the back-nine, there will also be some additional changes to what is traditional. The 17th hole will be the 10th, the 18th will be the 11th, the 10th played as the 12th, the 11th as the 13th, the 12th as the 14th, the 13th as the 15th, the 14th as the 16th and the 15th as the 17. The course’s most-striking hole, the 16th, a 195-yard par-3, will play this week as the 18th hole.
PREMIER PARTNER: As Premier Partner of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, this week Volvo Car Latin America will play a prominent role at Colombia Classic. In this exclusive category within PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, the main golf organization in Latin America, Volvo Car Latin America, as Premier Partner, will continue to be part of the Tour’s overall messaging by telling the stories of players, tournaments, graduates and the participation of the community in the countries where the Tour competes.