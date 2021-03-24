-
Cocha fires a 63, leads Mexican Open by one
Local favorite Alvaro Ortiz trails him by one
March 25, 2021
By Gregory Villalobos, PGATOURLA.COM
- Argentina's Tommy Cocha entered this event ranked 29th on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List. (Eduardo Sanchez/Mexican Golf Federation)
MAZATLÁN, Mexico—A birdie-birdie-birdie start on Thursday morning led Argentina’s Tommy Cocha to a bogey-free, 9-under 63 and the opening-round lead at the 61st Abierto Mexicano de Golf, the tournament kicking off the 2021 portion of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. The 29-year old, who lives in Orlando, Florida, finished the day at Estrella Del Mar Golf & Beach Resort holding a one-shot lead over Mexico’s Alvaro Ortiz, who recorded nine birdies and a bogey playing early, as well.
Trailing by two, Piri Borja, Michael Perras, Josh Rackley and Roland Massimino of the U.S. join Hugo Bernard and tournament defending champion Drew Nesbitt of Canada in a tie for third, at 7-under 65. With the wind picking up, Nesbitt and Massimino were the leading players in the afternoon wave.
“It’s a dream start, isn’t it?” said Cocha, a three-time PGA TOUR Latinoamérica champion who is looking to end a winless drought of 74 starts since putting together back-to-back victories, winning here at Estrella del Mar and at the Abierto del Centro in Argentina at the beginning of 2015. “It’s been six years (since I won here), so it’s been a while. You have to keep looking ahead, trying to play well each day and see where that takes you.”
Cocha opened his day by sinking a 12-footer for birdie on his opening hole. “That first putt kind of set the tone. It raised my confidence heading into the day because it’s key whenever the putter is working,” said the Salta native, who birdied the first three holes and then closed the front-nine with birdies on Nos. 8 and 9 to get to 5-under.
“The birdie at the eighth, a tough par-3, playing 190 yards into the wind, was critical to keep the round going. I hit the 5-iron within 15 feet, and I made the putt,” said Cocha, who collected four more birdies on the back nine (Nos. 11, 12, 14 and 18).
A year ago, Álvaro Ortiz made his debut as a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member, shooting an impressive 26-under here at the season-opening Estrella del Mar Open. However, Brazilian veteran Alexandre Rocha went lower to edge him and claim the trophy, at 29-under.
“It’s hard to tell if you will have to go that low again, but when the wind doesn’t blow, Estrella del Mar can play too easy, as it did last year. My goal is to keep a similar pace, shooting 6- to 8-under every day to hopefully have a good chance when we get to the final nine holes on Sunday,” said the 25-year old from Guadalajara.
Starting on No. 10 early in the morning, Ortiz achieved his goal for the day, making nine birdies in a steady round of 8-under 64. Despite the low number that places him solo second, the top local player who holds the fourth spot on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List, admitted there were some nerves coming into the day.
“I was a little nervous, as I didn’t feel in rhythm at the beginning of the day. Once the first couple of birdies dropped, I started to relax, and I found my rhythm with the driver. You know, if you place the ball in the right places, it’s a birdie buffet out there. I played extremely well and my putting was great,” said the University of Arkansas alum who is pleased to have his younger brother Alejandro as his caddie for the week while they keep an eye on their brother playing in Austin, Texas, at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.
Did you know the Abierto Mexicano was launched in 1944? Past tournament champions include World Golf Hall of Famers Lee Trevino, Roberto De Vicenzo, Ben Crenshaw, Billy Casper and Bobby Locke. A Korn Ferry Tour event for five years, between 2008 and 2012, the tournament has been a part of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule since 2013.
Key Information
This is a 72-hole event with a cut for the top-55 and ties through 36 holes.
The 61st Abierto Mexicano de Golf is supported by Unifin, CONADE and the Government of the State of Sinaloa.
There were 73 players in red numbers Thursday at the Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed Estrella del Mar course, where the scoring average came at 71.36 (-0.64)
This week, tournament leader Tommy Cocha is making his 110th PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career start. Cocha won his second of three Tour titles at the 2015 Mazatlán Open here at Estrella del Mar. He shot 17-under 271 that year for a two-shot win over the Colombian duo of Oscar Álvarez and Andrés Echavarría.
Following today’s 64, Álvaro Ortiz has a cumulative score of 34-under par in his last five PGA TOUR Latinoamérica rounds at Estrella del Mar. Ortiz shot 66-65-67-64 to finish as the runner-up a year ago at the 2020 Estrella del Mar Open.
Piri Borja is also playing well on his return to Estrella del Mar, where he tied for 15th last year. Starting as the first group off No. 1 at 7 a.m., Borja birdied four of the first five holes on his way to a round of 65. His only blemish of the day was a bogey at the sixth. The 35-year old from Coral Springs, Florida, currently ranks 23rd on the Tour’s Points List.
