  • Vanegas faces the biggest challenge of his life

    Former PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and Korn Ferry Tour member has lymphatic cancer

  • Diego Vanegas will have to go through six cycles of chemotherapy. For now, he spends his days with his wife and children.
  • BOGOTA, Colombia—Diego Vanegas says, “One chooses how to act in the face of adversity both in life and golf. If I am in front of a lake, I have two options. I can keep thinking about how big it is or how difficult it will be to cross it, or I can choose to think that I am going to cross it and that I will have birdie options on that hole. It all depends on how you want to see it.”

    The way one of Colombia’s most-successful golfers sees his life has led him to try to overcome every challenge he has faced. It is not by chance that Vanegas has 24 victories as a professional, one of them at his own country’s national open in 2007.

    Much of his positive attitude has been the product of his training in neurolinguistic programming. Today, after all those athletic successes, life gives him a new challenge—one that will surely be one of the most difficult anybody has to face: lymphatic cancer.

    These have not been easy months for the 44-year-old who, in 2020, in addition to having to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, began receiving treatments for this personal battle.

    It was not the plan that he had in mind for these last months. Vanegas finished 2019 in great shape, the money-list leader on the Colombian Professional Tour. That year he played eight tournaments, won two (one of them co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Dev Series), finished second in four and added two additional top-10s.

    Vanegas-Buc
    One of Diego's two victories in 2019 was at the Abierto de Bucaramanga a co-sanctioned event by the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Dev Series.

    Those results motivated him to keep practicing and to get through Korn Ferry Tour qualifying tournaments on his list of goals. Unfortunately, for a while at least, those objectives will have to wait.

    “My body doesn't feel good. I feel tired from chemotherapy. Despite that, I think all this has been a learning experience. This has taught me that I must love myself, that I must respect myself. For a long time, I felt the responsibility to teach. Today life appears to me as a teacher from whom I must learn,” adds Vanegas, who currently resides in Bogotá with his wife and children.

    Looking back, this turn of events happened quickly. After experiencing a sore throat, Vanegas went to the doctor. This physician usually treats issues with Vanegas’ back and that was when it all started. The specialist examined him and did not like what he saw. He ordered a series of ultrasounds, CT scans and blood tests.

    In the end, a retroperitoneal lymph node biopsy was key to giving the precise diagnosis. Vanegas has diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. In simple words, his is a cancer in the lymphatic system.

    “When I found out about the lymphoma, I didn't know what to do. The doctor told me that I should start chemotherapy as soon as possible, and that devastated me,” Vanegas, a professional golfer since 1997, explains. “You always think that such things are not going to happen to you, and when it touches you, its effect is very strong.

    Vanegas began his chemotherapy on January 26. To date, he has two cycles and must complete four more. After that he hopes for a medical discharge that allows him to pick up his golf clubs again.

    “I have received many calls and messages of encouragement in these weeks. Many Latin American golfers have reached out and shared those words that keep you going. In social networks, people have not stopped writing to me, and I feel that also for all those people who are waiting for my recovery I have to make an effort to get out of this stage,” he continues.

    Without a doubt, Vanegas’ greatest support comes from his family. His four siblings, his parents, his two children and his wife have always been by his side, either literally or figuratively. They hope to see him beat this and return to the course again.

    “As my (immune) defenses are low, my children have not been able to return to school because there is the possibility that they will catch COVID-19 and end up transmitting the virus to me. Despite being children, they understand the situation and have accompanied me in this process.”

    Between 2012 and 2019 on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Vanegas played 27 tournaments. He was most active in 2014, when he saw action in 13 events—a year in which he tied for seventh at the Arturo Calle Colombian Classic. In his career, he’s also made 30 Korn Ferry Tour starts.

    Although there is still time for him to hit balls again at the Farallones de Cali Club, where he has been a member since he was a child, Vanegas’ desire to get ahead is always present. This time, though, the battle has nothing to do with golf.

