Vanegas faces the biggest challenge of his life

BOGOTA, Colombia—Diego Vanegas says, “One chooses how to act in the face of adversity both in life and golf. If I am in front of a lake, I have two options. I can keep thinking about how big it is or how difficult it will be to cross it, or I can choose to think that I am going to cross it and that I will have birdie options on that hole. It all depends on how you want to see it.”

The way one of Colombia’s most-successful golfers sees his life has led him to try to overcome every challenge he has faced. It is not by chance that Vanegas has 24 victories as a professional, one of them at his own country’s national open in 2007.

Much of his positive attitude has been the product of his training in neurolinguistic programming. Today, after all those athletic successes, life gives him a new challenge—one that will surely be one of the most difficult anybody has to face: lymphatic cancer.

These have not been easy months for the 44-year-old who, in 2020, in addition to having to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, began receiving treatments for this personal battle.

It was not the plan that he had in mind for these last months. Vanegas finished 2019 in great shape, the money-list leader on the Colombian Professional Tour. That year he played eight tournaments, won two (one of them co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Dev Series), finished second in four and added two additional top-10s.