Costilla wins 89th Abierto OSDE del Centro

CORDOBA, Argentina – Holding a three-shot lead through 54 holes, Argentina’s César Costilla kept control on the final day to secure his second career win at the Abierto OSDE del Centro at the Cordoba Golf Club, an Argentine Tour event that was also part of the Dev Series 2020-21 season.

Costilla opened the final round with a double-bogey, but bounced back to card a 4-under 67 that extended his margin of victory to four shots over current PGA TOUR member and past tournament champion Nelson Ledesma.

The 41-year old from the city of Tucuman finished the week at 10-under 274, posting rounds of 68-69-70-67. “I’m so happy because I was able to win here again, as I did in 2012. I felt the nerves early, playing in front of a crowd, which is something we haven’t done in almost a year in a tournament of this caliber,” said Costilla, who is also a former VISA Open de Argentina champion.

After dropping two shots with his double at the first, Costilla bounced back quickly making birdies at the second and third on Saturday. He added another birdie on No. 7 before making the turn and then widened his lead with three more birdies on the back, on Nos. 10, 12 and 16.

“I picked the wrong club at the first and it cost me a double-bogey, but I stayed calm. I knew there was a long way to go and immediately had two birdies that boosted my confidence for the rest of the day on a course I know quite well,” added the winner, a plyer with full exempt status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica because of his third-place finish at the 2019 Dev Series Final in Peru.

Behind Costilla (-10) and Ledesma )-6), the third place belonged to former PGA TOUR member Miguel Carballo, who finished at 3-under. Cordoba Golf Club member Germán Tagle, finished solo fourth at 2-under to secure low amateur honors. Two-shots further back, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica champion Puma Domínguez joined veteran Gustavo Acosta in a tie for the fifth spot.

The next Dev Series event will be the III Copa Prisa, a Mexican Tour event to be played in Puebla, April 20-24.

89th Abierto OSDE del Centro Leaderboard