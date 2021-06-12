Maguire leads by two as lightning halts play again in Weston

WESTON, Florida –MJ Maguire birdied three of the six holes he was able to play Saturday afternoon to claim the third-round lead at The Club at Weston Hills Open, where lightning in the area forced PGA TOUR Latinoamérica officials to suspend play for the second consecutive day.

Ranked second on the season-long Point Standings, Maguire moved to 15-under, two shots ahead of 36-hole leader and pairing partner Brandon Matthews. The other player at 13-under is Italy’s Domenico Geminiani, who made it through the eighth hole.

Led by Geminiani, three of the players who earned their tournament spots at last week’s Open Qualifier are currently inside the top-4. The other two are Puerto Rico’s Chris Nido and Idaho native Greysen Huff, an Auburn University alum who is making his professional debut. Nido and Huff join U.S. players Brendon Doyle and Conner Godsey in a tie for fourth at 12-under.

After completing the second round earlier in the day, the third round got underway at 1 p.m., with players starting off Nos. 1 and 10, in threesomes. The final pairing, featuring Matthews, Tommy Cocha and Maguire teed it off at 2:50 p.m.

Play was suspended at 3:43 p.m. due to lighting, but resumed at 6:30 p.m. After only forty minutes, lightning forced another suspension and play was called for the day at 7:10 p.m.