Toledo breaks local hearts with playoff win in Puebla

PUEBLA, Mexico – “I ask the fans for forgiveness for not allowing their favorite to win,” said Guatemala’s José Toledo to the heart broken local fans in attendance after his playoff win over Puebla’s own Juan Carlos Benítez at the III Copa Prissa, presented by Mobil, a Mexican Tour event co-sanctioned as part of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Dev Series.

“It was a fun battle with Juan Carlos, who is a good friend. This is the way the game works and the win was in my cards this time around,” added the 34-year old champion of his tight battle with Benítez at Club Campestre de Puebla.

Toledo and Benítez entered the final day in a tie for the lead and finished the 54 holes of regulation still tied. Both shot 69 on the final round to get to 12-under 204, with Toledo missing a four-footer for par at the 54th hole that would have secured him a one-shot win.

Despite the disappointment of failing to win in regulation, Toledo came back to secure the title on the second hole of a sudden death playoff. “It was a tough final day. I had my up and downs, but things worked out in the end, but not without suffering a little on the playoff,” added the University of New Orleans alum who turn pro in 2010.

Juan Carlos’ younger brother Isidro came only one-shot shy of getting into the playoff, birdieing three of the last seven holes to post a final round low 67 and finish solo third at 11-under. Alex Rocha of Brazil carded a 68 to finish another stroke further back, with Mexico’s Carlos Treviño shooting a 70 to claim the fifth spot at 9-under.

The next Dev Series event will also be a Mexican Tour event: the IV Copa Multimedios, to be played at Las Misiones CC in Monterrey, May 5-9.

FINAL STANDINGS III COPA PRISSA