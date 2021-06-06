-
DEVSERIES-LA
Rodríguez shoots 23-under, wins Amanali Classic by seven
June 06, 2021
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
- Rodríguez holding the Amanali Classic trophy after an impressive week of golf at Amanali CC & Náutica. Both, his second round 60 and his 54-hole total set new course records. (Photo by Mexico's Gira Profesional de Golf)
TEPEJI DEL RÍO, Hidalgo, Mexico – A record-shattering second round of 12-under 60, that featured three birdies in a span of five holes on the front-nine, pretty much sealed the deal for José de Jesús Rodríguez at the Amanali Classic. Taking a five-shot lead into the final round Saturday, Rodríguez went on to shoot 65 for a seven-shot victory at the Mexican Tour event that was co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Dev Series.
The 40-year old who currently holds the 70th spot on the Korn Ferry Tour Points Standings proved unstoppable at Amanali Country Club & Náutica, where he finished the tournament at 23-under. Both, his second round 60 and his 54-hole total set new course records.
“This was a special week. First, I set a new course record of 60 and then I won the tournament. On top of that, I have been informed that my U.S. visa has been approved, so I can resume my season on the Korn Ferry Tour”, added the veteran who played a full season on the PGA TOUR in 2018-19.Check out the winner's impressive second round scorecard. He had three eagles and six birdies to take a commanding lead on Friday. (Media/PGA TOUR)
Nicknamed El Camarón, Rodríguez has recorded two top-5 finishes this Korn Ferry Tour season, finishing solo second at the 2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship and tied for fourth at the season-opening The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay. However, he needed a tune up as he was coming off nine missed cuts over his last twelve starts.
“I wasn’t striking the ball that well lately, but fortunately this break I took allowed me to work with my brother Rosendo (who is my swing coach). He helped me fix my swing and the results were impressive,” said the Irapuato native about his amazing display at Amanali.
Trailing Rodríguez by seven, the distant second belonged to Angel Morales, who matched the winner’s final round score of 65 to move up the leaderboard. Three shots further back, the solo third was taken by Juan Diego Fernández, who shot 68 on the final day.
In second place after rounds of 66-67, Eloy Vigil carded a 71 Saturday to finish in a three-way tie for fourth. “It was a great experience to be in the last group with a player of Rodríguez’s caliber. I learned a lot this week”, said the 19-year old amateur from Puebla who plays golf at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida. The surprising Vigil joined Brazil’s Alex Rocha and Guatemala’s José Toledo at 12-under for the week.
Launched in 2013, the Dev Series strengthens the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s reach by putting together a schedule that currently includes events in markets such as Argentina, Mexico and Colombia. The top-five players from each Dev Series event earn access into a final tournament that awards PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status for the following year.
