Ben Cook wins low club professional at PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – Ben Cook, a 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member who splits time teaching at Yankee Springs Golf Course in Wayland, Michigan and John’s Island Golf Club in Vero Beach, Florida, shot a final-round 74 to finish 4 over and win low club professional at the 103rd PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.

He made a par putt of just over seven feet to make the cut on the number early Friday evening.

“Without that, it would have – none of this would have happened,” he said. “Very, very blessed and thankful that I made that putt for sure.”

Brad Marek (76, 12 over), who teaches junior golfers in Northern California, was the other club pro who made the cut. He was neck-and-neck with Cook until making an 8 on 17 on Saturday. He is 37 and was overcome with emotion as he described how much he put into playing his first PGA.

“Pretty exhausted,” he said. “I've been here for 10 days now, so there was a lot of prep that went in with my coach and my caddie, my wife. (Tearing up.) Sorry. Just really proud.”