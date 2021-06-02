PGA TOUR Latinoamérica returns to action in Weston

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida— After a two-month hiatus, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is back in action next week with a new event, The Club at Weston Hills Open. The tournament runs from Jun 10-13 and will be the first of three consecutive tournaments the Tour will play this month as it moves closer to completing its extended 2020-21 season.

Following the tournament at The Club at Weston Hills, played at the Tour Course, the Tour will move to Colombia for the Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo on June 17-20. The Banco del Pacífico Open will conclude the three-tournament stretch on June 24-27 at its long-time home, the Quito Tennis and Golf Club.

“We are so excited to be kicking off the second half of our season at The Club at Weston Hills Open where we have had a great history with the PGA TOUR and specifically our International Tours,” said PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Executive Director Todd Rhinehart. “This launches a strong swing for our membership, playing three consecutive events in the U.S., Colombia and Ecuador as we near the completion of our 2020-2021 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.”

Although it is the first time PGA TOUR Latinoamérica has played an official tournament at The Club at Weston Hills, it is not the first time that it has visited the venue. The Tour held one of four Qualifying Tournaments there, leading into its 2020-21 season. A.J. Crouch was the medalist, thanks to an overall score of 10-under 278.

In the face of the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, The Club at Weston Hills has become one of the great allies of the PGA TOUR International Tours in recent months. In addition to hosting the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament, the course, built in 1990, hosted one of the eight LOCALiQ Series tournaments last summer—with Justin Doeden defeating Norway's Andreas Halvorsen by two strokes.

“On behalf of the PGA TOUR, we cannot thank our members, our host organizations, the Federations and our sponsors throughout Latin America for their support and patience as we continue to navigate the pandemic and compile a revised schedule to graduate our membership to the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season,” Rhinehart added.

The last professional tournament The Club at Weston Hills hosted was a Forme Tour Qualifying Tournament in late-February, an event won by Colombian Camilo Aguado. He will split time on that Tour and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, where he is also a member, currently 19th on the Points List.

“These events are so important for our membership and especially for our young up-and-coming golfers. It gives them exposure and they get to see what Hardwork does and how it pays off. We are partners with the First Tee of Broward County and host weekly junior clinics here at the club. I hope many of the young golfers get a chance to come out and see the stars of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica,” said Eric J. von Hofen, General Manager of The Club at Weston Hills.

The Tour Course at The Club at Weston Hills was designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. Throughout its history, this course has hosted the PGA TOUR’s Honda Classic (1992-95), the Dan Marino Celebrity Invitational (1992-2001) and the 1997 LPGA Chrysler Plymouth Tournament of Champions, won by World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sörenstam.

“This tournament is a mirror image of our demographics in our membership. We also have people from around the world that call Weston Hills their second home. It is going to be a great week,” Eric J. von Hofen added.