With second round suspended, Matthews maintains one-shot lead in Weston

Picking up right where he left off Thursday afternoon, Matthews opened the day with three consecutive birdies, to get to 12-under. “The first two holes, I feel like I should get (birdie) every day, and when I rolled in a 15-footer on three, I was like, OK, let’s get this really going now,” he said of his strong start.

A double bogey on No. 5 cooled him and turned the round into a bit of a grind. He birdied No. 7 and made bogey on nine to make the turn at 1-under for the day. On the back nine, he managed to shoot 3-under, making eagle on 12, a bogey on 13 and birdies on 14 and 16.

“I was really patient today; just really easy on myself throughout the round. Even when I made a double and made a couple of bogeys, I didn’t get frustrated at all and just kind of took it as part of the process. Like I said, I just played really smart,” added the 26-year-old Temple University alum.

Ranked second on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points Standings, two spots ahead of Matthews, Maguire has maintained his typical consistency with a couple of 66s. Friday, he got off to a dream start of birdie-birdie-birdie-birdie before three-putting for bogey at the fifth.

“I kind of lost a little bit of momentum right there, but I came back and hit a good shot into six. Had a five-footer there for birdie, missed it, but it was good to hit two good shots back to back after making a bogey. It was just steady golf, I didn’t do anything crazy. I just hit a lot of good wedge shots, put myself in position in the fairway and hit a lot of fairways and greens,” said the 28-year-old, who won the Shell Open in early December.

Tommy Cocha hasn’t played much since his top-10 finish at the Mexico Open last March, but he said he has put in extended hours of practice and workouts. The Salta, Argentina, native who calls Orlando home has recorded 16 birdies this week, with two bogeys Thursday and a double bogey in the second round as his only blemishes.

“It was a really good day today. I’m pleased with my ball-striking. You know, golf is a lot about confidence, and I feel confident heading into the weekend,” said the 30-year old, a three-time PGA TOUR Latinoamérica champion who opted for a change of look last week, cutting with his distinctive long hair after 12 years.