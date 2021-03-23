The First Look: 61st Mexico Open

NOTES ON THE LIST OF COMPETITORS:

This week's field is made up of 144 players from 20 countries.

The breakdown of the 144 players per country in the field this week: United States (70), Mexico (31), Argentina (14), Canada (6), Colombia (4), Brazil (3), Chile (2), Puerto Rico (2), Australia (1), Costa Rica (1), Ecuador (1), Finland (1), France (1), Guatemala (1), Netherlands (1), Spain (1), Norway (1), South Korea (1), Peru (1) and Sweden (1).

MJ Maguire will play an event for the first time as the No. 1 player on the points list. The American finished 2020 in great shape, winning the Shell Open in December and picking up a top-10 at the Puerto Plata Open a week later. In March 2020, at the Estrella del Mar Open, Maguire tied for 55th, with a 9-under 279.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the 28-year-old remained active, spending the summer playing on the LOCALiQ Series, a set of tournaments designed for players from PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China. In eight events on the U.S.-based Series, Maguire only missed one cut and had two top-10s. Maguire is No. 2 in Birdies, trailing on Argentina’s Leandro Marelli. Maguire has made 64 in 12 official rounds. He is No. 1 in Par-5 Scoring Average, at 4.30.

If anyone has good memories of Estrella del Mar, it would be Alexandre Rocha. The Brazilian, currently No. 2 on the points list, earned his second Tour victory when he dominated Estrella del Mar. It was a special week for Rocha, who not only tied the course record in the final round, his 72-hole score of 29-under 259 also established a record for the lowest score in PGA TOUR Latinoamérica history. Prior to Rocha’s heroics, Argentine Augusto Núñez fired a 25-under 259 to win the 2016 Flor de Caña Open in Nicaragua.

The Mexico Open will not be Rocha's first visit of the year to Mazatlan. The Brazilian played in January at the Copa Puro Sinaloa, Mexican Tour event and a Dev Series leg of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. At 18-under, Rocha finished third. Mexico’s Rodolfo Cazaubón defeated Colombian Camilo Aguado in a playoff. Like Rocha, both players will also be present this week at Estrella del Mar.

In addition to Rocha’s triumph a year ago, the Brazilian’s 2020-21 season has seen him tie for 28th place at the Shell Open as well as a top-25 (tied for 23rd) in Puerto Plata.

Brandon Matthews hopes his first visit to Mazatlan will be a positive one. Matthews ended 2020 with victory at the Puerto Plata Open, an event he dominated over the weekend and won with a comfortable five-shot lead over Jacob Bergeron. The 2019 season was not an easy year for Matthews, who in addition to an injury that forced him to lose his Korn Ferry Tour membership, he also lost in a playoff at the VISA Open de Argentina to Colombian Ricardo Celia.

Despite those difficult moments, Matthews has managed to recover, and in the 2020-21 season he has finally found the redemption that led him to win in the Dominican Republic and squarely places him in the No. 3 position on the points list. The American’s other victory on Tour came in 2017 when he won the Molino Cañuelas Championship as a rookie. At age 22, Matthews became the youngest American to win on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

Highlights of the Top-10 Players on the Point List