    Dev Series: Cazaubón wins in Mazatlán

    The 31-year old from Tampico, Mexico came from behind to force a playoff and claim the title from 54-hole leader Camilo Aguado of Colombia

  The win at the Final GGPB Copa Puro Sinaloa Dev Series was Rodolfo Cazaubón's second career win on the Mexican Tour. (Photo courtesy of Eduardo Sánchez/Gira Banorte)