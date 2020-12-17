  • Tosti fires a 63, leads by one in Puerto Plata

  University of Florida alum Alejandro Tosti carded a bogey-free 63 in the opening round and holds a one-shot lead at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica's Puerto Plata Open in the Dominican Republic.