  • López Rivarola brings attention to a noble cause

    “We know that the people at the Buen Samaritano Hospice do an unbelievable job in the way they care for people, and it’s great to have a chance to make them visible to others who can come and give them a hand as well.”—Jaime López Rivarola

  In association with Lift Sports Foundation, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member Jaime López Rivarola is conducting campaign to support a hospice for unprivileged terminal cancer patients in his hometown of Pilar, in Argentina.