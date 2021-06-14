-
Lolas wins Open Qualifier for Holcim Colombia Classic
June 14, 2021
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
- Lolas is playing his third event of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. (Credit: Colombia Golf Federation)
BUCARAMANGA, Colombia – Peru’s Joaquín Lolas carded a 3-under 68 on Monday to secure medalist honors at the open qualifying round for the Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo. The 29-year-old finished one stroke better than Domenic Mancinelli.
Lolas is ready for his third event of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. Last December he played the Shell Open and the Puerto Plata Open (he entered through the qualifier) and missed the cut on both events.
The qualifying round took place at Club Campestre de Bucaramanga earlier Monday and it involved 55 competitors battling for 12 spots on the field of the sixth event of the season.
Results Top-12
Club Campestre de Bucaramanga
Par-71 (36-35) 6,394 yards
68 (-3) Joaquín Lolas, Peru
69 (-2) Domenic Mancinelli, U.S.
70 (-1) Daniel Pico, Colombia
71 (E) Sebastián Szirmak, Canada
71 (E) Alejandro Díaz, Colombia
71 (E) Joaquín Cabrera, Colombia
71 (E) Sebastián Roa, Colombia
71 (E) Carlos Ardila, Colombia
72 (+1) Cristian Romero, Colombia*
72 (+1) Jesús Osmar, Colombia*
72 (+1) Jacob Eggers, U.S.*
72 (+1) Nicolás Quintero, Colombia*
*Won a six-man playoff for four spots.
