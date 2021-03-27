Fernández Valdés fires another 64, opens four-shot lead in Mexico

With the wind making it especially though down the stretch, he shot even-par on the last four, recording a bogey on 16 and a birdie on 17. “It was a really good round for such a difficult day. We had wind all-day, from start to finish, but I stuck to my game-plan, being aggressive whenever I could, trying to give myself as many birdie chances as possible,” added the man whose third and last PGA TOUR Latinoamérica title came almost five years ago at the 2016 Brazil Open in Rio de Janeiro.

On Sunday, starting off No. 1 at 10:10 a.m. local time (Pacific Time) Fernández Valdés will be paired with Nesbitt and Ortiz, who trail him by four and five shots respectively.

Did you know that Jorge Fernández Valdés will be trying to become only the fifth player with four career wins on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Sunday? If he gets the win, he will join the likes of all-time leaders Julián Etulain, Rodolfo Cazaubón, José de Jesús Rodríguez and Michael Buttacavoli. Fernández Valdés’ three previous Tour wins came at the 2013 Mundo Maya Open, the 2014 Chile Open at the 2016 Brazil Open.

Key Information

The 61st Abierto Mexicano de Golf is supported by Unifin, CONADE and the Government of the State of Sinaloa.

Thirty of the sixty players who made the cut managed to post scores in red numbers today, with 13 of those rounds in the 60s. The scoring average came at 72.08.

Tournament defending champion Drew Nesbitt, the man who won the last edition of this event at the Tijuana Country Club in May of 2019, carded a 6-under 66 to secure a spot in the last pairing. Nesbitt birdied four of the first six holes and then went birdie-birdie-birdie off No. 10. He three-putted 13 for his first bogey of the day and made birdie on 15 before what he called “a disappointing bogey” at the last. “I put myself in a good place to contend tomorrow, so that’s all I could have done today. A round of 6-under in these conditions is very acceptable, if not better than acceptable. I just look forward to tomorrow. A little frustrated in how I finished, but I’ll just pick my socks up tomorrow and get back to work,” said the 25-year old from Toronto, Canada.

Leading by one through 36 holes, Alvaro Ortiz had a slow day of 70, making four birdies and two late bogeys on 15 and 16. It was his first time failing to shoot in the 60s over his last seven PGA TOUR Latinoamérica rounds at Estrella del Mar. “I don’t think it was a bad round. I was unable to take advantage of the easiest holes, No. 10 and all the (four) par-fives. I think that’s where I let the round get away from me,” said the 25-year old from Guadalajara.

Ranked solo third, Alvaro Ortiz remains the leading Mexican player in the field. The following are the positions and scores for the six locals who made it into the weekend: