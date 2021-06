Matthews birdies final hole for one-shot win in Weston

This is Brandon Matthews’ second stint as a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 1 player. He held that position for three consecutive tournaments after his win at the Molino Cañuelas Championship in 2017, an injury-plagued season that saw him go on to finish 13th on the Order of Merit.

The runner-up finish was a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career-best for Sam Stevens. The 24-year-old Oklahoma State University alum has been quite consistent this season, with finishes in the top-12 in his three previous starts (tied for 11th at the Estrella del Mar Open, tied for 12th at the Shell Open and tied for ninth at the Mexico Open). Stevens gained 11 spots on the Points List, moving into the fifth position. As a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica rookie, Stevens made 15 starts in 2019 to finish 47th on the Order of Merit. His best finish and only top-10 that year was a tie for fourth at the Brazil Open.

Quotable

“You know, I ask a lot of myself. I have very high goals for myself, very high standards, and I try to meet them. I’ve been doing a great job at it lately, so if I can continue that path, we are going to be in a great spot.”—Brandon Matthews’ thoughts on reaching the top of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List

“The confidence that I have in my ball-striking right now is pretty high, and if I can continue to strike it like this and make a couple more putts it’s going to be fine.”—Brandon Matthews

“There have been times in my career where that would have affected me a lot more, and I wouldn’t have won this golf tournament. That was by far the biggest thing that I’m going to take out of this.”—Brandon Matthews on the way he reacted to the two-footer he missed for birdie on No. 9

“I just lipped out real hard for birdie (on No. 14), and I knew I had to get two (birdies) coming in, at least. I got to 15, the wind should have been a little bit into, and it was actually a comfortable drive for me. I picked up the tee and walked away and it flew into the middle of the trees. I thought it was going to end up in the right center of the fairway. (I was) fortunate enough to get through the trees there and into the other fairway. I had a good (yardage) number and hit a great pitching wedge in there from 150 (yards). That was one I was really committed on, and I holed that putt and then hit another great one in there on 16, too.”—Brandon Matthews describing his birdie on 15 to start his birdie-birdie-par-birdie finish

Final-Round Weather

Partly cloudy, with a high of 93 and humidity at 56 percent. Wind W at 6 mph.