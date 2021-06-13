Matthews birdies final hole for one-shot win in Weston

“This one was really great for me because I didn’t really have the putter over the weekend, and I still grinded it out,” said the Temple University alum. “The fact that I was able to put trust in myself for (the last) nine holes, making some great putts coming down the stretch, words really cannot describe how much confidence that gives me to keep doing that at a high level.”

With their sights set on moving to the Korn Ferry Tour next season, Matthews and the rest of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica players are now headed to Bucaramanga, Colombia, where the Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo is scheduled to start on Thursday.

Did you know Brandon Matthews is the second-quickest PGA TOUR Latinoamérica champion to get to three career wins? It took him 17 starts to get to this point, only trailing Fabián Gómez, who reached his third PGA TOUR Latinoamérica victory in six starts. Gómez, who went on to win on the PGA TOUR, won the Argentina Classic in three consecutive seasons in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Key Information

In order to save time and to prevent further weather delays, the 64 players who made the cut were not re-grouped between the third and fourth rounds.

Because of the lightning delays the past couple of days, Brandon Matthews was among a group of players who had to play 30 holes Sunday. At 13-under for the tournament, he resumed the third round on the seventh hole at 8 a.m.

Brandon Matthews earned this victory at age 26 years, 10 months, 17 days.

Brandon Matthews became only the 14th player with three or more wins on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. In addition to his three wins (2017 Molino Cañuelas Championship and the 2020 Puerto Plata Open), he was also the runner-up at the 2019 VISA Open de Argentina, where he lost a playoff. He also finished solo third at the 2017 Puerto Plata Open.

By collecting 500 points as a tournament winner for the second time this season, Brandon Matthews increased his season’s point total to 1,065 to become the new Points List No. 1 player. Matthews now holds a 227-point advantage over Alvaro Ortiz, who missed the cut and slipped into the second spot, with 838 points. The following are the updated standings through the fifth event of the 2020-21 season: