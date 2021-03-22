-
Gannaway wins Open Qualifier for 61st Mexico Open
March 22, 2021
By Communications, PGATOURLA.COM
- IGannaway, professional since 2016, is playing his first season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. (Credit: Tennessee Tech)
MAZATLAN, Mexico – Neil Gannaway, from Birmingham, Alabama, carded a 5-under 67 on Monday to secure medalist honors at the open qualifying round for the 61ST edition of the Abierto Mexicano de Golf – the Mexico Open. The 28-year-old finished one stroke better than Hayden Shieh, a Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada member.
Gannaway, professional since 2016, is playing his first season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Last December finished with a T44 at the Puerto Plata Open in Dominican Republic.
The qualifying round took place at Estrella del Mar Golf & Beach Resort, earlier Monday and it involved 38 competitors battling for six spots on the field of the fourth event of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
Estrella del Mar Golf & Beach Resort
Par-72 (36-36) 7,015 yards
67 (-5) Neil Gannaway, U.S.
68 (-4) Hayden Shieh, U.S.
69 (-3) Ben Cook, U.S.
71 (-1) Santiago Quirarte, Mexico*
71 (-1) Sebastian Szirmak, Canada*
71 (-1) Kevin Rhoderick, U.S.*
*Won a five-man playoff for three spots inside the top-6
