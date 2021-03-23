The First Look: 61st Mexico Open
This will be the seventh time the event has been part of the official PGA TOUR Latinoamérica calendar.
-
-
March 23, 2021
By Communications, PGATOURLA.COM
MAZATAN, Mexico—For the first time in its history Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach Resort will host the Mexico Open. The event will have the support of Unifin, CONADE and the Government of the State of Sinaloa.
In March 2020, Mazatlan hosted the Estrella del Mar Open, the season-opening event. Three weeks later, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica suspended its activities due to the COVID-19 crisis, and that forced Tour officials to modify their plans. Among those adjustments was to unite the 2020 and 2021 seasons into a wraparound schedule. This change allows players to return to compete at Estrella del Mar for the second time in the same season, for this week’s 61st Mexico Open.
The fourth event of the season will feature 18 of the top-20 on the points List. Only American Chris Wiatr and Dominican Juan José Guerra will not be on the field. Both are playing at the PGA TOUR’s Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic.
DATES: March 10-13, 2020
OFFICIAL NAME: 61st Mexico Open
HASHTAGS: AbiertoMXGolf #EstrelladelMarOpen #pgatourla
SCHEDULE: Fourth event of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica 2020-21 season
VENUE: Estrella del Mar Golf & Beach Resort – Mazatlan, Mexico
PAR/YARDS: 72 (36-36), 7,015
POINTS LIST: Winner earns 500 points
PURSE MONEY: U.S. $175,000 (winner claims U.S. $31,500)
DEFENDING CHAMPION: Drew Nesbitt, Canada
CUT: Top 55 and ties
FIELD OVERVIEW:
SIZE: 144 players (including six who will play via Monday qualifying)
FIELD LIST: https://bit.ly/3r9QPOd
PGA TOUR LATINOAMÉRICA WINNERS: 23 players
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:
Monday, March. 22 – Open Qualifier (Six spots available)
Tuesday, March. 23 – Practice Round
Wednesday, March. 24 – Pro-Am, Practice Round and Press Conference
Thursday, March. 25 – First Round
Friday, March. 26 – Second Round (cut for the top-55 and ties)
Saturday, March. 27 – Third Round
Sunday, March. 28 – Fourth and Final Round
THE TOURNAMENT:
This will be the seventh time the Mexico Open has been part of the official PGA TOUR Latinoamérica calendar. In 2019, at Tijuana Country Club, Drew Nesbitt achieved his first Tour victory. The 25-year-old started the final round five shots behind leaders Matt Ryan and Gustavo Silva. Nesbitt pressed the accelerator, and with three birdies in his first six holes managed to close the front nine with a 29. On the back nine, the Canadian continued with his aggressive game and added three more birdies, the last after a 35-foot putt on 19th. He closed the day, posting a 62 giving those still on the course a number to chase. They were unable to match or surpass Nesbitt’s 17-under score, defeating Norwegian Andreas Halvorsen and Chile’s Silva, both finishing two shots back.
Steeped in history, this week the event celebrates its 61st anniversary on the shores of the Pacific Ocean. Previous winners include Lee Trevino, Roberto De Vicenzo, Ben Crenshaw, Billy Casper, Bobby Locke, Stewart Cink and Jay Haas. Between 2008 and 2012, the Mexico Open was part of the Korn Ferry Tour schedule.
PAST WINNERS IN THE PGA TOUR LATINOAMÉRICA ERA:
|
YEAR
|
PLAYER
|
2013
|
Ted Purdy, U.S.
|
2014
|
Oscar Álvarez, Colombia
|
2015
|
Justin Hueber, U.S.
|
2016
|
Sebastián Vázquez, Mexico
|
2018
|
Austin Smotherman, U.S.
|
2019
|
Drew Nesbitt, Canada
NOTES ON THE LIST OF COMPETITORS:
This week's field is made up of 144 players from 20 countries.
The breakdown of the 144 players per country in the field this week: United States (70), Mexico (31), Argentina (14), Canada (6), Colombia (4), Brazil (3), Chile (2), Puerto Rico (2), Australia (1), Costa Rica (1), Ecuador (1), Finland (1), France (1), Guatemala (1), Netherlands (1), Spain (1), Norway (1), South Korea (1), Peru (1) and Sweden (1).
