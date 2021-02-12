-
-
López Rivarola brings attention to a noble cause
“We know that the people at the Buen Samaritano Hospice do an unbelievable job in the way they care for people, and it’s great to have a chance to make them visible to others who can come and give them a hand as well.”—Jaime López Rivarola
-
February 12, 2021
By Gregory Villalobos, PGATOURLA.COM
- February 12, 2021
- In association with Lift Sports Foundation, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member Jaime López Rivarola is conducting campaign to support a hospice for unprivileged terminal cancer patients in his hometown of Pilar, in Argentina.
For several years, the Buen Samaritano (Good Samaritan) Hospice has been a cause near and dear to the family of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member Jaime López Rivarola. Located in his hometown of Pilar, in Argentina, the Hospice provides care to unprivileged terminal cancer patients who otherwise would be dying alone. In association with Lift Sports Foundation, López Rivarola started a campaign late last year to support the Hospice efforts during a difficult time to get medical supplies and assistance given the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My parents have been helping and doing volunteer work at the Hospice for the past few years, and their involvement has impacted us all at home,” says López Rivarola, a 26-year old University of Georgia alum. “I’m mostly in the U.S. or traveling elsewhere because of my career as a professional golfer, but whenever I’m home I try to help in any way I can.
“Looking for a way to help while away from home,” the third-year PGA TOUR Latinoamérica player continued, “I got involved with the Lift Sports Foundation. They basically provide athletes an on-line platform to organize their charity campaigns and collect funds via donations or by selling or auctioning special items donated by other athletes.”
López Rivarola managed to get a couple of autographed items from fellow Georgia Bulldogs and PGA TOUR champions Brendon Todd and Chris Kirk, who pitched in with autographed pin flags and golf caps. Some of those items have already been auctioned, and this past week the foundation presented a check to the Hospice through López Rivarola’s parents.
“As athletes we can connect and reach out to many people, and I believe we should take advantage of that ability to bring attention to worthy causes. We know that the people at the Buen Samaritano Hospice do an unbelievable job in the way they care for people, and
it’s great to have a chance to make them visible to others who can come and give them a hand as well.”
To learn more about López Rivarola’s campaign, log on to the Lift Sports Foundation by clicking here.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.