Tosti in great shape for the return of the Tour

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Florida—Just one month before the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season restarts, at the Mexican Golf Open in Mazatlán, there are several players who are taking advantage of the time who it appears will arrive at the event playing solid golf.

One of those is Argentina’s Alejandro Tosti, who in less than a month has won three times. On February 17 at Mission Inn Resort and Club, site of previous PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournaments and not far from Gainesville, where Tosti attended the University of Florida, the 24-year-old won the ST11, a Swing Thought Tour tournament. Tosti recorded rounds of 69-66 for the 36-hole event. At 9-under, Tosti, currently No. 11 on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List, defeated American Harry Ellis.

“It has been a special start to the year. Although I lost a tiebreaker with Marcelo Rozo for a place in the Puerto Rico Open, I feel that my game is very solid,” said Tosti of the qualifying for next week’s PGA TOUR event. “I have worked a lot with my [team], and on this tour that I have been playing I have had very good rounds. I’ve done a very thorough job from tee to green at each venue.

His win in Central Florida was the third of three titles Tosti has won. He captured the ST7 at Desert Hills Golf Course in Yuma, Arizona, defeating Akshay Bhatia by a shot. A week later at ST8 at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Tosti shot rounds of 65-65-66 to edge Josh Radcliff by three strokes. It wasn’t a bad three-tournament stretch as the former Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational winner pocketed $45,000.