    Rodríguez shoots 23-under, wins Amanali Classic by seven

  Rodríguez holding the Amanali Classic trophy after an impressive week of golf at Amanali CC & Náutica. Both, his second round 60 and his 54-hole total set new course records. (Photo by Mexico's Gira Profesional de Golf)