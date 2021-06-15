The First Look: Holcim Colombia Classic

NOTES ON THE LIST OF COMPETITORS:

This week's field is made up of 144 players from 19 countries.

The breakdown of the 144 players per country in the field this week: United States (79), Colombia (29), Argentina (15), Mexico (9), Canada (5), Brazil (3), Ecuador (2), Australia (1), Bolivia (1), Finland (1), France (1), Guatemala (1), Spain (1), Netherlands (1), Norway (1), South Korea (1) and Peru (1)

This week is not be the first time Brandon Matthews arrives at an event as the leader of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List. In 2017, after finishing top 10 at the Colombia Open in Bogota, the American achieved the first of his three victories PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, at the Molino Cañuelas Championship. At that time, at just 22 years, seven months, 13 days, Matthews became the youngest American player to win on the Tour.

Four-and-a-half years have passed since, and Matthews once again is experience what it feels like to lead the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica standings. The American is coming off a victory at The Club at Weston Hills Open in Florida. It was his second victory of the season and the third in 18 events played on the Tour.

At Weston, the Temple University graduate birdied the 72nd hole to reach 22-under 266 and outpace Sam Stevens. Matthews had to play 30 holes Sunday due to weather delays, 12 of his third round and 18 for his final round.

Matthews’ other victory of the season occurred in December 2020, at the Puerto Plata Open, in the Dominican Republic. At the Playa Dorada Golf Course, the 26-year-old dominated the last 36 holes of play, and at 26-under he outpointed fellow American Jacob Bergeron by five strokes.

His results this season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica pushed Matthews 227 points ahead of Álvaro Ortiz in the race for the Roberto De Vicenzo Award that goes to the Player of the Year. Matthews looks to add move farther ahead of Ortiz as the Mexican is not playing in Colombia. Instead, Ortiz qualified for the U.S. Open in the San Diego, California, suburb of La Jolla.

MJ Maguire was unable to maintain the 54-hole lead he held at The Club at Weston Hills Open. A final-round 73 dropped him into fifth, five strokes behind Matthews. That top-five finish puts him in third place on the Points List. The American hopes to take advantage of Ortiz's absence this week in Bucaramanga to narrow the gap or pass Ortiz.

Maguire has not missed a cut in the 2020-21 season, his best result a victory at the Shell Open. At Doral in Florida, Maguire posted all four rounds in the 60s and held off Argentine Andrés Gallegos by two strokes. It is his only victory in four seasons and 37 tournaments played on the Tour.

Alexandre Rocha arrives in Bucaramanga after missing the cut last week at Weston. The Brazilian went down one notch on the Points List, where he now ranks fourth, 451 points behind Matthews. The 42-year-old's best moment of the 2020-21 season came at the season-opening event in March 2020, the Estrella del Mar Open. In Mazatlán, he posted a 29-under-par total (a record 72 holes in Tour events) that led to his second PGA TOUR Latinoamérica win.

Sam Stevens came close to victory at Weston. Missing a short birdie putt on the 72nd hole deprived him of a playoff with Matthews. Despite that, this was Oklahoma State graduate’s best result in his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career. The 24-year-old has finished top-15 in his last three events and comes to Bucaramanga in fifth place on the Points List. This is his second season as a member of the Tour. In 2019 he played 15 tournaments and finished No. 47 of the Order of Merit.

Highlights of the Top-10 Players on the Point List