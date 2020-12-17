Tosti fires a 63, leads by one in Puerto Plata

After walking away with a par at the par-5 first, where he had an eagle chance, a birdie at the par-3 No. 2 boosted Tosti’s confidence. “I hit a great shot and made the putt, and I had this feeling that something good could happen today. It was just a matter of keep trying, pushing and staying on pace,” said the Rosario, Argentina, native who birdied four of the last five holes on the front nine to make the turn at 5-under.

He birdied No. 10 to start the back-nine and closed his round with birdies on 15 and 17. His tee shot at the par-3 17th, where he hit a 6-iron into the wind, was so pure that his playing partners and his caddie thought it was going in. “The ball was still up in the air, and I said, ‘What a nice shot.’ I hit a really nice one there, and it felt so good. My caddie started yelling, ‘You made it, you made it’, but I didn’t think it was in. I have never made a hole-in-one, and I didn’t feel this was it. It would have been nice, but when we got there the ball was three feet short of the hole,” said Tosti, who kept his scorecard clean by sinking a four-footer for par at the last.

Coming off a win last Sunday and having recorded a runner-up finish at this same event only two years ago, Maguire feels as confident as anyone. The University of North Florida alum provided proof of his good momentum with a birdie-birdie-birdie-birdie finish.

“I think it’s just a matter of being comfortable on these greens. The paspalum (grass) is a different kind of art, it takes a different style to read the greens here and I’m comfortable because I play a lot on this type of grass in Florida. I think that gives me a little bit of an advantage,” says the 28-year old, who moved into the second spot of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Order of Merit after his triumph.