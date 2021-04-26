PGA TOUR Latinoamérica makes slight alteration to schedule

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida—Due to an anticipated government-mandated, pandemic-related nighttime curfew for citizens and visitors to Ecuador in May, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is altering its spring schedule to accommodate this COVID-19-related issue. The Banco del Pacifico Open in Quito, previously announced as a May 10-16 tournament, will move to June 21-27. It will be the third event of a three-event swing that will lead into the end of the season as players continue to battle for top-five supremacy on the points list and 2022 Korn Ferry Tour membership.

A new tournament at The Club at Weston Hills in Weston, Florida, is set for June 7-13. Players will then travel to Bucaramanga, Colombia, for the Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo from June 14-20 followed by the Tour traveling to Quito for the Banco del Pacifico Open.

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica has already hosted four previous tournaments in this extended 2020-21 season, and next month it will announce its season-ending tournament at a to-be-announced location and date.

“We are thankful to our title sponsor, Banco del Pacifico, our host organization, ProGolf Ecuador, and finally our host venue, Quito Tennis and Golf Club, for their continual communication on this potential issue, and also having the flexibility to reschedule the tournament to June,” said PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Executive Director Todd Rhinehart. “From a cadence perspective, this revised schedule, specifically with back-to-back weeks in Colombia and Ecuador, should provide a better experience for all involved.”

The PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica have long-standing relationships with The Club at Weston Hills, one of the premier golf clubs in South Florida. PGA TOUR Latinoamérica has previously held Qualifying Tournaments there, as has the Forme Tour—most recently in February. And last summer, the LOCALiQ Series held one of its tournaments at Weston Hills.

Colombia has been a site of numerous PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, hosting 11 separate tournaments—the last, the 2017 Avianca Colombia Open in Bogota. PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Dev Series held the 2015 Bucaramanga Open at Club Campestre Bucaramanga, which will again host players as the host venue for the Holcim Colombia Classic.

It's been a season of twists and turns for PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, primarily because of the global pandemic. The Tour’s season began in March 2020, in Mazatlán, Mexico. The season restarted nine months later, with events in the United States and the Dominican Republic. Last month, the Tour returned to Mazatlán for the fourth tournament of the campaign, the Mexico Open.

“This season, our members have been incredibly patient understanding the challenges of putting together our revised eight-tournament season,” Rhinehart continued. “We are very appreciative of all of them, as well as the flexibility of all of our partners as we have navigate the fallout from the pandemic in an efforts to identify the five best players who will move on to the Korn Ferry Tour.”