Fernández Valdés fires another 64, opens four-shot lead in Mexico
March 27, 2021
By Gregory Villalobos, PGATOUR.COM
- Jorge Fernández Valdés has made one eagle, 15 birdies and only one bogey during the last two rounds of the 61st Abierto Mexicano in Mazatlán. (Eduardo Sánchez/Mexican Golf Federation)
MAZATLÁN, Mexico—Eight years ago, as a 20-year old, Jorge Fernández Valdés took a one-shot lead into the final round of the Mexico Open Championship, but he ended up carding a 74 to lose by three to veteran U.S. player Ted Purdy. Tomorrow, as a 28-year old with a trio of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica titles under his belt, Fernández Valdés will have a great opportunity to claim a title that slipped away from him in 2013.
At 19-under 197 through 54 holes, this native of Cordoba, Argentina, will enter the final round holding a commanding four-shot lead thanks to a superb performance over the last 36 holes. Although the wind provided tougher conditions Saturday at Estrella del Mar Golf & Beach Resort, Fernández Valdés managed to fire a round low 64 for the second consecutive day.
Today’s next best round was a 6-under 66 by tournament defending champion Drew Nesbitt, who moved into solo second at 15-under. Another shot back, Mexico’s Alvaro Ortiz, the man who held the 36-hole lead, is solo third after a round of 70.
“Jorge had an unbelievable round from start to finish. I take my hat off and applaud him because today’s round is one of the best ones I have ever witnessed,” said an impressed Ortiz.
Fernández Valdés opened his charge to the top of the leaderboard with birdies on the first two holes. He added another birdie at the par-five No. 7 and made the turn at 3-under. He was off to an even hotter start on the back nine, going birdie-birdie-birdie off No. 10 and then making eagle at the par-five 14th.
“I hit driver in the middle of the fairway and then a 5-iron from 212 yards. I left it 36-feet short of the hole and made the long putt. That eagle on 14 was huge. The wind was blowing quite strong on that hole and you need to make three quality shots to make eagle,” said Fernández Valdés, who got to 8-under for the day at that point.
With the wind making it especially though down the stretch, he shot even-par on the last four, recording a bogey on 16 and a birdie on 17. “It was a really good round for such a difficult day. We had wind all-day, from start to finish, but I stuck to my game-plan, being aggressive whenever I could, trying to give myself as many birdie chances as possible,” added the man whose third and last PGA TOUR Latinoamérica title came almost five years ago at the 2016 Brazil Open in Rio de Janeiro.
On Sunday, starting off No. 1 at 10:10 a.m. local time (Pacific Time) Fernández Valdés will be paired with Nesbitt and Ortiz, who trail him by four and five shots respectively.
Did you know that Jorge Fernández Valdés will be trying to become only the fifth player with four career wins on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Sunday? If he gets the win, he will join the likes of all-time leaders Julián Etulain, Rodolfo Cazaubón, José de Jesús Rodríguez and Michael Buttacavoli. Fernández Valdés’ three previous Tour wins came at the 2013 Mundo Maya Open, the 2014 Chile Open at the 2016 Brazil Open.
Key Information
The 61st Abierto Mexicano de Golf is supported by Unifin, CONADE and the Government of the State of Sinaloa.
Thirty of the sixty players who made the cut managed to post scores in red numbers today, with 13 of those rounds in the 60s. The scoring average came at 72.08.
Tournament defending champion Drew Nesbitt, the man who won the last edition of this event at the Tijuana Country Club in May of 2019, carded a 6-under 66 to secure a spot in the last pairing. Nesbitt birdied four of the first six holes and then went birdie-birdie-birdie off No. 10. He three-putted 13 for his first bogey of the day and made birdie on 15 before what he called “a disappointing bogey” at the last. “I put myself in a good place to contend tomorrow, so that’s all I could have done today. A round of 6-under in these conditions is very acceptable, if not better than acceptable. I just look forward to tomorrow. A little frustrated in how I finished, but I’ll just pick my socks up tomorrow and get back to work,” said the 25-year old from Toronto, Canada.
Leading by one through 36 holes, Alvaro Ortiz had a slow day of 70, making four birdies and two late bogeys on 15 and 16. It was his first time failing to shoot in the 60s over his last seven PGA TOUR Latinoamérica rounds at Estrella del Mar. “I don’t think it was a bad round. I was unable to take advantage of the easiest holes, No. 10 and all the (four) par-fives. I think that’s where I let the round get away from me,” said the 25-year old from Guadalajara.
Ranked solo third, Alvaro Ortiz remains the leading Mexican player in the field. The following are the positions and scores for the six locals who made it into the weekend:
Position, Score
Player
3, 64-68-70 (-14)
Alvaro Ortiz
T6, 71-66-68 (-11)
Fernando Cruz Valle
T9, 68-69-69 (-10)
Emilio González
T23, 67-73-69 (-7)
Juan Carlos Benítez
T23, 67-69-73 (-7)
Raúl Pereda
T53, 71-70-74 (-1)
José Cristóbal Islas (a)
Alexandre Rocha got in position to do some damage early, birdieing five of the first seven holes. A bogey on No. 8, his first of four bogeys today, put an end to his hopes of moving closer to the top. The Brazilian veteran had only one birdie on the back nine and carded a 70 to trail by seven in a tie for fourth.
Trailing by one in a tie for second through 36 holes, Ben Cook carded a 70 as well. The Caledonia, Michigan native got off to a slow start, following a birdie at the first with a double-bogey at the second and then making eight consecutive pars. He managed to make three birdies on the back nine, with only one bogey on 16 to finish at 12-under. A conditional member on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Cook is making his first start of the season after joining the field as a Monday qualifier.
Seven of the players who entered the week inside the top 10 on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List are playing this weekend. This is how they stand through 54 holes at Estrella del Mar:
Points List Pos.
Player
Position, Score
1.
MJ Maguire (U.S.)
T23, 72-65-72 (-7)
2.
Alex Rocha (Brazil)
T4, 68-66-70 (-12)
3.
Brandon Matthews (U.S.)
T17, 70-70-68 (-8)
4.
Álvaro Ortiz (Mexico)
3, 64-68-70 (-14)
5.
Andrés Gallegos (Argentina)
T37, 68-71-72 (-5)
7.
Leandro Marelli (Argentina)
T23, 72-68-69 (-7)
8.
Raúl Pereda (Mexico)
T23, 67-69-73 (-7)
The only top 10 players who missed the cut this week were Jacob Bergeron, who currently holds the sixth spot, and Rowin Caron, who holds the ninth spot. Chris Wiatr, the man in tenth place, did not play this week.
Quotable
“This is what you work for. You come into these events to give it your best and try to win. I’m happy to be in this position, just have to keep working and following the same game-plan tomorrow.”—Jorge Fernández Valdés, leader by four at 19-under
“The final stretch, 15, 16 and 17 especially, you have to hit golf shots. You have to commit and not be fearful, and you have to trust that your ball is going to go where you want it to go. I was able to do that today, I rolled in a couple of good putts and I actually birdied 15. I’m pleased with how I played, all things considered.—Drew Nesbitt, solo second at 15-under
“Although I’m trailing by five, I still feel that I’m in a good position. I’m solo third and I think that it’s going to be fun trying to catch Jorge tomorrow. I hope to be able to put a little bit of pressure on him, especially when we get to the tougher holes down the stretch. I will need to hit quality shots and stay patient.”—Alvaro Ortiz, solo third at 14-under
Third-Round Weather
Partially cloudy, with a high of 73 and a low of 55. NW winds picked up to 18 mph.