MJ Maguire will play an event for the first time as the No. 1 player on the points list. The American finished 2020 in great shape, winning the Shell Open in December and picking up a top-10 at the Puerto Plata Open a week later. In March 2020, at the Estrella del Mar Open, Maguire tied for 55th, with a 9-under 279.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the 28-year-old remained active, spending the summer playing on the LOCALiQ Series, a set of tournaments designed for players from PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China. In eight events on the U.S.-based Series, Maguire only missed one cut and had two top-10s. Maguire is No. 2 in Birdies, trailing on Argentina’s Leandro Marelli. Maguire has made 64 in 12 official rounds. He is No. 1 in Par-5 Scoring Average, at 4.30.
If anyone has good memories of Estrella del Mar, it would be Alexandre Rocha. The Brazilian, currently No. 2 on the points list, earned his second Tour victory when he dominated Estrella del Mar. It was a special week for Rocha, who not only tied the course record in the final round, his 72-hole score of 29-under 259 also established a record for the lowest score in PGA TOUR Latinoamérica history. Prior to Rocha’s heroics, Argentine Augusto Núñez fired a 25-under 259 to win the 2016 Flor de Caña Open in Nicaragua.
The Mexico Open will not be Rocha's first visit of the year to Mazatlan. The Brazilian played in January at the Copa Puro Sinaloa, Mexican Tour event and a Dev Series leg of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. At 18-under, Rocha finished third. Mexico’s Rodolfo Cazaubón defeated Colombian Camilo Aguado in a playoff. Like Rocha, both players will also be present this week at Estrella del Mar.
In addition to Rocha’s triumph a year ago, the Brazilian’s 2020-21 season has seen him tie for 28th place at the Shell Open as well as a top-25 (tied for 23rd) in Puerto Plata.
Brandon Matthews hopes his first visit to Mazatlan will be a positive one. Matthews ended 2020 with victory at the Puerto Plata Open, an event he dominated over the weekend and won with a comfortable five-shot lead over Jacob Bergeron. The 2019 season was not an easy year for Matthews, who in addition to an injury that forced him to lose his Korn Ferry Tour membership, he also lost in a playoff at the VISA Open de Argentina to Colombian Ricardo Celia.
Despite those difficult moments, Matthews has managed to recover, and in the 2020-21 season he has finally found the redemption that led him to win in the Dominican Republic and squarely places him in the No. 3 position on the points list. The American’s other victory on Tour came in 2017 when he won the Molino Cañuelas Championship as a rookie. At age 22, Matthews became the youngest American to win on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
Highlights of the Top-10 Players on the Point List
|
Pos.
|
Player
|
Points
|
2020-21 Season
|
1.
|
MJ Maguire (U.S.)
|
593
|
Shell Open winner
|
2.
|
Alex Rocha (Brazil)
|
561
|
Estrella del Mar Open winner
|
3.
|
Brandon Matthews (U.S.)
|
548
|
Puerto Plata Open Shell Open winner
|
4.
|
Álvaro Ortiz (Mexico)
|
338
|
Estrella del Mar Open runner-up
|
5.
|
Andrés Gallegos (Argentina)
|
337
|
Shell Open runner-up
|
6.
|
Jacob Bergeron (U.S.)
|
329
|
Puerto Plata Open runner-up
|
7.
|
Leandro Marelli (Argentina)
|
253
|
Three top-10s
|
8.
|
Raúl Pereda (Mexico)
|
240
|
Two top-10s
|
9.
|
Rowin Caron (Netherlands)
|
219
|
T3 at Estrella del Mar Open
|
10.
|
Chris Wiatr (U.S.)
|
217
|
Solo Third at Shell Open
There are 31 Mexican players who have earned points this season, and two of them are in the top 10 on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica points list. Álvaro Ortiz is in fourth place and Raúl Pereda is in eighth. Through four tournaments, they are the best players as they hope to lift the trophy at their national open. Ortiz contended all week in Mazatlán a year ago, finishing at 26-under and three shots behind Rocha. In his last official tournament appearance, at the Puerto Plata Open, he missed the cut. The native of Guadalajara arrives as a favorite at Estrella del Mar.
