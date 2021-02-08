Gallegos comes from behind, wins by four in Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – Trailing by four with a round to play at the 7th Abierto Buenos Aires Classic, Andrés Gallegos knew that he needed to go low in order to have a shot at the title. The 25-year old went on the attack right out of the gate, birdieing five of the first eight holes on his way to bogey-free 7-under 65 that secured the win by four shots at the Argentine Tour event sanctioned by the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Dev Series.

“I went out knowing that I needed a low one to come from behind. Fortunately the wind started to pick up more and more, so it gave me the chance to move up the leaderboard. I struck the ball nicely all week and today the putts were finally dropping and that was the key for a round like this,” said the 25-year old who bounced back from a disappointing second round of 75 at the Costa Esmeralda Golf & Links.

Gallegos finished the 54-hole event at 9-under 207, four shots clear of four-time European Tour winner Ricardo González, who had a steady performance of 70-71-70 to claim runner-up honors. César Monasterio, another local veteran, finished solo third at 4-under. Santiago Bauni came in fourth at 3-under, while Puma Domínguez and former PGA TOUR member Miguel Carballo made it into a tie for fifth at 2-under.

A native of the city of Lobos, Gallegos is working on making it back to the Korn Ferry Tour, where he played one full season in 2019. Helped by a runner-up finish at the 2020 Shell Open last December, he currently holds the fifth place on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Points List.

The leading five players from each Dev Series event who are not otherwise exempt to play on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica will be invited to play the Dev Series Final, an event that awards Tour status for the following season.

