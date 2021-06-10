Matthews fires opening 63, leads by one at Weston Hills

WESTON, Florida – Entering the The Club at Weston Hills Open ranked fourth on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica points standings, Brandon Matthews went on the attack late this afternoon. The 26-year-old from Dupont, Pennsylvania, fired a course record-tying 9-under 63 to claim the outright lead and put pressure on the trio of players ahead of him on the race to move up to the Korn Ferry Tour.

“I felt coming into this, that as long as I drive it well and putt it well, I’m going to be in a good spot come Sunday,” said the Temple University alum whose bogey-free 63 came just one shot short of matching his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica lowest round.

Matthews finished the day one shot ahead of fellow American and pairing partner Jordan Hahn, a Korn Ferry Tour member making his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica debut, and Italy’s Domenico Geminiani, an Open qualifier who led the morning wave with a bogey-free performance.

Argentina’s Tommy Cocha stands in a tie for fourth along with Puerto Rico’s Edward Figueroa, both posting rounds of 65 in the afternoon. There are eight players tied for sixth at 66, including Tour No. 2 M.J. Maguire.

Starting off No. 10, Matthews shot 4-under 32 on his opening nine and then went birdie-birdie off No. 1. Following four consecutive pars, he closed out his day with a string of three birdies, including an impressive one at the 430-yard par-4 No. 9.

“I was kind of indecisive about what I was doing off the tee. I ended up kind of hitting a block out there with my 4-wood. I had a little bit of an opening, I had to sneak something under a tree and hook it about 15-20 yards and I hit an awesome golf shot,” he said of the 188-yard 7-iron he hit within 20 feet.

Did you know Brandon Matthews has recorded four top-3 finishes in only 16 career starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica? His solid Tour record includes two career wins at the 2017 Molino Cañuelas Championship and the 2020 Puerto Plata Open. He was also the runner-up at the 2019 VISA Open de Argentina, where he lost a playoff, and finished solo third at the 2017 Puerto Plata Open.

Key Information

This is a 72-hole event with a cut for the top-55 and ties through 36 holes.

With his opening 63, Brandon Matthews managed to tie the Tour Course record set by Richard Terga during a U.S. Open qualifier played here in 2003. This was Matthews’ second 63 of the season, with the first one coming during the third round of his victory at the Puerto Plata Open last December. His PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career low is a 9-under 62 posted during the opening round of the 2017 Colombia Open.