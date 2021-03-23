PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season begins again with Mexican Open this week in Mazatlán

MAZATLÁN, Mexico—The 2021 portion of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s 2020-21 schedule begins this week with the playing of the Mexican Open supported by Unifin, CONADE and the Government of the State of Sinaloa , the fourth event of the season and first since players competed in back-to-back tournaments in December in Florida and the Dominican Republic.

Estrella del Mar Golf & Beach Resort is the site of the 61st playing of the Mexican Open, making the course a two-time host this season. The seaside layout previously was the site of the Estrella del Mar Open, the season’s first event, in March 2020.

“Our schedule is coming together nicely, and we look forward to this week playing Mexico’s national open at a golf course we know well,” said Todd Rhinehart, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Executive Director of the Estrella del Mar layout. “It’s been a challenging year trying to navigate all the variables that faced us, and we’re extremely pleased to return to Estrella del Mar and conduct the Mexican Open this week.”

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica has a strong tradition in Mexico, dating to the Tour’s inception, in 2012 when the city of Merida hosted the inaugural Tour tournament, the Mundo Maya Open. In addition to official tournaments in the country, Mexico has traditionally been the site of Qualifying Tournaments—including at Estrella del Mar, where the Dev Series, for up-and-coming players, has also contested tournaments.

“Mexico continues to be an important strategic region for the Tour. The country has a variety of challenging golf courses, we have a group of tremendous partners and our players always enjoy the culture of Mexico,” Rhinehart continued.

“Our partnership with the PGA TOUR in general and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica specifically has always been one of mutual respect, where we work together in bringing high-level tournaments to our country. Whether this is with players starting their careers like we find on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica or with the world’s greatest stars, what we do when our two organizations collaborate is ultimately help grow the game,” said Jorge Coghlan, Vice President of the Mexican Golf Federation.

American MJ Maguire, winner of the Shell Open in Miami in December, holds a 32-point lead on the Tour’s season points list. He leads Brazil’s Alex Rocha, winner of the Estrella del Mar Open. Brandon Matthews of the U.S., Mexico’s Alvaro Ortiz and Argentina’s Andres Gallegos round out the top-five points-earners. At the conclusion of the season, the top-five receive 2021-22 Korn Ferry Tour membership.

After an eight-month break because of issues surrounding COVID-19, the Tour returned to action with a pair of December tournaments, continuing what began here pre-pandemic. The Tour still has three tournaments to announce to complete the eight-event schedule that will likely conclude near the end of June or in early July.

Following the Mexican Open, the Tour will observe a one-month break before conducting its fifth event of the season, the Banco del Pacifico Open presented by Quito Alcaldia, on May 10-16.