Jaeger wins playoff, secures PGA TOUR return

Jaeger finished the week tied for second in putts per round (25.75) and seventh in scrambling (16 of 23).



“I didn’t feel like I had the best stuff. I was just trying to figure out how to find something I could play with,” Jaeger said. “I knew my short game was on point. I just tried to keep the ball in front of me, keep it on fairways, keep it in play, and give myself as many opportunities with the putter as I could. It was, mentally, a lot harder than other wins. The other ones, I was on. I never felt like I could miss a shot. I definitely did this week, which makes it feel even better.”



Jaeger’s six career victories move him within one of Jason Gore’s all-time record. Jaeger joins Pat Bates, Matt Gogel, Kevin Johnson, and Sean Murphy as the only players in Korn Ferry Tour history with six wins. Sunday’s win also vaults Jaeger from eighth to second in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings, securing his return to the PGA TOUR.



Jaeger previously graduated from the Korn Ferry Tour following the 2017 season and spent two years on the PGA TOUR. Between those seasons, Jaeger had to earn his TOUR card at the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour Finals.



Jaeger believes he has the game to win on the PGA TOUR this time around, with consistency being the differentiating factor from his previous stints.



“The two years I was on TOUR, it took me a couple years to get comfortable,” Jaeger said. “I’m striving to get out on the PGA TOUR and feel comfortable every week and get myself in a position to win out there. It’s great to win out here. It’s a great stepping stone. But my ultimate goal is to win on the PGA TOUR, and win multiple times. That’s been my goal ever since I started winning mini-tour events.”