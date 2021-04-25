  • DEVSERIES-LA

    Toledo breaks local hearts with playoff win in Puebla

    A PGA TOUR Latinoamérica champion in 2017, the 34-year old from Guatemala claimed his third career title on the Mexican Tour

  • José Toledo holding the III Copa Prissa, presented by Mobil, trophy at Club Campestre de Puebla in Mexico. (Courtesy of Mexican Golf Tour)José Toledo holding the III Copa Prissa, presented by Mobil, trophy at Club Campestre de Puebla in Mexico. (Courtesy of Mexican Golf Tour)