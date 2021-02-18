-
Tosti in great shape for the return of the Tour
In less than a month, the Argentine has won three U.S. tournaments
February 18, 2021
By Communications, PGATOURLA.COM
February 18, 2021
- Argentina's Alejandro Tosti is ranked No. 11 on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List.
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Florida—Just one month before the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season restarts, at the Mexican Golf Open in Mazatlán, there are several players who are taking advantage of the time who it appears will arrive at the event playing solid golf.
One of those is Argentina’s Alejandro Tosti, who in less than a month has won three times. On February 17 at Mission Inn Resort and Club, site of previous PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournaments and not far from Gainesville, where Tosti attended the University of Florida, the 24-year-old won the ST11, a Swing Thought Tour tournament. Tosti recorded rounds of 69-66 for the 36-hole event. At 9-under, Tosti, currently No. 11 on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List, defeated American Harry Ellis.
“It has been a special start to the year. Although I lost a tiebreaker with Marcelo Rozo for a place in the Puerto Rico Open, I feel that my game is very solid,” said Tosti of the qualifying for next week’s PGA TOUR event. “I have worked a lot with my [team], and on this tour that I have been playing I have had very good rounds. I’ve done a very thorough job from tee to green at each venue.
His win in Central Florida was the third of three titles Tosti has won. He captured the ST7 at Desert Hills Golf Course in Yuma, Arizona, defeating Akshay Bhatia by a shot. A week later at ST8 at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Tosti shot rounds of 65-65-66 to edge Josh Radcliff by three strokes. It wasn’t a bad three-tournament stretch as the former Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational winner pocketed $45,000.
“In [Arizona], I managed to win by one after finishing eagle-bogey-birdie. That gave me a lot of confidence. In Orlando, I was training, and I took the opportunity to play. Luckily things worked out. What to say about this week at Mission Inn? I signed up for the list and the result couldn't be better. I’m happy,” said Tosti, who will return to PGA TOUR Latinoamérica action in late-March at Estrella del Mar.
Going back to Mazatlán brings back good memories for Tosti. In the Tour’s last visit there, in March 2020 for the Estrella del Mar Open, the Argentine finished fifth, thanks to a 24-under par showing. He led the tournament after the first round after delivering an opening 62, tying the course record.
“Before traveling to Mazatlán, I planned to play a couple of events in Louisiana, one of them a Korn Ferry tournament qualifier. I feel like my game is going through a great time, and I want to take advantage of that. Hopefully all those good feelings can be transferred to the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica,” the Rosario native concluded.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s last tournament was the Puerto Plata Open. There Tosti was also in contention in a tournament won by American Brandon Matthews. Tosti was the 36-hole leader and played in the final grouping both Saturday and Sunday. He eventually tied for fifth place at Playa Dorada Golf Course.
