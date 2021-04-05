  • Jaeger wins playoff, secures PGA TOUR return

    The German player earned his sixth career title to make it 29 Korn Ferry Tour wins by PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alums

  Stephan Jaeger poses with the trophy after his win at the Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin Resort Raven Golf Course. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)