For his part, Raúl Pereda has finished inside the top 10 in two of the events he has played in this 2020-21 season. Like Ortiz, as a rookie, he impressed in Mazatlan a year ago by tying for third, at 25-under. During the summer he was active on the LOCALiQ Series events, where his best result was a T2 at The Championship at Echelon Golf Club. Three weeks ago in South Florida, Pereda earned Mackenzie Tour membership for the first time.
Four-time PGA TOUR Latinoamérica winner Rodolfo Cazaubón cannot be left out of the list of Mexicans who are expected to contend this week. The 31-year-old, a University of North Texas graduate, arrives at a venue where he already won this year. At the Puerto Plata Open in December, he finished ninth. He is currently 20th on the points list.
THE GOLF COURSE: Designed by Robert Trent Jones II and open toward the end of 1996, the 7,015-yard, par-72 Estrella del Mar Golf & Beach is well known by PGA TOUR Latinoamérica players. In addition to welcoming PGA TOUR Latinoamérica official events in 2014, 2016 and 2020, Estrella del Mar has also hosted a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament for each of the past five seasons. This venue has also been a Mexican Tour favorite, hosting an event for the past few years, most recently in January.
In 2017, Estrella del Mar hired Rafael Alarcón to redesign all the greens in order to make them larger than their original designs. The greens now feature paspalum pure dynasty grass, with the rest of the course keeping its original Bermuda grass.
The following numbers show how the course played during the previous PGA TOUR Latinoamérica visits:
|
Year
|
Scoring Avg.
|
Avg. O/U Par
|
Cut
|
Winning Score
|
2014
|
74.060
|
+2.060
|
148 (+4)
|
278 (-10)
|
2015
|
71.804
|
-0.196
|
142 (-2)
|
271 (-17)
|
2016
|
72.066
|
+0.066
|
143 (-1)
|
273 (-15)
|
2020
|
69.091
|
-2.909
|
137 (-7)
|
259 (-29)
18-HOLE COURSE RECORD:
62 (-10) Alejandro Tosti (first round, 2020 Estrella del Mar Open)
62 (-10) Alexandre Rocha (final round, 2020 Estrella del Mar Open)
62 (-10) Jacob Bergeron (fourth round, 2019 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament)
62 (-10) Juan Carlos Benítez (second round, 2019 Copa Puro Sinaloa, Mexican Tour)
72-HOLE COURSE RECORD: 259 (-29) Alexandre Rocha, Brazil (2020 Estrella del Mar Open)
After the Tour’s last visit, with players averaging 71.939 on a course played a par-72, it was the easiest golf course among the three where PGA TOUR Latinoamérica played. The following were the hardest and easiest holes on the Estrella del Mar golf course during the previous PGA TOUR Latinoamérica visits:
Hardest hole (2014): No. 15 (par 4, 441 yards), 4,434 average, 92 bogeys, 39 double bogeys or worse
Hardest hole (2015): No. 17 (par 4, 459 yards), 4,270 average, 104 bogeys, 15 double bogeys or worse
Hardest hole (2016): No. 17 (par 4, 459 yards), 4,263 average, 111 bogeys, 12 double bogeys or worse
Hardest hole (2020): No. 4 (par 3, 180 yards), 3,125 average, 67 bogeys, 14 double bogeys or worse
Easiest hole (2014): 7 (par 5, 540 yards), 4,609 average, 3 eagles, 116 birdies
Easiest hole (2015): 7 (par 5, 514 yards), 4,549 average, 9 eagles, 185 birdies
Easiest hole (2016): 1 (par 5, 514 yards), 4,601 average, 7 eagles, 174 birdies
Easiest hole (2020): 16 (par 5, 514 yards), 4,354 average, 19 eagles, 234 birdies
PREMIER PARTNER: As Premier Partner of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, this week Volvo Car Latin America will play a prominent role at the Mexico Open. In this exclusive category within PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, the main golf organization in Latin America, Volvo Car Latin America as Premier Partner will continue to be part of the Tour’s overall messaging by telling the stories of players, tournaments, graduates and the participation of the community in the countries where the Tour competes.