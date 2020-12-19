-
Matthews charges to the top in Puerto Plata
December 19, 2020
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
- Brandon Matthews fired a third-round 63 to charge to the top and open a four-shot lead at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Puerto Plata Open in the Dominican Republic. (Media/PGA TOUR)
PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic—Trailing by four shots at the beginning of the day, American Brandon Matthews put on a furious start of eagle-birdie-birdie-par-birdie-birdie on his way to a third-round, 8-under 63 that took him to the top of the leaderboard at the Puerto Plata Open. The Temple University alum closed with a birdie at the last to move to 20-under, good for a four-shot advantage over 36-hole leader Alejandro Tosti of Argentina and fellow American Brendon Doyle. Tosti followed a pair of 63s with a 71, while Doyle carded a 68 Saturday.
“I felt really comfortable out there today, felt kind of in my element, really calm. It was a fun round of golf,” said Matthews, who turned in the lowest score of the day with a 63 that featured an eagle, seven birdies and only one bogey.
One of the longest hitters on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Matthews took advantage of his length off the tee at the 514-yard par-5 first. “I had a great (yardage) number into one, for the wind that was there and the number that I had, and I hit a perfect full pitching wedge that landed to about three feet,” he said of a stellar opening hole that he followed with birdies on Nos. 2 and 3 before officials suspended play for 90 minutes due to inclement weather.
When play resumed, Matthews picked up right where he left off, making consecutive birdies on Nos. 5 and 6 to get to 6-under for the day and move past Tosti, whose lone birdie on the front came at the first. Tosti hit it in the water off the tee at the ninth for a costly double bogey that left him two behind Matthews, who made his only bogey of the day on that same hole.
The Argentine bounced back with consecutive birdies on 10 and 11 to move within one, but Matthews managed to extend the lead to two, with birdies on 10 and 12. With Tosti bogeying 14 and Matthews birdieing the last, the lead ballooned to four.
“Things can turn on any golf course, so you just have to stay focused. I knew that I could go out and shoot a good round like this today and even better. I’m looking forward to [Sunday], to keep the pedal down and hopefully shoot another one like this and just keep going,” said the 26-year old leader who is looking for his second career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica win. He also claimed the 2017 Molino Cañuelas Championship in Argentina.
Argentina’s Tano Goya shot 66 to move into a two-way tie for fourth, along with American Patrick Newcomb, who posted a 67 to trail by five. Leandro Marelli made it three Argentines inside the top 10 with a round of 68 that moved him into solo sixth, at 14-under.
Three other Americans–Conner Godsey, Jacob Bergeron and last Sunday’s Shell Open winner MJ Maguire—stand in a tie for seventh, at 13-under. Another stroke back, Juan Pablo Luna and Camilo Aguado of Colombia, Juan José Guerra of the Dominican Republic and Order of Merit No. 1 Alex Rocha of Brazil join American Scott Wolfes in a tie for 10th.
Did you know Brandon Mathews played college golf at Temple University? As an Owl player he set a school record with eight career wins, three of those in succession during the spring of 2015. Named an honorable mention All-American in 2014-15, Matthews also shared Temple’s Male Student Athlete of the Year honors with basketball player Will Cummings in 2015.
Key Information
Sunday, starting at 11:30 a.m., local time (10:30 a.m. EST) off No. 1, Brandon Matthews, Alejandro Tosti and Brendon Doyle will be in the last grouping for the second consecutive day.
Sunday, Brandon Matthews will be looking for his second career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica victory. He claimed his first and only win at the 2017 Molino Cañuelas Championship in Argentina, where he shot 13-under to win by one over Matías Simaski and Jared Wolfe. In 14 previous career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, Matthews has recorded two other top-threes, finishing second at the 2019 VISA Open de Argentina, where he lost to Ricardo Celia in a playoff, and solo third at the 2017 Puerto Plata Open, where Tee-k Kelly ran away with the title.
After making 17 birdies and only one bogey during the first 36 holes, Alejandro Tosti only made three birdies Saturday, while also recording a double bogey and a bogey. “Unfortunately, the putts didn’t drop today,” said the 24-year old from Rosario, Argentina.
A bogey-free, 3-under 68 Saturday kept Brendon Doyle in the hunt in a low-scoring tournament. His birdies on Nos. 1, 5 and 14 helped him to a share of second place along with Tosti. The Indiana University alum is playing his first weekend on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica after missing the cut at both the Estrella del Mar Open and the Shell Open.
After making the cut on the number, at 5-under, Juan Pablo Luna carded a bogey-free, 7-under 64 to move from a tie for 40th into a five-way tie for 10th. That 64 was a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career low for the Colombian player who completed his 326th round in 112 Tour starts. His previous low was a 65, which he posted five times previously.
Just as Juan Pablo Luna did, Scott Wolfes also fired a 64 to gain 30 spots on the leaderboard. He recorded one eagle, six birdies and only one bogey at Playa Dorada Golf Course on Saturday. Wolfes was this tournament’s runner-up last year, finishing one stroke behind Cristóbal Del Solar.
Also in the tie for 10th, at 12-under, Juan José Guerra remains the leading player from the Dominican Republic. The 23-year old rookie followed a pair of 66s with a 2-under 69 that included a bogey at the last. Willy Pumarol, the other local who made the cut, shot 69 as well to drop into a tie for 33rd, at 8-under.
Only four of the 10 players who entered the week inside the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Order of Merit top 10 made it to the weekend. The following are their scores and positions through 54 holes of play at Playa Dorada Golf Course:
OOM
Player
Position, Score
1
Alex Rocha (Brazil)
T10, 68-64-69—201 (-12)
2
MJ Maguire (U.S.)
T7, 64-67-69—200 (-13)
8
Leandro Marelli (Argentina)
Sixth, 68-63-68—199 (-14)
10
Brad Schneider (U.S.)
T33, 68-63-74—205 (-8)
Quotable
“I’ve been hitting it really good for a few months now. I kind of figured something out with the putter a few weeks ago, and it’s really been a lot of help to get the putts to roll in—especially out here. Hopefully I can just carry it into [Sunday], keep the ball rolling and just keep the pedal down.”—Brandon Matthews
“I made a bad swing off the tee on No. 9 and hit it in the water. My putt for bogey went by really close, but I didn’t give up. I was determined to fight because I was still in a good position.”—Alejandro Tosti about his reaction to a double bogey
“Obviously you are not happy when the ones playing by your side are making everything. It’s awful, but you have to keep trying and I did that, but the putter didn’t work. I had many close calls with the putter today, hitting the hole and going by and then I three-putted at the last, which isn’t a nice way to finish.”—Alejandro Tosti
Third-Round Weather Report
Partly cloudy, with scattered rain and a high of 81. Officials suspended play due to inclement weather from 12:45 to 2:15 p.m.
