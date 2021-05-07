-
Open Qualifying Info: TBC - The Club at Weston Hills
May 07, 2021
By Communications, PGATOURLA.COM
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Season 2020-21 will continue at the TBC - The Club at Weston Hills to be played at The Club at Weston Hills (Tour Course), Weston Florida on June 7-13, 2021
Here you will find information about the Open Qualifying
Location: The Club at Weston Hills (Tour Course)
Date: Friday, June 4th, 2021
Spots available for the Tournament: 10
Field Size for the Open Qualifying : max of 156 players*
*PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Korn Ferry Tour, Forme Tour and PGA TOUR China Series current members will have priority to register if entries are received by 5:00 pm ET Monday May 17th and subject to available spots determined by first-come, first-served basis.
Entry Fee
$100
Members of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica , Korn Ferry Tour, Forme Tour and PGA TOUR China-Series
$200
All other contestants
ONLINE Registration starts on May 10th, 2021 at 9:00 am ET
Use the following link to register and pay your entry fee:
PGA Tour Latinoamerica, Korn Ferry Tour, Forme Tour, PGA Tour Series China MEMBERS:
https://qtregistration.pgatourhq.com/registration/tour/36/information
NON-MEMBERS:
https://qtregistration.pgatourhq.com/registration/tour/37/information
