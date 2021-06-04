-
-
Open Qualifier Results for The Club at Weston Hills
-
June 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 04, 2021
- Jorge Garcia played 11 Forme Tour events in 2019. Ended No. 44 on the Order of Merit to retain his status for the 2021 season.
WESTON, Florida—Venezuela’s Jorge García and Michael Kartrude of West Palm Beach, Florida, shot 7-under 65 to share the first spot at the open qualifying round for the The Club at Weston Hills Open.
García, a Forme Tour member, is ready for his third start of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season and Kartrude comes from playing the Korn Ferry Tour’s Evans Scholars Invitational.
A total of 129 players battled for ten spots and the following are the ones who succeeded in claiming those spots available at the fifth event of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season:
Results Top-10
Tour Course – The Club at Weston Hills
Par-72 (36-36) / 7,060 yards
T1. 65 (-7) Jorge García, Venezuela
T1. 65 (-7) Michael Kartrude, U.S.
T3. 67 (-5) Domenico Geminiani, Italy
T3. 67 (-5) Charlie Dubiel, U.S.
T3. 67 (-5) Taylor Funk, U.S.
T3. 67 (-5) Jacob Eggers, U.S.
T3. 67 (-5) Graysen Huff, U.S. (a)
T8. 68 (-4) Ryan Linton, U.S.*
T8. 68 (-4) Chris Nido, Puerto Rico*
T8. 68 (-4) Jacob Huizinga, U.S.*
*Won a twelve-way playoff for three spots
-
-