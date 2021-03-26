-
Ortiz claims Mexican Open halfway-lead
March 27, 2021
By Gregory Villalobos, PGATOUR.COM
- With rounds of 64-68, the University of Arkansas alum holds at one-shot lead at Estrella del Mar Golf & Beach Resort. (Eduardo Sánchez/Mexican Golf Federation)
MAZATLÁN, Mexico—With the Estrella del Mar course playing tougher this afternoon, Mexico’s Alvaro Ortiz was surprised to learn he was the outright leader after posting a 4-under 68 in the second round of the 61st Abierto Mexicano – his national open championship. The 25-year old who carded a 64 to trail by one Thursday, is now the halfway leader at 12-under 132. Ortiz holds a one-shot lead over Jorge Fernández Valdés of Argentina, who fired a bogey-free 64 for the low round of the day, and Ben Cook of the U.S., who shot 67.
A trio of players trailing by two in a tie for fourth includes Alexandre Rocha of Brazil, the man who shot 29-under to beat Ortiz by three shots a year ago at the season-opening Estrella del Mar Open. The other two at 10-under are Hunter Richardson and Roland Massimino of the U.S. There’s another trio sitting at 9-under, with tournament defending champion Drew Nesbitt of Canada joining Luis Gagne of Costa Rica and Joshua Rackley of the U.S.
“I saw a lot of low scores yesterday morning. I didn’t check any scores before going out today, but I thought that one of the guys who shot 6-7 under yesterday afternoon was going to shoot a low one. I though the lead would be at 14-under by the end of the day, so I’m happy to move into the top,” said Ortiz after learning he was the new tournament leader.
“It was tough right from the start,” said Ortiz, who opened the day with three pars and a bogey at the fourth. “The pins weren’t too friendly over the first few holes, so nobody was hitting it close. Anyway, I stayed patient and I had a good stretch from holes 6 through 11 that helped me get the score for the day. I’m pleased for the way I hung in there. It was a tough day and getting a score in the sixties was quite good under the circumstances.”
Ortiz got things going with back-to-back birdies on 6 and 7 to make the turn at 1-under for the day. Then he went birdie-eagle off No. 10 and shot even the rest of the way, with a bogey on 13 and a birdie on 14. His last four pars coming in, included a steal on 17.
“I stole a shot from the course at the par-four 17. I hit the driver into the bunker and then I chunked it. I had 50 yards to the pint and I hit a low shot and left it within inches of the cup. I thought I was going to make bogey or have a long putt for par there, so that par tasted pretty sweet,” said the Guadalajara native, who is scheduled to start the third round at 11:50 a.m. local time Saturday, paired with Fernández Valdés and Cook.
Did you know Ben Cook has made two major championship career starts? Currently tied for second at this event, the 27-year old from Caledonia, Michigan, is a PGA of America teaching pro who made it into the PGA Championship field in 2019 (Bethpage Black) and 2020 (TPC Harding Park) because of his performance at the PGA Professional Championship. He missed the cut in both starts.
Key Information
The 61st Abierto Mexicano de Golf is supported by Unifin, CONADE and the Government of the State of Sinaloa.
The cut for the top-55 and ties through 36 holes came at 3-under 141 and it was made by 60 players.
There were 73 players in red numbers Thursday at the Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed Estrella del Mar course, where the scoring average came at 71.36 (-0.64). On Friday, the total of sub-par rounds came at 71, with the scoring average at 72.
Leading the tournament at 12-under, Álvaro Ortiz improved his cumulative score to 38-under par in his last six PGA TOUR Latinoamérica rounds at Estrella del Mar. Alexandre Rocha, tied for fourth at 10-under, is still a shot better over the same span at 39-under. Rocha edged out Ortiz by three shots a year ago at the season-opening Estrella del Mar Open.
The low round of the day, a bogey-free 8-under 64, belonged to Jorge Fernández Valdés, who moved him into a two-way tie for second. The 28-year old from Cordoba, Argentina, made his first birdie of the day at the third and then put on a show from the sixth through the fourteenth, going birdie-birdie-birdie-par-birdie-birdie-birdie-par-birdie in that stretch.
Fernández Valdés was the runner-up at the 2014 Mazatlán Open, the first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica event ever contested at this venue. That week, he went on to shoot 10-under to tie for first with current PGA TOUR member Tyler McCumber, who defeated him with a par on the first hole of a sudden death playoff.