After missing the cut in his two previous starts this season at the Estrella del Mar Open and the Puerto Plata Open, Michael Perras is in good shape to make his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica weekend. The University of Houston alum fired a bogey-free, 7-under 65, by three shots the lowest round of his career in Latin America.
Tournament defending champion Drew Nesbitt, who won the last edition of this event at the Tijuana Country Club in May of 2019, carded a 7-under 65 playing in the afternoon wave. The 25-year old from Toronto, Canada, recorded two eagles, on Nos. 7 and 14. He also had four birdies and a bogey.
Playing late in the afternoon, Roland Massimino enjoyed one of the fastest starts, birdieing five of the first seven holes. A birdie on 11 and an eagle on 14 got him to 8-under, but he dropped a shot on 16 to join the tie for third, at 65.
Colombia’s Camilo Aguado, who earned full Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada status with a wire-to-wire win at the Qualifying Tournament played at The Club at Weston Hills in February, kept his good pace with an opening 66. The Colombian was at 2-under after his only bogey of the day at the 13th hole. Aguado made a late rally, recording an eagle on 14 and birdies on 16 and 18. The former Jacksonville State collegian has also played well at Estrella del Mar, where he shot 20-under before losing to Rodolfo Cazaubón in a playoff for the Copa Puro Sinaloa, a Mexican Tour – Dev Series co-sanctioned event, in mid-January.
There are 31 players from Mexico in this week’s field. With Álvaro Ortiz leading the way in second place after his opening 64, the following are the ten Mexicans currently inside the top-55 and ties:
Position, Score
Player
2, 64 (-8)
Alvaro Ortiz
T15, 67 (-5)
Juan Carlos Benítez
T15, 67 (-5)
Raúl Pereda
T22, 68 (-4)
Emilio González
T22, 68 (-4)
Fernando López
T35, 69 (-3)
Patricio Guerra
T35, 69 (-3)
Jorge Corral
T35, 69 (-3)
Pablo Rincón
T35, 69 (-3)
Luis Felipe Guerra
T47, 70 (-2)
Isidro Benítez
Patrick Flavin shot 5-under 67 in an opening round that included a hole-in-one on No. 16, his seventh hole of the day. The 25-year old from Chicago, Illinois, hit a 7-iron from 192 yards for his first ace ever.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Points List leader, MJ Maguire, got off to a slow start, with an even-par 72, to tie for the 74th spot. The St. Petersburg, Florida, native actually started nicely, birdieing his first two holes to shoot 2-under on the back. He had three bogeys and only one birdie on the front and currently sits two shots outside the cut line.
This is how the players inside the Points List top 10 started the tournament today at Estrella del Mar:
OOM
Player
Position, Score
1.
MJ Maguire (U.S.)
T74, 72 (par)
2.
Alex Rocha (Brazil)
T22, 68 (-4)
3.
Brandon Matthews (U.S.)
T47, 70 (-2)
4.
Álvaro Ortiz (Mexico)
2, 64 (-8)
5.
Andrés Gallegos (Argentina)
T22, 68 (-4)
6.
Jacob Bergeron (U.S.)
T118, 75 (+3)
7.
Leandro Marelli (Argentina)
T74, 72 (par)
8.
Raúl Pereda (Mexico)
T15, 67 (-5)
9.
Rowin Caron (Netherlands)
T62, 71 (-1)
10.
Chris Wiatr (U.S.)
Not playing
Chris Wiatr is the only player inside the Points List top 10 who is not playing this tournament. The University of Connecticut alum is absent because he Monday-qualified for the PGA TOUR’s Corales Puntacana Championship that started today in the Dominican Republic. Making his PGA TOUR career debut, Wiatr shot 2-over 74 in the opening round and is currently tied for 91st.
Quotable
“In my opinion the course is not as easy as the scores make it look, so I just try to play my own game. If I play steady, I know a few birdies will drop.”—Tommy Cocha
“Few people know my (younger) brother. Everybody thinks that it’s only Carlos (the PGA TOUR player) and me, but once he becomes famous you will see that he is the best of us. I love him! I asked him to caddie for me a couple of weeks ago and he accepted. He doesn’t really know much about golf, but it’s fun to have him by my side, and at the end that’s something you need on your bag. It’s nice to be able to do this. We drove from home in Guadalajara, which is only five hours away, so my parents and my uncles came along. We also have the Federation here and they are like family too because they have been traveling and seeing me throughout the process, since I was 12 or 13. It’s always special to play in front of your people.”—Alvaro Ortiz
“I set up a nice game plan before the round, just to commit to every single shot. That’s exactly what I did. I was very free out there, loose, feeling good, but also very focused. I was able to put together a good round out there today.”—Piri Borja
First-Round Weather
Mostly sunny, with a high of 73 and a low of 52. NW wind picked up in the afternoon.
