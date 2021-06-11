-
With second round suspended, Matthews maintains one-shot lead in Weston
June 11, 2021
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
- Brandon Matthews followed his opening 63 with a 68 to move to 13-under Friday. (Media/PGA TOUR)
WESTON, Florida –A low round of 63 like the one he had Thursday is always a tough act to follow, so Brandon Matthews was pleased with his second-round 68 Friday morning. It allowed him to move to 13-under and keep a one-shot lead through 36 holes of play at the weather-delayed Club at Weston Hills Open.
Argentina’s Tommy Cocha, who followed his opening 65 with a 67, and St. Peterburg, Florida, native M.J. Maguire, with back-to-back 66s, share the second spot, at 12-under. Mexico’s Rodolfo Cazaubón shot a second-round low 64 and is joined by Puerto Rico’s Edward Figueroa in a tie for fourth, at 10-under.
Lightning in the area forced PGA TOUR Latinoamérica officials to suspend play for almost four hours this afternoon. They suspended action from 3:02 p.m. and resumed at 6:50 p.m. for about six minutes, as lightning in the proximity once again forced officials to blow the horn and call it a day at 6:56 p.m.
The 72 players in the second have yet to complete the second round, which is scheduled resume at 8:15 a.m. Saturday. Once all players finish, officials will make the cut to the top-55 and ties.
“I didn’t quite have what I had [Thursday], but I just kind of grinded it out, played really smart—still putting really well. I didn’t really feel entirely comfortable (with my swing), but I just played my fairway finder a lot today and just played with what I had, hanging in there,” Matthews said. “I didn’t get outside of that bubble, which I was really proud of myself for doing.
Matthews is looking for his second win of a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica abbreviated season spread across 16 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Picking up right where he left off Thursday afternoon, Matthews opened the day with three consecutive birdies, to get to 12-under. “The first two holes, I feel like I should get (birdie) every day, and when I rolled in a 15-footer on three, I was like, OK, let’s get this really going now,” he said of his strong start.
A double bogey on No. 5 cooled him and turned the round into a bit of a grind. He birdied No. 7 and made bogey on nine to make the turn at 1-under for the day. On the back nine, he managed to shoot 3-under, making eagle on 12, a bogey on 13 and birdies on 14 and 16.
“I was really patient today; just really easy on myself throughout the round. Even when I made a double and made a couple of bogeys, I didn’t get frustrated at all and just kind of took it as part of the process. Like I said, I just played really smart,” added the 26-year-old Temple University alum.
Ranked second on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points Standings, two spots ahead of Matthews, Maguire has maintained his typical consistency with a couple of 66s. Friday, he got off to a dream start of birdie-birdie-birdie-birdie before three-putting for bogey at the fifth.
“I kind of lost a little bit of momentum right there, but I came back and hit a good shot into six. Had a five-footer there for birdie, missed it, but it was good to hit two good shots back to back after making a bogey. It was just steady golf, I didn’t do anything crazy. I just hit a lot of good wedge shots, put myself in position in the fairway and hit a lot of fairways and greens,” said the 28-year-old, who won the Shell Open in early December.
Tommy Cocha hasn’t played much since his top-10 finish at the Mexico Open last March, but he said he has put in extended hours of practice and workouts. The Salta, Argentina, native who calls Orlando home has recorded 16 birdies this week, with two bogeys Thursday and a double bogey in the second round as his only blemishes.
“It was a really good day today. I’m pleased with my ball-striking. You know, golf is a lot about confidence, and I feel confident heading into the weekend,” said the 30-year old, a three-time PGA TOUR Latinoamérica champion who opted for a change of look last week, cutting with his distinctive long hair after 12 years.
Did you know Brandon Matthews played two full seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour? Following his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica rookie season in 2017, he played at the next level in 2018 and 2019, making 42 starts across those two seasons. His best of two top-10 finishes was a tie for seventh at the 2018 Nashville Golf Open.
Key Information
The cut for the top-55 and ties through 36 holes is currently projected at 3-under.
The 72-players who teed off between 12:20 p.m. and 2:10, Friday have yet to finish the second round. The second round is scheduled to resume at 8:15 a.m. Saturday.
Mexico’s Rodolfo Cazaubón and Joey Lane of the U.S. currently share the low score of the second round, both carding 8-under 64s Friday morning. Cazaubón closed his round eagle-birdie-birdie to shoot 30 on the front nine.
Third-round tee times will run from approximately 12:45 p.m., to 2:35, with players starting off of Nos. 1 and 10, in threesomes.
Quotable
“I just stayed within myself. I did not get ahead of myself at all because I have a tendency to do that every once in a while.”—Brandon Matthews on his thoughts heading into the weekend
“I love how she carries the bag for me, and she has done it several times. We get along really well, and as a former Tour player she has a lot of knowledge. I believe we make up a pretty good team.”—Tommy Cocha on having girlfriend Jennifer Kirby, a former LPGA player, as his caddie
Second-Round Weather
Cloudy, with a high of 91 and humidity at 52 percent. Wind SE at 11 mph. Lightning in the area forced officials to suspend play at 3:02 p.m. The suspension lasted until 6:50 p.m. Play resumed for only six minutes, with lightning again becoming an issue. Play ended for the day at 6:56 p.m.
