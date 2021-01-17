-
Dev Series: Cazaubón wins in Mazatlán
The 31-year old from Tampico, Mexico came from behind to force a playoff and claim the title from 54-hole leader Camilo Aguado of Colombia
January 18, 2021
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
- January 18, 2021
- The win at the Final GGPB Copa Puro Sinaloa Dev Series was Rodolfo Cazaubón’s second career win on the Mexican Tour. (Photo courtesy of Eduardo Sánchez/Gira Banorte)
MAZATLÁN, México – Almost two years after his last victory in Acapulco, Rodolfo Cazaubón has made it back to the winner’s circle in Mexico. The 31-year old who claimed PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Player of the Year honors in 2015, went on to win the GGPB Copa Puro Sinaloa Dev Series event Sunday by defeating Colombia’s Camilo Aguado in the second hole of a sudden death playoff at Estrella del Mar Golf & Resort.
Trailing Aguado by two through 54 holes, Cazaubón birdied the final hole to card a 4-under 68 that tied Aguado for the lead at 20-under 268.
Both players made par on the first playoff hole and after Cazaubón had secured his par at the second, Aguado missed a two-footer to walk away with a bogey.
The win at Estrella del Mar was Cazaubón’s sixth as a professional. The University of North Texas alum who turned pro in 2013 has claimed four wins on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and two wins on the Mexican Tour.
Alex Rocha, who claimed his second PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career title at this venue ten months ago, finished solo third at 18-under. The Brazilian veteran was in the lead with seven holes to play, but bogeyed Nos. 15 and 17 to drop behind.
Warming up to resume the Korn Ferry Tour season next month, Mexico’s José de Jesús Rodríguez finished solo fourth at 16-under. His countryman Raúl Pereda rounded out the top-5 at 15-under.
The leading five players from each Dev Series event who are not exempt to play on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica will be invited to play the Dev Series Final, an event that awards Tour status for the following season.
The Dev Series will continue next month with the Abierto Buenos Aires Classic, a 54-hole Argentine Tour event to be played at Costa Esmeralda Golf & Links.
