Maguire leads by two as lightning halts play again in Weston
June 12, 2021
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
WESTON, Florida –MJ Maguire birdied three of the six holes he was able to play Saturday afternoon to claim the third-round lead at The Club at Weston Hills Open, where lightning in the area forced PGA TOUR Latinoamérica officials to suspend play for the second consecutive day.
Ranked second on the season-long Point Standings, Maguire moved to 15-under, two shots ahead of 36-hole leader and pairing partner Brandon Matthews. The other player at 13-under is Italy’s Domenico Geminiani, who made it through the eighth hole.
Led by Geminiani, three of the players who earned their tournament spots at last week’s Open Qualifier are currently inside the top-4. The other two are Puerto Rico’s Chris Nido and Idaho native Greysen Huff, an Auburn University alum who is making his professional debut. Nido and Huff join U.S. players Brendon Doyle and Conner Godsey in a tie for fourth at 12-under.
After completing the second round earlier in the day, the third round got underway at 1 p.m., with players starting off Nos. 1 and 10, in threesomes. The final pairing, featuring Matthews, Tommy Cocha and Maguire teed it off at 2:50 p.m.
Play was suspended at 3:43 p.m. due to lighting, but resumed at 6:30 p.m. After only forty minutes, lightning forced another suspension and play was called for the day at 7:10 p.m.
The 64 players still battling for the fifth title of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season will resume the third round at 8 a.m. Sunday. Under the current weather circumstances, Tour officials have announced that players will not be re-paired between the third and fourth rounds. With the current pairings, the competitors are already scheduled to start the final round from 9:55 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Did you know MJ Maguire is coming off a hot streak on the Minor League Tour? In preparation for the three-tournament swing PGA TOUR Latinoamérica started this week at The Club at Weston Hills, last month the 28-year-old from St. Peterburg, Florida won four 36-hole events in a span of 26 days.
Key Information
Suspended due to lightning on Friday, the second round was completed on Saturday morning with 64 players from 13 countries making the cut at 4-under 140.
The leading player among those who completed the second round on Saturday was Puerto Rico’s Chris Nido, who moved into a tie for second at 12-under. Nido played 15 holes this morning on his way to his second 66 of the week. A bogey on 17 prevented him from tying Brandon Matthews for the 36-hole lead. A University of Florida alum, Nido joined this event by surviving a 12-for-3 playoff at last week’s Open Qualifier.
Samuel Stevens fired a bogey-free 65 to have the lowest round among those who finished the second round this morning. Coming off an opening 68, Stevens managed to move into a tie for fourth at 11-under. The Oklahoma State University alum has had a solid performance this PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, finishing inside the top-12 in all three of his starts (T11 Estrella del Mar Open, T12 Shell Open, T9 Mexico Open). He entered the week holding the 16th spot on the Points Standings.
The most notable player to miss the cut was PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 1 Alvaro Ortiz, who followed an opening 69 with a 77 this Saturday morning. With his Tour lead in jeopardy, the 25-year-old from Guadalajara is now headed to Torrey Pines to join his brother Carlos in next week’s U.S. Open field.
Only four of the players who entered the week inside the Points List top 10, managed to make the 36-hole cut at The Club at Weston Hills. The following were their positions and scores at the conclusion of the second round:
Points List
Player
Position, Score
1.
Álvaro Ortiz (Mexico)
CUT, 69-77 (+2)
2.
MJ Maguire (U.S.)
T2, 66-66 (-12)
3.
Alexandre Rocha (Brazil)
CUT, 72-72 (par)
4.
Brandon Matthews (U.S.)
1, 63-68 (-13)
5.
Drew Nesbitt (Canada)
CUT, 73-68 (-3)
6.
Andrés Gallegos (Argentina)
CUT, 76-68 (par)
7.
Jacob Bergeron (U.S.)
T11, 68-67 (-9)
8.
Alejandro Tosti (Argentina)
CUT, 70-71 (-3)
9.
Raúl Pereda (Mexico)
CUT, 76-70 (+2)
10.
Leandro Marelli (Argentina)
T11, 67-68 (-9)
Third-Round Weather
Cloudy, with a high of 91 and humidity at 68 percent. Wind S at 10 mph. Lightning in the area forced officials to suspend play at 3:43 p.m. After only forty minutes the round was suspended yet again, and play was called for the day at 7:10 p.m.