A year ago, after earning PGA TOUR Latinoamérica conditional status at the Mission Inn Q-School, Ben Cook came to Estrella del Mar to Monday qualify for the season-opening event. He failed to do so and had to travel back home to Michigan. This time around, he had a successful Monday, carding a 69 to make it comfortably into the field. With his wife, Miah, flying in on Wednesday to caddie for him, his first start of the season has been a success. With rounds of 66-67, Cook is currently tied for second at 11-under.
Coming off an opening 68, Alexandre Rocha started the day with four consecutive birdies off No. 10. “Such a fast start got me in position for a really low one, but I slowed down halfway through the round. I kept playing the same way, very steady, but the birdies didn’t drop. I’m not complaining, but a really low one got away from me after such a terrific start,” said the Brazilian veteran. Rocha followed his four-birdie string with birdies on 18 and 1 to get to 6-under for the day, but then shot even-par on the remaining eight, making a bogey at the second and a closing birdie at the ninth
After firing a tournament low 9-under 63 to lead in the opening round, Tommy Cocha struggled to a 3-over 75 Friday afternoon. Starting off No. 10, the Argentine had four bogeys for a 4-over 40 on the back nine and then made eight pars and his only birdie of the day on No. 6 on the front nine. The 29-year old slipped down into a tie for the 29th spot and now trails by six at 6-under.
As the tournament leader, Alvaro Ortiz is the best of six Mexican players who made it into the weekend. That list includes José Cristóbal Islas, the only amateur to make it through right on the number. There were 31 local players in the field and the following are the ones still in contention:
Position, Score
Player
1, 64-68 (-12)
Alvaro Ortiz
T10, 67-69 (-8)
Raúl Pereda
T17, 71-66 (-7)
Fernando Cruz Valle
T17, 68-69 (-7)
Emilio González
T45, 67-73 (-4)
Juan Carlos Benítez
T55, 71-70 (-3)
José Cristóbal Islas (a)
Entering the day in a tie for 74th after an opening 72, MJ Maguire bogeyed the first hole to slip further down the leaderboard. Knowing there was no more room for error, the man atop the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List made a strong comeback and posted a 7-under 65 that got him into a tie for 17th. Maguire caught fire halfway through his round, going birdie-birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie between holes 7 and 11. With today’s 65, this 27-year old has shot in the sixties in 11 of 14 rounds this season.
This is how the players inside the Points List top 10 stand through 36 holes at Estrella del Mar:
OOM
Player
Position, Score
1.
MJ Maguire (U.S.)
T17, 72-65 (-7)
2.
Alex Rocha (Brazil)
T4, 68-66 (-10)
3.
Brandon Matthews (U.S.)
T45, 70-70 (-4)
4.
Álvaro Ortiz (Mexico)
Leader, 64-68 (-12)
5.
Andrés Gallegos (Argentina)
T36, 68-71 (-5)
6.
Jacob Bergeron (U.S.)
CUT, 75-73 (+4)
7.
Leandro Marelli (Argentina)
T54, 72-68 (-4)
8.
Raúl Pereda (Mexico)
T10, 67-69 (-8)
9.
Rowin Caron (Netherlands)
CUT, 71-74 (+1)
10.
Chris Wiatr (U.S.)
Not playing
Chris Wiatr is the only player inside the Points List top 10 who did not play this tournament. The University of Connecticut alum Monday-qualified for the PGA TOUR’s Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot 74-76 (+6) to miss the cut in the Dominican Republic.
Quotable
“In addition to blowing harder, the wind dried out the greens, so there were a few holes where you could not hit the ball close, like the fifth. The guys on my group, we all went for that pin and the one who ended up closer was 25 feet away. I think the wind provided a good defense to the course today, so we’ll see about the conditions tomorrow.”—Alvaro Ortiz
“I’ve been doing things well, so I will keep working a lot on my attitude, trying to stay patient.”—Alvaro Ortiz
“I chipped-in on hole 1, from the bunker, which was a great way to start the day and then I made a really good putt on 11, from about 15 feet.”—Ben Cook describing his two eagles today
“It’s great whenever you have a bogey-free round. I’m happy about the way I was able to take advantage of the good shots I made today.”—Jorge Fernández Valdés
“This week has been different in comparison to last year. The wind is blowing, which is good, so the scores won’t be that low. The back nine plays tough in the afternoon, but I still think that you need a very low score to have a chance, either Saturday or Sunday. Something around 8-under, I think that’s possible.”—Alexandre Rocha
Second-Round Weather
Partially cloudy, with a high of 73 and a low of 52. W winds picked up to 14 mph in the afternoon.
